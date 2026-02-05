©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today, our Reporting will cover several ongoing conflicts, some new and some ongoing. We will also cover events that provide a global view of sentiment as we head into another weekend. We will look at the shifting relationships in the US as “talks continue,” get the latest from war-torn Sudan and South Sudan, we will gain insight into a conflict that has been raging in Pakistan and how it could affect the Middle East, and more!

Let’s get into the news.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

The Latest From Iran and the Middle East

United States F- 35 Shoots Down Iranian Drone

Credit Wikipedia: Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

On February 3, 2025, the U.S. military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone that aggressively approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts for nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran. The incident, described as a self-defense action by an F-35 fighter jet, occurred as tensions escalated with U.S. warships heading toward Iran, prompting a rise in oil futures prices. Additionally, Iranian boats harassed a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the drone incident, but the situation de-escalated with the presence of a U.S. Navy warship escorting the tanker. No American personnel or equipment were harmed during these events.

“The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier “with unclear intent” and was shot down by an F-35 U.S. fighter jet, the U.S. military said. “An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board,” said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the U.S. military’s Central Command. Iran’s U.N. mission declined to comment.” (Reuters)

Peace Talks to Resume on Friday

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated as both sides prepare for talks in Oman, focusing solely on Iran’s nuclear program, despite U.S. demands to include discussions on Iran’s missile arsenal and regional activities. The negotiations come amid heightened military presence in the Middle East and mutual threats of airstrikes, with President Trump warning of potential “bad things” if a deal isn’t reached. Iran’s leadership is concerned that U.S. military action could destabilize its regime, while the U.S. has set preconditions for talks that Iran deems unacceptable. The situation remains precarious as both nations navigate their conflicting agendas.

“Asked on Wednesday whether Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be worried, Trump told NBC News: “I would say he should be very worried. Yeah, he should be.” He added that “they’re negotiating with us” but did not elaborate. After Trump spoke, U.S. and Iranian officials said the two sides had agreed to shift the talks’ location to Muscat after initially accepting Istanbul.” “While the talks were originally slated for Turkey, Iran wanted the meeting to take place in Oman as a continuation of previous talks held in the Gulf Arab country that had focused strictly on Tehran’s nuclear programme, a regional official said.” “Iranian sources told Reuters last week that Trump had demanded three conditions for the resumption of talks: zero enrichment of uranium in Iran, limits on Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and an end to its support for regional proxies. Iran has long said all three demands are unacceptable infringements of its sovereignty, but two Iranian officials told Reuters its clerical rulers saw the ballistic missile programme, rather than uranium enrichment, as the bigger obstacle.” “In another incident in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had approached a U.S.-flagged tanker at speed and threatened to board and seize it.” (Reuters)

Turkey States Clear Intent to Support Mediation as German Chancellor Merz Backs American Claims for Iran to Accept Unacceptable Demands

As tensions rise between the US and Iran ahead of peace talks, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is actively mediating, emphasizing the need for higher-level discussions following lower-level nuclear talks. The stakes are high, as mutual threats of airstrikes have been exchanged, and Trump has warned that “bad things” could happen if a deal is not reached, putting additional pressure on Iran.

The geopolitical landscape is further complicated by regional fears, particularly among Gulf Arab states, regarding Iran’s potential retaliation against U.S. bases in the region should military action occur. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that any talks must address Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, support for proxy groups, and human rights issues, alongside nuclear concerns. Iranian officials, however, have expressed that extending the agenda beyond nuclear discussions could jeopardize the talks altogether.

“Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Egypt, Erdogan added that talks at the level of the U.S. and Iranian leadership would be helpful after lower-level nuclear negotiations due in Oman on Friday, according to a transcript of his comments shared by his office on Thursday.” “German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that worries about a further escalation in conflict with Iran characterised his talks during a trip to the Gulf region. He urged Iran to end what he called aggression and enter into talks, saying Germany would do everything it could to de-escalate the situation and work towards regional stability. “In all my conversations yesterday and today, great concern has been expressed about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran,” he said during a press conference in Doha.” (Reuters)

Why the wait? Iran’s Missile Program is Stronger than the West Would Like You to Think.

Source: Reuters

Iran is set to resume nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, emphasizing that its extensive ballistic missile program remains a critical point in negotiations. The missile capabilities were prominently showcased during the 12-day conflict with Israel in June 2025, where Iran launched numerous ballistic missiles, resulting in significant casualties and destruction. An analysis by the Institute for the Study of War indicated that Israel managed to destroy about a third of Iran’s missile launchers during this conflict. Despite this, Iranian officials assert that their missile capabilities have improved post-war, with a stockpile that includes various long-range missiles capable of reaching Israel, such as the Sejil and Emad, with ranges up to 2,500 km.

Iran’s missile strategy is seen as a deterrent against the U.S. and Israel, with the country continuing to develop advanced missile technology, including hypersonic missiles. The missile program has been influenced by designs from North Korea and Russia, and has received assistance from China. In addition to ballistic missiles, Iran has also developed cruise missiles, such as the Kh-55, which is nuclear-capable. The article highlights Iran’s military actions, including missile strikes against U.S. bases and regional adversaries, underscoring the ongoing tensions and complexities in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

“Many of Iran’s missile sites are located in and around the capital Tehran. There are at least five known underground “missile cities” in various provinces, including Kermanshah and Semnan, as well as near the Gulf region. The arsenal encompasses multiple long-range missiles that can reach Israel, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It says these include the Sejil, with a range of 2,000 km; Emad, 1,700 km; Ghadr, 2,000 km; Shahab-3, 1,300 km; Khorramshahr, 2,000 km; and Hoveyzeh 1,350 km. The semi-official Iranian news outlet ISNA published a graphic in April 2025 showing nine Iranian missiles it said could reach Israel. These included the Sejil, which ISNA said was capable of flying at more than 17,000 km (10,500 miles) per hour and had a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles); the Kheibar, with a range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles); and the Haj Qasem, with a range of 1,400 km (870 miles). The Arms Control Association, a Washington-based think tank, says Iran’s ballistic arsenal included the Shahab-1, with an estimated range of 300 km (190 miles); the Zolfaghar with 700 km (435 miles); Shahab-3 with 800-1,000 km (500 to 620 miles); Emad-1, a missile under development with a range up to 2,000 km (1,240 miles), and a Sejil model under development with an expected range of 1,500-2,500 km (930 to 1,550 miles).” (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia and Turkey Signal Potential Collaboration on Turkish Fighter Program

Video Showing Turkish Kaan Jet In Action (Source Reddit r/aviation)

Turkey is actively seeking international partners to share the financial burden of its fifth-generation fighter jet program, Kaan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a joint investment with Saudi Arabia is under consideration, underscoring the strengthening of defense ties between the two nations. The Kaan project, which has been in development since 2010, gained urgency after Turkey was removed from the US-led F-35 program in 2019 due to its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The program has already attracted interest from other countries, including Qatar and Azerbaijan, and Indonesia has signed a significant deal to purchase 48 Kaan jets valued at over $10 billion.

The Kaan fighter jet conducted its maiden flight in February 2024, initially using engines from Turkish F-16s, while Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) develops a domestically produced engine. The first delivery of the Kaan jets to the Turkish Air Force is projected for the end of 2028, but some analysts suggest this timeline may extend to 2030.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of international collaboration in this costly endeavor, stating, “We are signing significant defence industry cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, and we are determined to further strengthen them.” “TAI aims to deliver the first Kaan jet to the Turkish Air Force by the end of 2028, although some analysts suggest this timeline could slip to 2030. The first 10 Kaan Block‑1 fighter jets are scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Force between 2030 and 2033.” (Middle East Eye)

US Supreme Court Rules that California can Use New District Maps in 2026 midterms.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that California can implement a new congressional map approved by voters in November, marking a significant victory for Democrats amid ongoing political tensions surrounding redistricting efforts influenced by former President Donald Trump. The ruling came after California Republicans, backed by the Trump administration, sought to block the map, arguing it was drawn with race as a factor. However, the court’s unsigned order, with no dissent, allowed the map to take effect, following California’s Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that sought to counter Trump’s push for redistricting in Republican-dominated states like Texas. This initiative was a response to Trump’s efforts to secure additional congressional seats for Republicans, which he claimed were entitled to.

The Supreme Court’s earlier December ruling on Texas’s redrawn congressional map, which was seen as racially gerrymandered, set the stage for this political back-and-forth. The court acknowledged that the mid-cycle redistricting in both Texas and California was primarily driven by partisan advantage. As Democrats aim to regain a majority in the House of Representatives, they only need to flip a few Republican-held seats, bolstered by Trump’s declining approval ratings and economic dissatisfaction among voters. Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the stakes of this redistricting battle, stating, “He [Trump] lost, and he’ll lose again in November,” emphasizing the political ramifications of these redistricting decisions.

“In November, California voters overwhelmingly approved Newsom’s redistricting ballot initiative, known as Proposition 50, which was presented as a chance for the blue state to check Trump’s power. Unlike Texas, and other states where a vote by the state legislature authorized new district lines, California’s constitution required voter approval to override the map drawn by its independent redistricting commission.”

“In a brief, unsigned order released on Wednesday with no justices dissenting, the supreme court denied an emergency request by California Republicans to block the new map from taking effect. The California Republican party, joined by the Trump administration, had argued that the state’s new congressional map had illegally used race as a factor in drawing district lines. A lower court disagreed.” “With an eye on the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, several States have in recent months redrawn their congressional districts in ways that are predicted to favor the state’s dominant political party,” the court said. “Texas adopted the first new map, then California responded with its own map for the stated purpose of counteracting what Texas had done.” (The Guardian)

The EU is trying and failing to escape China’s Hegemony Over Raw Material Imports.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has expressed concerns about the EU’s efforts to diversify its imports of critical metals and minerals essential to technology, defense, and the energy transition. Despite the introduction of the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) in 2024, which aims to enhance local production of 34 strategic materials and reduce dependence on imports from countries such as China, Turkey, and Chile, tangible results have not yet materialized. The act sets non-binding targets for 2030, including extracting 10% of required minerals locally, increasing recycling capacity to 15%, and processing 40% of annual needs. However, the ECA’s report highlights a grim outlook, noting that seven of 26 materials necessary for the energy transition have recycling rates of 1%-5%, and 10 are not recycled at all.

Furthermore, the EU’s strategic partnerships with third countries have not yielded significant benefits, as imports from these countries have declined for about half of the raw materials analyzed. In response, the European Commission proposed a new initiative, RESourceEU, to accelerate the CRMA, including plans for export restrictions on rare-earth waste and a €3 billion investment to expedite strategic materials projects. The urgency of addressing these challenges is underscored by upcoming discussions among EU ministers in Cyprus on the bloc’s competitiveness relative to American and Chinese counterparts.

“The outlook is not promising: as things stand, seven out of 26 materials needed for the energy transition have recycling rates between 1% and 5%, while 10 are not recycled at all.” “The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act in 2024 set a plan to boost local production of 34 strategic materials to reduce an over-reliance on imports from just a few countries - mainly China, Turkey and Chile.” “The list includes lithium, antimony, tungsten, copper and rare earth elements needed to manufacture products such as semiconductors, wind turbines and artillery shells.” (Reuters)

RSF and SAF Balance of Power Uncertain in Sudan– South Sudan Update

South Sudan’s President Appoints a Dead Man to the Body Intended to Negotiate Peace Deal

RSF Shoots Down SAF Drone

New RSF Allies Threaten Balance of Power and Seize Multiple Villages in the Critical Region

Source (Sudan War Monitor)

Forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army–North (SPLM-North), specifically the Al-Hilu faction, have recently intensified their military operations in Blue Nile State, capturing several villages including Deim Mansour, Bashir Nugo, and Khor al-Budi. These actions come in the wake of previous incursions in Bau County along the South Sudan border. In a fierce battle, SPLM-North claimed to have inflicted significant casualties on the Islamic Movement’s army, seizing combat vehicles, tanks, and military drones. This escalation of violence is attributed to a new alliance between SPLM-North and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has begun to provide support to SPLM-North from the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia, despite RSF’s historical absence in Blue Nile State.

The conflict in Blue Nile State is part of Sudan’s ongoing civil war, with SPLM-North controlling a southeastern enclave around Yabus since the previous civil war (2011-2018). The Sudanese military, backed by a rival SPLM-N faction led by Malik Agar, maintains control over the rest of the state. Agar, who has become a key figure in Sudan’s political landscape, was appointed deputy chair of the Sovereignty Council following the RSF mutiny in 2023. His forces have been integrated with the Sudanese military, and he plays a crucial role in mediating between the Sudanese and South Sudanese governments. The conflict has also resulted in significant displacement, with approximately 200,000 Sudanese refugees living in Maban County, South Sudan.

“In a statement, SPLM-North said that it “inflicted heavy losses in lives and military equipment on the Islamic Movement’s army and its militias following fierce battles on Tuesday morning in February 2026. The People’s Army seized combat vehicles, tanks, and a depot containing military drones.” “Blue Nile State is a secondary theatre in Sudan’s civil war, but it has seen an uptick in violence in recent months, following the formalization of an alliance between SPLM-North (Al-Hilu) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Although the RSF has no historic presence in this region, it is allegedly now supporting SPLM-North via Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region.” (Sudan War Monitor)

Aid Workers Go Missing in South Sudan– As Humanitarian Crisis Grows More Desperate

Source BBC

An unknown number of aid workers are missing after airstrikes by the South Sudan government hit a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Jonglei state, near the Ethiopian border. The attack occurred during the night, and although MSF had evacuated the hospital and discharged patients ahead of the strike, one staff member was injured, and the main warehouse containing critical medical supplies was destroyed. In a separate incident on the same day, another MSF facility in Pieri was looted, rendering it unusable for the local community.

The recent resurgence of fighting in Jonglei state, particularly between government forces and those loyal to suspended First Vice-President Riek Machar, has raised concerns about a potential return to full-blown civil war in South Sudan. The UN reports that approximately 280,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing violence and aerial bombardments since December. MSF, which serves around 250,000 people in the affected areas, has faced increasing restrictions on humanitarian access imposed by the South Sudanese government, complicating its ability to provide essential medical assistance amid escalating tensions and violence.

“The hospital, run by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Jonglei state, “was hit in an air strike by the government of South Sudan forces during the night on Tuesday”, MSF said. The South Sudan government is yet to comment.” “Our colleagues had to flee with the community and their fate and whereabouts are still unknown,” the medical organisation said.” “There has been a resurgence in fighting in Jonglei state recently between government forces and those loyal to First Vice-President Riek Machar, who has been suspended from his post after being accused of plotting to overthrow President Salva Kiir. There are fears that the fighting could re-ignite a full-blown civil war in the world’s youngest nation. Jonglei, one of the most food-insecure parts of the country with severe health needs, has seen an estimated 280,000 people displaced by fighting and aerial bombardments since December, the UN said.” (BBC)

Pakistan’s War in Balochistan

Historical Context

Pakistan is currently facing its deadliest year in a decade in 2025 due to a surge in suicide bombings and attacks. Islamabad accuses the Afghan Taliban of backing and sheltering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, which is responsible for these attacks. This conflict is ironic given Pakistan’s historical role in creating and supporting the Afghan Taliban during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s, seeing them as a friendly neighbor. However, the relationship soured significantly after the US withdrawal in 2021 when the Afghan Taliban regained power, leading Pakistan to feel betrayed as their former allies turned against them.

A major point of contention is the Durand Line, a colonial-era border drawn by the British in 1893 that cuts through the Pashtun heartland. Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban, has consistently rejected this border as illegitimate, leading to significant mistrust and border clashes with Pakistan, which recognizes the line. The TTP, which emerged from the Pakistani side of this porous border region, aims for a semi-autonomous area under strict Islamic rule and has carried out brutal attacks, including the 2014 Peshawar army school massacre and targeting figures like Malala Yousafzai.

The Afghan Taliban and the TTP share ideological ties and a history of fighting together, with TTP members often starting as foot soldiers for the Afghan Taliban. The porous border has historically allowed both groups to find refuge across it when facing pressure . Pakistan’s security dilemma is compounded by the Afghan Taliban cozying up to India, Pakistan’s arch-rival, further straining Pakistan’s eastern and western borders. This regional instability also affects China, whose significant infrastructure investments and Chinese workers in Pakistan have been targeted by TTP attacks, highlighting the potential for widespread destabilization in the region.

Who is the BLA?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for recent coordinated attacks that resulted in numerous civilian and security personnel casualties, marking one of the deadliest security operations in Balochistan in years. The BLA seeks independence for Balochistan, arguing that the federal government exploits the province’s rich natural resources. Over recent years, the group has intensified its attacks, targeting not only security forces but also civilians and Chinese interests, particularly in the strategic Gwadar port region. The ongoing insurgency poses significant security challenges for Pakistan and complicates international investments, particularly from China, in the area.

(Reuters)

The Latest News

@firstpost Firstpost on Instagram: " #FPReels | Pakistan: Scenes of Destru…

Pakistan’s military has reported the successful conclusion of a week-long operation against the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of 216 militants. The operation, named Radd Al-Fitna 1, was initiated on January 29, just before a coordinated attack by the BLA that involved storming schools, banks, and security installations, leading to significant casualties among both security forces and civilians. Official reports indicate that 22 security personnel and 36 civilians lost their lives, while the BLA claims to have killed 310 soldiers during their operation, which they refer to as “Herof” or Black Storm. Despite the military’s assertions of control, the BLA has dismissed these claims as propaganda, stating that their fight is ongoing.

The violence in Balochistan has raised concerns about safety among residents, with many expressing fear following the attacks that brought the province to a standstill. The military’s response included the use of helicopters and drones to reclaim the town of Nushki, which had been under insurgent control for three days. The conflict is rooted in a long-standing insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and resource control in the mineral-rich region. Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused India of intensifying terrorism in Pakistan, a claim that India has categorically denied, urging Pakistan to address the demands of its people instead.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, was brought to a virtual standstill last Saturday when the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched a coordinated sunrise attack. Its fighters entered schools, banks, markets and security installations across the region in one of their largest ever operations. Images from the provincial capital Quetta and other areas showed blown-out buildings, some razed to the ground, and blackened bricks and concrete strewn across the streets.” “Mineral-rich Balochistan borders Iran and Afghanistan and is home to Beijing’s investment in the Gwadar deepwater port and other projects. It has grappled with a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources.” “India has once again intensified terrorism in Pakistan through its proxies,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday. India’s foreign ministry has rejected the charges and said Islamabad should focus on tackling the “long-standing demands of its people in the region”. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sharif’s statement.” “The situation is now under control as there is no fighting in the city but people are very scared and concerned about their safety,” Quetta resident Nasrullah Khan, 51, said.” (Reuters)

My Thoughts…

The Tension in the Middle East is significant– the more intense the situation becomes, and the continued military buildup despite scheduled talks, leads me to two possible conclusions.

The United States is planning on striking Iran; its confidence in a successful operation without direct losses or losses for regional allies requires it to amass a truly overwhelming force. The United States is working to reassure regional powers that they will not be harmed by Iranian retaliation by deploying additional assets to the region. Regional powers will agree to strikes once they feel sufficiently insulated from any counterstrike. The United States is planning to strike Iran; however, regional powers are heavily opposed to the idea. The reason is likely that regional security and stability would collapse if the Iranian regime were to be decapitated without any clear succession plan. Powers like Turkey are putting considerable pressure on the United States not to act, citing regional security and the strength and capabilities of an Iranian response. This could be perceived as an overreach by the United States toward regional powers and may create friction between the White House and its Gulf allies.

Regardless of which of these is true, I believe the United States will strike Iran. The pretext of peace talks is just to buy time for more US weapons and personnel to flood the region. Throughout this dialogue, the United States has been reassigning air defense systems and aircraft from around the world.

The level of commitment to this strike is evident in their willingness to relocate key assets, such as THAAD systems, from other regions to protect US installations worldwide.

The scale of this undertaking, and the fact that there is likely an additional carrier on the way to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Red Sea, the USS George H.W. Bush, further cements the likelihood that the US is buying time to consolidate more forces.

This buildup is historic, and the undertaking would not proceed without a major commitment to action. Whatever this engagement looks like, there is significant anxiety about the scale of the Iranian response. Iran’s ballistic missile systems are a direct threat to naval ships and regional bases. If this engagement unfolds at the scale it appears the US will execute it at. The firebombing campaign will kill perhaps tens of thousands, and I am not talking about military combatants. I mean civilians.

It will also result in the near-total depletion of the US interceptor stockpile. This entire conflict will see the US achieve… this is honestly such a deranged decision, I am unsure.

I think it could damage relationships with Middle Eastern countries, and it is also likely that US goals for the region do not align with those of the new coalition forming. That of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

These countries are actively fighting an indirect conflict with the UAE and its proxy network; a collapse in Iran would compromise their ability to focus on curbing UAE influence in Sudan, Yemen, and other regional hot zones.

Signs of this decoupling are evident in the relationship, as signaled by Saudi Arabia’s investment in Turkey’s Kaan fighter jet program. There were signals that Saudi Arabia would enter into a deal with the United States for F-35s; however, a shift toward a regional ally for military hardware shows a distinct posture change from what we were seeing in late 2025. Collaboration between these countries against the RSF is well documented, including Egyptian airstrikes, Saudi Financial and military backing for the SAF, and Turkish drones being shot down by RSF troops.

At the same time, the UAE and Israel make closer ties– the region already has one conflict. America’s leveling of Iran is not what the people there need.

The ruling in the US allowing the use of new district maps for California is a spot of good news in the United States. The midterms remain the most pivotal moment for the country in 2026. The Supreme Court has a history of siding with Trump and Republicans with its 6-3 Majority tending to rule as the Trump regime requests.

This will allow Democrats to gain 5 more seats in a state that has historically been a backbone of Democratic voters. There are many questions about whether the 2026 elections will be held and whether they will be free and fair. But the fight in America for transparency around the Epstein files, and concern around democratic backsliding, make the future in America very uncertain.

As the Trump Billionaire Technofascist government attempts to circumvent desperate shortfalls in physical raw mineral needs due to overdependency on China, the struggle for the EU to decouple from the Chinese mineral and processing hegemony is proven absolute. We will see Europe move closer to China in light of this; they will continue to try to wean off, but no one in the current global climate will be able to do this entirely. The US, despite recent attempts and even blatant market manipulation to allow the purchase of physical silver with a newly earmarked $12 billion fund, will not be sufficient.

Sudan suffers, South Sudan suffers, and the regional instability will continue to be fueled as Sudan serves as the primary proxy war between regional rivals. The new block of allies, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, face off against the UAE, Israel, and other proxy groups.

As this happens, Pakistan faces India and insurgency. This adds to the regional instability and potential for a larger-scale conflict with India, which increases with every accusation of Indian support for Taliban backed separatists in the region. The conflict is serious and has been off my radar so far. I will work it into future coverage, as it will have significant implications for the region.

Thank you for reading.

