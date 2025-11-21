The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United w/ Centered America: A World on Fire

A Firebrands United Exclusive
Shane Yirak's avatar
Centered America's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
Centered America
Nov 21, 2025

With a triumphant return of the directors at

Centered America
, Sharad and Gavin a great discussion follows.

We cover geopolitical tensions, economic woes, America’s decay, and more!

This is one you do not want to miss!

