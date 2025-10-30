The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Firebrands United / Sick of this Show: Privatizing the Federal Government

An Exclusive Episode w/ Wajahat Ali and Nick Paro
Shane Yirak
Nick Paro
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Oct 30, 2025
My good friend and fellow patriot

Nick Paro
invited me to meet and chat with the one and only
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
! In this supercharged conversation, we touch on it all.

Whether it is systemic racism, the failures of the democratic party, corruption, silence in the face of foreign slaughters and much more!

Join us for a great episode of the Sick of This Show!

Sign this petition to remove Mike Johnson and reopen the Government!

My article mentions the Crypto grift being levied on the American taxpayer.

The Trump Crypto Scam Might Be The Greatest Scam in American History

The Trump Crypto Scam Might Be The Greatest Scam in American History

Shane Yirak
·
Apr 10
Read full story
Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 3: A Grenade In A Gas Station

Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 3: A Grenade In A Gas Station

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 28
Read full story

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

