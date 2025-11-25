The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United w/ Arturo Dominguez: The Latin American Breakdown

A Firebrands United Exclusive
Shane Yirak's avatar
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Shane Yirak
and
Arturo Dominguez
Nov 25, 2025

Latin America is a hot zone for American imperialism, and a target of capitalist aggressors in their mission to extract resources and exploit populations to build their Data centers.

Arturo Dominguez
joins me for a Latin American breakdown, get up to speed on everything you need to know on what’s going on in the rest of the Americas today!

Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
By Arturo Dominguez

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

