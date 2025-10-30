Firebrands United / Sick of this Show: Privatizing the Federal Government

My good friend and fellow patriot

invited me to meet and chat with the one and only

! In this supercharged conversation, we touch on it all.

Whether it is systemic racism, the failures of the democratic party, corruption, silence in the face of foreign slaughters and much more!

Join us for a great episode of the Sick of This Show!

Sign this petition to remove Mike Johnson and reopen the Government!

My article mentions the Crypto grift being levied on the American taxpayer.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Share

Leave a comment