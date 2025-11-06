The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Transcript

Firebrands United w/ Ellie Leonard New Information on Epsteins Wallstreet Connections and His Murky Origins.

A Firebrands United Exclusive
Shane Yirak's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
Ellie Leonard
Nov 06, 2025

Ellie Leonard
and me as we dive into new information surfacing about Jeffrey Epstein’s connection to JPMorgan Chase Bank. A web of high-level banking executives that enabled Epstein to launder money for his sex trafficking network for over a decade.

The truth is becoming clearer every day.

This is one you will not want to miss!

Thank you so much

Ellie Leonard
for joining me.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Discussion about this video

