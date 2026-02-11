©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today's newsletter will focus on the EU and the United States. We find ourselves navigating a world where the smoke of old scandals is fueling new fires. Today’s report uncovers a significant intensification of “Phase Zero” operations, as the Kremlin moves to tighten its grip on the digital information space by throttling Telegram—a move that risks its own military command structure to ensure domestic silence. Meanwhile, the long-awaited “Epstein Files” have reached a fever pitch, not just in the halls of the U.S. Congress, but within the diplomatic cores of France and Norway, and the executive boardrooms of the UAE.

As we track the movement on the front lines in Ukraine, we are also forced to look inward at a global system of influence that is beginning to fracture under the weight of three million pages of transparency. The data is dense, the names are high-profile, and the implications for international trust and safety are profound.

So let’s get into the news

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

American and European Spotlight

Russian-Ukrainian War

Lavrov blames the US for the lack of peace in Ukraine

On February 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed the United States for the stalled progress in ending the war in Ukraine, citing the Spring 2022 Istanbul talks to justify Russia’s rejection of meaningful security guarantees for Ukraine. In an interview, he accused the U.S. of acting in bad faith by imposing sanctions and tariffs and criticized U.S. policies under former President Trump. Lavrov reiterated Russia’s stance from the 2022 Istanbul Protocols, which proposed treating Russia as a neutral guarantor state and imposing restrictions on Ukraine’s military capabilities. The Kremlin seeks to shift U.S.-led negotiations towards a settlement that aligns with its demands, which have remained consistent throughout the conflict.

“Lavrov claimed that US policies toward Russia under US President Donald Trump are “moving in the wrong direction.” Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee First Deputy Head Alexei Chepa echoed Lavrov’s criticism of US policies toward Russia, noting that US “actions rather than words” demonstrate that the United States remains an “adversary” to Russia.” (Critical Threats Project)

The Kremlin cracks down on Telegram

On February 9 and 10, the Kremlin intensified its control over the Russian information space by throttling Telegram, leading to a surge in complaints about access issues. The federal censor, Roskomnadzor, confirmed it was restricting Telegram to ensure compliance with Russian laws, citing the need to protect citizens from fraud and combat extremism. While restrictions on Telegram had begun in August 2025, this recent action is seen as a significant escalation. Sources close to the Russian Presidential Administration indicated that this throttling could be a precursor to a complete ban on the platform ahead of the September 2026 State Duma elections, driven by concerns over public sentiment regarding the elections and the war in Ukraine. However, it remains uncertain if a full ban will be implemented.

On February 10, Russian milbloggers voiced concerns over the Kremlin’s throttling of Telegram, warning that it could severely disrupt military communications and command and control (C2) operations, particularly in coordinating responses to Ukrainian drone strikes. They described the decision as “clumsy,” emphasizing Telegram’s critical role in military communications, particularly after the February 1 shutdown of Russian Starlink terminals. The Kremlin’s censorship campaign, which began in late 2022, has sought to suppress dissent among milbloggers and control information flow, using Telegram’s restrictions as justification, claiming they facilitate fraud. Additionally, the state-controlled messaging app Max, introduced in March 2025, has failed to gain traction, prompting the Kremlin to tighten Telegram’s restrictions to encourage a switch to Max. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, suggested that the access limitations are intended to force citizens to adopt the less favored platform.

“Russian authorities began to restrict calls on Telegram in August 2025, but the February 9-10 throttling marks a more significant Kremlin effort to block access to the platform. Russian opposition outlet Verstka reported that sources close to the Russian Presidential Administration stated that the recent throttling of Telegram is a “test” and that Russian authorities may completely block Telegram ahead of the September 2026 State Duma elections” (Critical Threats Project)

Russia continues to acquire advanced foreign machine tools to bolster production.

Despite Western sanctions, Russia’s ability to acquire foreign machine tools is reportedly enhancing its production of tank and artillery barrels, which are crucial for its defense industrial base (DIB). Reports indicate that Russia is modernizing the Uralmash Plant No. 9, which produces barrels for various artillery systems and tanks, and has successfully procured at least 22 foreign-manufactured machine tools from countries such as Taiwan, the UK, Germany, and Italy. Historically, Russia’s struggle to secure these tools has constrained its production capacity, with estimates suggesting it could produce only about 50 artillery barrels annually as of October 2024. Although Russia has faced challenges in replacing its military losses in Ukraine, effective sanctions evasion strategies may enable it to increase production and refurbishment rates. The reliance on foreign precision machine tools has grown over the past 30 years, particularly from the People’s Republic of China, prompting Russia to intensify its efforts to circumvent sanctions to bolster its armament capabilities.

“Ukrainian open source intelligence outlet Frontelligence Insight reported on February 9, citing internal Russian procurement documents that Russia is modernizing the Uralmash Plant No. 9, which manufactures barrels for the Koalitsiya and Msta self-propelled howitzers and for various Russian tanks, including the T-14 Armata, T-90, and modernized T-62 and T-72.” (Critical Threats Project)

NATO intercepts Russian fighter jets around NATO airspace near the Baltic

In late January 2026, NATO jets, specifically Spanish EF-18M Hornets, intercepted a Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jet near NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission. This incident highlights ongoing tensions, with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessing that Russia is escalating its “Phase Zero” campaign aimed at destabilizing Europe and undermining NATO cohesion in anticipation of a potential conflict between NATO and Russia.

“The Spanish Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on January 28 that Spanish EF-18M Hornet jets intercepted a Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jet flying over the Baltic Sea close to NATO airspace as a part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission.” (Critical Threats Project)

Reports suggest Japan may provide non-lethal equipment to Ukraine through the PURL Program

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Japan may soon announce its participation in the Prioritized Ukrainian Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which supports NATO purchases of U.S.-manufactured weapons for Ukraine, with a focus on non-lethal military aid such as radar systems and body armor. However, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has denied these claims, stating that Japan will continue to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The potential for Japan to join the PURL initiative raises legal questions, as Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution prohibits the country from engaging in military action or providing military support, complicating its participation.

“Japanese outlet NHK reported on February 10, citing anonymous NATO officials, that Japan plans to join the PURL initiative, which funds NATO purchases of US-manufactured weapons for Ukraine, and plans to announce this publicly in the coming days.” (Critical Threats Project)

Movement on the Front Lines: Maps of the front

“Assessed Ukrainian advances: Geolocated footage published on February 9 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northern Novyi Donbas (east of Dobropillya).”

“Russian forces attacked near Kupyansk itself; north of Kupyansk near Dovhenke; east of Kupyansk near Petropavlivka; and southeast of Kupyansk near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Podoly on February 9 and 10.”

“Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Slovyansk direction on February 10 but did not advance.”

“The spokesperson of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Pokrovsk direction reported on February 10 that roughly 150,000 Russian personnel are currently operating in the direction. The spokesperson added that Russian forces have deployed unspecified specialized drone units to support operations in the area.”

“Russian forces attacked near and within Hulyaipole itself; northeast of Hulyaipole near Uspenivka and Zlahoda; northwest of Hulyaipole near Svyatopetrivka; north of Hulyaipole near Zelene, Pryvillya, and Dobropillya; and west of Hulyaipole near Zaliznychne on February 9 and 10. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Dobropillya (north of Hulyaipole), Pryluky, Ternuvate (both northwest of Hulyaipole), Dorozhnyanka (south of Hulyaipole) and Zaliznychne.”

“Assessed Russian advances: Geolocated footage published on February 10 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in the southwestern outskirts of Novoandriivka (southwest of Orikhiv).”

All Graphics and Context Attributed to (Critical Threats Project)

The European Union and Other NATO Allies

France Takes Steps to Investigate Diplomat Listed in Epstein Files

Fabrice Aidan: Source The Noa’s Ark Foundation

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has initiated an administrative investigation into middle-ranking diplomat Fabrice Aidan, who is suspected of passing confidential United Nations documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. Aidan’s name appears in over 200 documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails exchanged with Epstein from 2010 to 2016. The allegations include the transfer of sensitive U.N. Security Council briefings and reports, as well as Aidan’s request for the entrance codes to Epstein’s luxury apartment in Paris. The French government has notified prosecutors, who will determine whether to pursue a criminal investigation.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his dismay at the findings, with a government spokesperson stating that “judicial bodies must take up this case if they so wish.” Aidan, who was on personal leave from the Foreign Ministry, previously worked at U.N. headquarters from 2006 to 2013, when a disciplinary process against him was reportedly underway at the time of his resignation. The situation has drawn significant media attention, particularly after the release of new files revealing numerous connections between Epstein and high-profile figures across Europe and the U.S.

“Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his ministry had initiated its own administrative investigation and disciplinary proceedings against Aidan, and described the allegations as “extremely serious.” “The U.N. documents in question include U.N. Security Council briefings and reports. A readout of a call between former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Turkey’s foreign minister that Aidan sent to a superior was then forwarded to Epstein.” “These emails, including the transfer of U.N. documents, are staggering,” Barrot told RTL radio. He said he had learned of Aidan’s actions on Tuesday via a report published by French investigative website Mediapart. In one email exchange, Aidan asked Epstein whether he could have the entrance codes to the financier’s luxury apartment in Paris - a request Epstein responded to favourably.” “President Emmanuel Macron is “appalled by the recent findings,” a source close to the French leader said.” (Reuters)

Norwegian defense officials cannot rule out a Russian Invasion and Critique Trump Era American attempts to seize Greenland

Norway’s army chief, Gen Eirik Kristoffersen, has expressed concerns about the potential for a future Russian invasion of Norway, particularly in light of Russia’s nuclear capabilities stationed near the Norwegian border. While acknowledging that Russia does not have clear conquest goals for Norway akin to those in Ukraine, Kristoffersen emphasized the strategic importance of protecting Russia’s nuclear assets on the Kola Peninsula. He stated, “We don’t exclude a land grab from Russia as part of their plan to protect their own nuclear capabilities,” highlighting the changing security landscape in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kristoffersen also noted that Norway is reinforcing its northern border and preparing for various threats, including hybrid warfare, while maintaining communication channels with Russia to prevent misunderstandings.

In the interview, Kristoffersen criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on allied contributions in Afghanistan and addressed geopolitical tensions in the Arctic. He dismissed Trump’s claims about military designs on Greenland as unfounded, asserting that Norway’s intelligence does not indicate any such threats. Kristoffersen remarked, “If Russia is learning something from the war in Ukraine, I think it’s that it’s never a good idea to occupy a country,” emphasizing the challenges of military occupation and the importance of understanding regional dynamics in the context of global security.

“We don’t exclude a land grab from Russia as part of their plan to protect their own nuclear capabilities, which is the only thing they have left that actually threatens the United States,” said Gen Eirik Kristoffersen, Norway’s chief of defence.” “It didn’t make sense, what he said, and I know that all my American friends from Afghanistan know that,” said Kristoffersen, 56, a career army officer who served several tours in Afghanistan.” “So far, what we have seen of airspace violation in our area has been misunderstandings. Russia is conducting a lot of [GPS] jamming, and we think that the jamming also affects their aircraft,” he said. “They haven’t said that, but we see that when something like violating the airspace happens it’s usually because of a lack of experience from the pilots. When we talk with the Russians, they actually respond in a very professional and predictable way.” (The Guardian)

Italy Approves Migrant Blockade

Italy’s cabinet, under the leadership of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has approved a bill authorizing naval blockades to prevent migrant boats from entering its waters during periods of “exceptional pressure.” This legislation comes as part of Meloni’s broader strategy to combat irregular migration, which includes expediting the repatriation of unsuccessful asylum seekers and imposing harsher penalties on human smugglers. The bill authorizes the government to prohibit vessels from entering Italian territorial waters for up to six months if there is a “serious threat to public order or national security,” with fines of up to 50,000 euros for violations. This move follows recent changes to EU asylum rules aimed at tightening immigration policies across member states.

The opposition, particularly from the centre-left, has criticized the bill, arguing that such a repressive approach will not effectively address the complex issue of migration. Senator Peppe De Cristofaro from the Green Left Alliance stated, “A repressive approach will not solve the issue, nor the misguided idea that a vast, structural and epoch-defining phenomenon can be addressed by building walls, erecting barbed wire or imposing naval blockades.” This reflects ongoing tensions in Italy and the EU over how to manage the influx of refugees, a significant political issue since 2015. The new legislation aligns with a growing trend in some European nations toward stricter immigration controls in response to rising anti-migrant sentiment.

Italy’s centre-left opposition criticised the bill, which requires approval by both houses of parliament. “A repressive approach will (not) solve the issue, nor the misguided idea that a vast, structural and epoch-defining phenomenon can be addressed by building walls, erecting barbed wire or imposing naval blockades,” said Peppe De Cristofaro, a senator with the Green Left Alliance party. Millions of refugees have entered Europe since 2015, an influx which has helped fuel anti-migrant sentiment and prompted a tightening of policies from national governments. (Reuters)

Poland and Italy refuse to Join Board of Peace

Poland and Italy have announced that they will not participate in U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed Board of Peace, which was initially intended to solidify a ceasefire in Gaza but is perceived by some as potentially rivaling the United Nations in addressing global conflicts. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed concerns about the board’s structure, particularly in light of the inclusion of Russia and Belarus, stating, “Taking into account certain national doubts regarding the shape of the board, under these circumstances, Poland will not join the work of the Board of Peace, but we will analyse it.” Tusk emphasized that while Poland prioritizes its relationship with the United States, it remains open to reconsidering its position if circumstances change.

Similarly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited constitutional constraints for Italy’s withdrawal, noting that the current Board of Peace framework does not allow equal participation among states. He noted, “We cannot join the Board of Peace because there is an insurmountable constitutional barrier on Italy’s side.” Despite these setbacks, both countries indicated a willingness to pursue peace and reconstruction in the Middle East, underscoring their commitment to international cooperation despite their reluctance to join Trump’s initiative.

“Under Italy’s constitution, the country can only join international organisations on equal terms with other states -- a condition that Rome says is not met by the board’s current statute which gives Trump extensive executive powers. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is close to Trump, said last month she had asked him to amend the terms of the Board of Peace to enable Italy to join.” (Reuters)

Council of Europe strips former head of immunity

Newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein have prompted an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, the former Norwegian secretary general of the Council of Europe. Norway’s white-collar crime police are examining Jagland for potential aggravated corruption, specifically whether he received gifts, travel, or loans during his tenure that could constitute bribery. The decision to lift his diplomatic immunity, which was necessary for the investigation, was based on information from the Epstein files, including plans for a 2014 family visit to Epstein’s properties and communications about financial assistance for an apartment in Oslo. Jagland has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island and maintains that he does not believe he has committed any crimes.

The investigation into Jagland is part of a broader scrutiny of connections between Epstein and various high-profile figures across Europe and the United States. Alongside Jagland, Norwegian police are also investigating two other diplomats linked to Epstein, while Norway’s crown princess has publicly apologized for her past association with him. The Council of Europe has agreed to cooperate with the investigation, emphasizing the importance of trust in public office.

“ Jagland’s lawyer stated, “He takes this matter very seriously, but wishes to emphasize that he believes there are no circumstances that constitute criminal liability.” “Jagland as elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe would have violated the special trust attached to his position, if he received bribes,” Norwegian police said in a February 8 letter asking the council to lift the immunity. The release of a cache of new files in the U.S. has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe and the United States.” “The files show among other things that Jagland and Epstein’s assistants made detailed plans in 2014 for Jagland, his wife, two children and his son’s girlfriend to visit Epstein at Palm Beach and the Caribbean island that he owned. Jagland, then secretary general of the Council of Europe rights watchdog, has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island. In an email in 2014, he sought Epstein’s help in financing an apartment in Oslo.” (Reuters)

Canadian and UK Firms Cut Ties with the UAE’s DP World Global Supply Company over the CEO’s involvement with Epstein

Group chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks onstage during 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square, on 23 September 2024 ( Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit/AFP)

Canada’s La Caisse pension fund and the UK’s British International Investment have halted future investments with the UAE’s DP World due to CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, including allegations of sending a “torture” video. This decision follows the emergence of Epstein’s emails that revealed Sulayem’s inappropriate correspondence and bragging about sexual exploits.

The suspension of investments is notable as it marks the first significant business repercussions stemming from the newly released Epstein files. La Caisse, a major financial partner of DP World, had committed to investing $3.7 billion in the company, while British International Investment, which partners with DP World at several African ports, expressed shock at the allegations and said it would pause new investments until the company takes further action.

“DP World is owned by the government of Dubai, one of the seven emirates in the UAE. The Gulf state, like its fellow energy-rich neighbours, is a monarchy. Abu Dhabi brokers no dissent, and it’s unclear whether Sulayem will face any public pressure in the UAE. He is, however, a high-flyer at western summits and events like Davos. DP World’s business with La Caisse is also significant.” “Sulayem’s entanglement with Epstein took a much darker turn when two US lawmakers revealed he was one of six men whose names were redacted out of the Epstein files by the Trump administration. His name was eventually revealed this week following intense pressure from Republican Congressman Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna. Massie said Sulayem was the sender of a “torture” video to Epstein. In a post on X this week, Massie shared an email exchange where Epstein thanks a redacted sender for sharing a “torture video”. “Where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video,” Epstein wrote on 24 April 2009.” (Middle East Eye)

The United States– Epstein and Economics

US job report tells confusing story

In January, U.S. nonfarm payrolls unexpectedly increased by 130,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4% in December, indicating potential labor market stability. However, revisions revealed that the economy added only 181,000 jobs in 2025, significantly lower than the previously estimated 584,000. Job growth was primarily concentrated in the healthcare and social services sectors, which accounted for nearly all of the employment rise. Economists cautioned against interpreting the January surge as a sign of robust labor market health, given that other indicators, such as job openings, suggested a tepid labor market. The harsh winter weather also affected household survey response rates, raising skepticism about the reported decline in the unemployment rate.

Despite January job growth, the labor market’s overall softness was underscored by annual payroll benchmark revisions indicating that 862,000 fewer jobs were created in the year through March 2025 than previously estimated. Economists noted that job growth averaged about 15,000 per month in 2025, and many young college graduates continued to struggle to secure employment. The report has implications for Federal Reserve policy, as it may provide the central bank with room to maintain interest rates while monitoring inflation.

“As Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, stated, “It appears the labor market is closer to stabilization than rapid deterioration,” reflecting the mixed signals from the latest employment data.” “But the largest increase in payrolls in 13 months reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday likely exaggerates the labor market’s health, as revisions showed the economy added only 181,000 jobs in 2025 instead of the previously estimated 584,000. That is a fraction of the 1.459 million jobs added in 2024, the final full year of former President Joe Biden’s term.” “I am skeptical that the degree of vigor seen in these data will be consistently repeated going forward, but this release should slam the door shut on the narrative that the labor market is on the cusp of falling apart,” said Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets.” “The BLS will next month introduce new annual population controls for the household survey with February’s employment report after they were delayed by last year’s 43-day government shutdown. These adjust for updated population estimates, including migration. The Census Bureau last week said the nation’s population increased by just 1.8 million people, or 0.5%, to 341.8 million in the year ending June 2025.” (Reuters)

The US manufacturing surge is misleading while reports hide deeper worries

In January 2026, US manufacturers saw a significant increase in factory output, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 52.4 from 51.8 in December, marking the fastest production growth since August 2025 and indicating a quarterly growth rate of approximately 1%. However, new business orders remained weak, averaging just 50.8 over the past three months, raising concerns about the sustainability of this production surge. High prices, often attributed to tariffs, have curbed sales growth, creating a disconnect between strong output and modest order growth. Despite these challenges, there are signs of improving business confidence, bolstered by expectations of lower interest rates and government support.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, emphasized the situation, stating, “The gap between strong output growth and only modest order expansion suggests production could weaken in the coming months unless demand revives,” underscoring the critical need for a rebound in demand to maintain growth in the manufacturing sector.

US Consumer Credit is on the rise

“Total US consumer credit rose by $24.05 billion in December 2025, following an upwardly revised $4.70 billion gain in November and way above market expectations of an $8 billion increase. It is equivalent to an increase of about 5.7% at an annual rate. Revolving credit increased by $13.85 billion in December, after decreasing $1.69 billion in November. Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto and student loans, rose $10.20 billion in December, following a $6.38 billion gain in the previous month. (tradingeconomics.com)

Epstein Files crisis reaches new fever pitch in America

The Justice Department has released over 3 million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse investigations, including correspondence with high-profile individuals like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Elon Musk. This disclosure, made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, follows public pressure for greater transparency after an earlier limited release. The documents reveal extensive interactions between Epstein and various powerful figures, detailing attempts to connect them with women and discussions about potential visits to Epstein’s Caribbean island. Despite the volume of information released, officials acknowledge that public demand for clarity regarding Epstein’s activities and connections may remain unsatisfied.

“Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department would be releasing more than 3 million pages of documents along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release in December.” (Associated Press)

Epstein depositions take place in the US Congress

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie criticized the Justice Department for redacting the identities of six men in files related to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming these men, including a high-ranking foreign official, are implicated in sex trafficking. After reviewing the unredacted files, they indicated they may release the names, arguing there is no legal basis for the redactions. They also noted that many documents still contained redactions, suggesting prior alterations by the FBI or a grand jury. (The New York Times)

Representative Jamie Raskin stated that redacted parts of the Epstein files he reviewed contradict President Trump’s claims that Jeffrey Epstein was banned from Mar-a-Lago after misconduct allegations. Raskin mentioned seeing redacted pages where Epstein’s lawyers quoted Trump saying Epstein was a guest and had never been asked to leave. He expressed confusion over the reason for the redaction. Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are set to hold a briefing later to discuss their findings from the files. (The New York Times)

Senator Adam Schiff called for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s resignation, accusing him of lying about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Lutnick had claimed he ceased associating with Epstein in 2005, but Justice Department documents revealed he planned a visit to Epstein’s island in 2012. Additionally, Representative James R. Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, indicated that a subpoena for Lutnick could be considered as part of their investigation into Epstein, emphasizing their interest in gathering information to seek justice for survivors. (The New York Times)

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a federal prison sentence for sex trafficking, invoked her Fifth Amendment right during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee, refusing to answer any questions. Representative James R. Comer, the committee’s chairman, reported that Maxwell’s lawyer stated she would be willing to answer questions if granted clemency. (The New York Times)

My Thoughts…

The release of 3 million pages of DOJ documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act is more than a legal milestone; it is a live-fire exercise in institutional erosion. While the files implicate power players across the political and financial spectrum—from U.S. cabinet members to Gulf State CEOs—the primary fallout is the shattering of public trust. By redacting key names, such as DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, until forced by intense congressional pressure, the system creates a vacuum that is filled by speculation and “Phase Zero” narratives. This mirrors the Russian strategy of throttling Telegram: using the pretext of safety and “protecting citizens from fraud” to dismantle the very communication networks that provide transparency or operational coordination.

Perhaps the most critical angle is the sanctions regime's failure to halt Russia’s Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Despite being the “most sanctioned nation,” Russia has successfully procured at least 22 advanced foreign machine tools from Taiwan, Germany, the UK, and Italy to modernize the Uralmash Plant No. 9. This plant is the heart of Russia’s artillery production, manufacturing barrels for the T-14 Armata and Koalitsiya systems. The ability to evade Western controls to build the very weapons being used against NATO-supplied forces in Ukraine highlights a profound disconnect between Western policy and industrial reality.

The domestic “stability” suggested by the 130,000-job surge in January is a mirage when contrasted with the 862,000-job downward revision for the previous year through March 2025. This “confusing story” in the labor market is directly linked to the manufacturing sector’s stagnation. We are seeing a dangerous “Output vs. Demand” gap: factories are pumping out goods to justify their valuations, but new orders remain weak due to high prices and tariff-induced friction. When consumer credit surges by $24.05 billion in a single month—well beyond the expected $8 billion—it indicates that the American consumer is not thriving, but is instead financing a lifestyle on debt to bridge the gap created by stagnant real-world growth.

While the U.S. enters what appears to be a de facto police state—characterized by the selective application of the rule of law and the arrest of praying clergy in Minneapolis—the rest of the world is rapidly decoupling. The “Mother of all Deals” between the EU and India, and the EU’s push to finalize trade agreements with Australia, signal a global economy that is actively extricating itself from the volatile and unreliable United States. America is increasingly on the fringes of the new global trade agenda, not at the center.

Thank you for reading.

