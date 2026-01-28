Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today’s report covers the primary stories of the week, tensions around Iran, and the massive winter storm threatening over half of the United States.

We review the situation in Ukraine to assess the war’s trajectory and whether it aligns with the current global narrative.

US involvement in Syria has largely escaped public attention, but it suggests another round of transactional politics is underway as recent changes abandon previous US regional allies.

All this and much more, let’s get into the news.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Russia Is Grinding Itself Down In Ukraine: Analysis From CSIS Suggests

An article recently published by The Center For Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analyzed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the significant challenges faced by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russian forces have suffered approximately 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 fatalities, making it the highest casualty rate for any major power in a conflict since World War II. Despite claims from President Vladimir Putin of battlefield success, data reveals that Russian forces have advanced at an average rate of only 15 to 70 meters per day in their most prominent offensives, with total territorial gains since early 2024 amounting to less than 1.5% of Ukraine. Additionally, Russia’s economy is under severe strain, with a projected growth rate of just 0.6% in 2025, declining manufacturing, and a lack of competitive technology firms, which has led to a diminished status as a major global power.

The analysis further discusses Russia’s military strategy, which has shifted to a war of attrition characterized by high casualties and slow advances against well-fortified Ukrainian defenses. Despite innovative tactics involving drones and artillery, Russia’s territorial gains have been modest, with only about 12% of Ukraine under its control since the invasion. The analysis emphasizes that Russia’s economy is struggling, facing labor shortages, high inflation, and a reliance on foreign trade, particularly with China, which has become a crucial partner in sustaining Russia’s war efforts. The authors argue that without increased pressure from the United States and Europe, including sanctions and military support for Ukraine, Russia may continue its costly campaign, resulting in further casualties on both sides.

Direct Quotes from the Analysis The analysis has several main findings. First, Russian forces have suffered approximately 1.2 million casualties (killed, wounded, and missing) and as many as 325,000 killed since February 2022. No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II. Second, Russian forces are advancing remarkably slowly on the battlefield. In the Pokrovsk offensive, for example, Russian forces advanced at an average rate of just 70 meters per day. This is slower than the most brutal offensive campaigns over the last century, including the notoriously bloody Battle of the Somme during World War I. Russian forces have gained less than 1.5 percent of Ukrainian territory since the start of 2024. Third, Russia is becoming a second- or third-rate economic power. Its economy is showing strains because of the war, though it has not buckled. Russian manufacturing is declining, consumer demand is weakening, inflation remains stubbornly high, and the country faces a labor crunch. Economic growth slowed to 0.6 percent in 2025, and Russia continues to fall behind in key technologies such as AI. Russia had a grand total of zero companies in the top 100 list of technology companies in the world as measured by market capitalization. If Ukrainian positions are positively identified, Russian soldiers may be sent forward to attack positions, which are further mapped and then targeted with artillery, FPV drones, and glide bombs. These tactics have led to high fatalities and casualties.22 Ukrainian forces have also imposed significant costs with their defense-in-depth strategy in a war that has largely favored the defender. Ukraine has used trenches, dragon’s teeth (anti-tank obstacles), mines, and other barriers—along with artillery and drones—to attrit advancing Russian soldiers and vehicles. The eastern front line, for instance, continues to be saturated with drones. As a result, vehicle movement is difficult within 15 kilometers of the front line. Infantry soldiers must instead march to their positions for 10 to 15 kilometers. In all of its offensives over the last two years, Russia has failed to generate rapid breakthroughs to collapse the Ukrainian front line and allow for sweeping territorial gains. Figure 3 illustrates this trend by comparing the average rates of advance for major offensives in Ukraine since 2022 alongside historical benchmarks from World War I, World War II, and other wars. In total, Russian forces have seized around 75,000 square kilometers (approximately 12 percent of Ukraine) since the 2022 invasion and control about 120,000 square kilometers (approximately 20 percent of Ukraine and an area roughly the size of Pennsylvania). II, and other wars. Oil revenues lagged with lower global prices, which contributed to a fiscal squeeze and a widening budget deficit. Economic growth slowed to 0.6 percent in 2025, and the International Monetary Fund estimated that growth would remain slow, at 0.8 percent, in 2026. |Credit: CSIS| |Credit: CSIS| |Credit: CSIS| (CSIS.org)

China Approves the Purchase of Nvidia Chips: Restrictions Remain

China has approved three major tech companies—ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent—to import over 400,000 Nvidia H200 artificial intelligence chips, marking a significant shift in the country’s stance as it seeks to balance its growing AI demands with the development of its domestic semiconductor industry. This approval comes amidst a backdrop of U.S.-China tensions over technology and trade, as the U.S. had recently cleared Nvidia to sell the H200 chips to China. However, the Chinese government is imposing conditions on these approvals, which are still being finalized, and has previously indicated that purchases should be made only when necessary. Reports suggest that there may be requirements for companies to bundle foreign chip purchases with domestic alternatives, reflecting Beijing’s desire to nurture local production.

Despite the approvals, the situation remains complex. The Chinese technology sector has shown a strong appetite for advanced AI chips, with firms reportedly placing orders for over two million H200 chips, far exceeding Nvidia’s current inventory. The regulatory landscape is still uncertain, as it is unclear how many additional companies will receive approvals or the criteria for eligibility. As Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang visits China to engage with local employees and stakeholders, the approvals indicate a prioritization of the needs of major Chinese internet companies that are investing heavily in AI infrastructure to compete globally, particularly against U.S. rivals like OpenAI.

The Chinese government is only granting approvals with conditions and the sources said they were still being decided upon. A fifth source said that the licenses were too restrictive and customers were not yet converting the approvals to purchase orders. (reuters.com)

Devastating Winter Conditions Persist: Death Toll Rises and Shipping and Logistics Grind to a Halt

A massive winter storm recently swept across the United States, affecting over three dozen states from Texas to New England and resulting in severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, ice accumulation, and widespread power outages. The storm has been linked to at least 50 fatalities, with tragic incidents such as three brothers who died in Bonham, Texas, after falling through thin ice. Major travel disruptions ensued, with over 23,000 flight cancellations from Friday through Monday, and more than 1 million customers lost power, particularly in states like Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. AccuWeather experts estimate the economic losses from this storm will range between $105 billion and $115 billion, accounting for damage to homes and businesses, disruptions to commerce, and significant impacts on infrastructure.

In addition to the economic toll, the storm brought record-breaking snowfall, with New York City receiving 11.4 inches, marking the largest single-day snowfall since February 2021. Philadelphia recorded 9.3 inches, surpassing the total snowfall from the previous winter. By Monday morning, 56% of the contiguous United States was covered in snow, the second-highest coverage in two decades. AccuWeather meteorologist Alexander Duffus noted the severity of the situation, stating, “Arctic air settling over the region will limit natural melting, keeping homes cold and prolonging infrastructure strain, with nighttime lows dipping into the teens and single digits in some areas.” As the nation grapples with the aftermath, forecasts indicate the potential for another winter storm next weekend, raising concerns for areas still recovering from this devastating weather event.

More than 50 deaths have been reported across the country in connection with the storm and the Arctic air, including three brothers who died in Bonham, Texas, after falling through thin ice on a pond, according to The Associated Press.

(accuweather.com)

Credit: AccuWeather

Backed Up Traffic Stretches Hundreds of Miles In Missippi

Hundreds of tractor-trailers are stranded on Interstates 22, 55, and 269 in northern Mississippi due to a winter storm that has left roads coated in ice for four days. Emergency crews responded to assist stranded drivers after multiple accidents and disabled vehicles. As of Wednesday morning, many people remain stuck, particularly on I-55. In response to the situation, Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order to deploy the Mississippi National Guard to the affected area.

After that, refreezing will not be a problem. “Another cold shot will come Thursday night through the weekend with temperatures failing to reach above freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Roys said. “Temperatures might not even get out of the teens on Saturday.” (accuweather.com)

WHO Releases Update Showing Polio Outbreaks Increase Across Africa

A New Report From the WHO organization shows Polio Cases Persist Across the Middle East and the Horn of Africa

(reliefweb.int)

The Largest Oil Field in Syria Begins Operations In Wake of US-Brokered Ceasefire Agreement: Tensions Remain

Abu Aicha, a former head of banking security, now oversees the protection of al-Omar, Syria’s largest oilfield, recently reclaimed by government forces after nearly a decade under Kurdish control. The field, located in Deir Ezzor province, has been a critical economic asset throughout Syria’s war, previously fueling the Islamic State’s economy and the Kurdish autonomous administration. Following a January 18 agreement between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and the Syrian government, control of oil and gas fields was returned to the state, marking a significant shift in the region’s power dynamics. The al-Omar field, with recoverable reserves estimated at 520 million barrels, is vital for Syria’s economy, generating substantial revenues that have historically supported military and governance structures.

Despite the strategic importance of al-Omar, the site faces immense challenges due to extensive damage, with over 90% of its infrastructure destroyed. Engineers estimate that it could take over a year to rehabilitate the field fully, depending on available resources. In the short term, while production remains limited to around 14,000 barrels per day, the field is crucial for reducing oil imports and reviving national production. Economist Benjamin Fève notes, “Control over oilfields allowed armed actors to capture hundreds of millions of dollars annually and build rival systems of governance,” highlighting the ongoing significance of oil in the conflict and the struggle for control over these resources.

‘This is more important to protect than a bank. Oil is what brings money into a bank’

- Abu Aicha, head of security

Raed al-Sadoun, an engineer working on the field, describes the scale of destruction as overwhelming.

“The field requires complete rehabilitation – from the wells at the source to the destroyed secondary and main stations, all the way to the transfer points,” he explains. “Each well needs to be studied individually.”

The damage, he says, exceeds 90 percent.

“We hope to reach more than 30,000 barrels per day from al-Omar alone,” he adds.

“But the timeline depends on who carries out the work. With foreign companies operating under international standards, it would take at least a year.

Some $416m came from oil, accounting for nearly 77 percent of total revenues, he says. “These revenues financed military spending and public salaries, allowing the administration to function with around 220,000 employees and an armed force of roughly 85,000 fighters.”

Without oil rent, he adds, Kurdish autonomy would not have been financially viable – just as the Islamic State’s territorial project had once depended on oil revenues.

(middleeasteye.net)

US Support for Syrian Government is a Departure from Historical Policy

On January 20, 2023, Damascus announced a renewed ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), signaling a potential end to nearly 14 years of Kurdish autonomy in northeastern Syria as the Syrian government, now led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, regains significant territory. This shift follows the U.S. abandoning its support for the SDF, which had relied on Washington as its protector against the Islamic State since its formation in 2015. The U.S. has opted to align with the Syrian state instead, reflecting a broader pattern of betrayal towards Kurdish allies, as seen in past conflicts in Iraq and Syria. The SDF’s diminishing power raises concerns about the future of Kurdish autonomy, as they remain dependent on external support from powers like the U.S., whose priorities can shift unpredictably.

Assad is gone, and Russia, though still retaining bases in Syria, has diminished influence, meaning there are fewer concerns that abandoning the SDF will benefit the US’s rivals. Finally, Sharaa’s offer to serve as Washington’s principal partner against the Islamic State in Syria is more attractive than continued reliance on the SDF. The former is a recognised state actor, while the latter remains a non-state force that a key US ally, Turkey, designates as terrorist. There is a chance Washington will face some backlash. It does not look good to abandon one’s allies. Trump, however, has little concern for such considerations. – Christopher Phillips, Analyst For Middle East Eye (middleeasteye.net)

Tensions Between US and Iran Escalate, and Reports From Iran Suggest Mutilation, Torture, and Killing of Iranian Women During Crackdown

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated since mass protests broke out in Iran in late December, leading to significant unrest from January 8 to 9, during which activists reported thousands of deaths among protesters. In response, President Trump condemned the Iranian government for its crackdown, threatening that those responsible would “pay a big price,” while encouraging protesters to take control of their institutions. Despite a brief softening of Trump’s rhetoric, the US continued to deploy military assets, including the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, towards the Middle East, maintaining a vigilant posture against Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for the government to acknowledge its shortcomings and engage in dialogue to address the unrest, contrasting with the hardline narrative of blaming foreign intervention.

International reactions have varied, with China warning against US military adventurism and Turkey’s Foreign Minister urging diplomatic resolutions to avoid conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that Iran’s government is weaker than ever due to economic collapse, which is fueling ongoing protests. Trump has intensified a pressure campaign on Iran regarding its nuclear program, demanding an end to uranium enrichment and missile development. In response to US threats, Iran’s UN mission reiterated its openness to dialogue but warned of severe retaliation if provoked. As of now, tensions remain high, with military assets positioned in the region and both sides expressing readiness for confrontation while also indicating a desire for dialogue under specific conditions.

Iran’s armed forces have “their fingers on the trigger” to “immediately and powerfully respond” to any attacks on the country, says the country’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. “The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly,” he said on X. (aljazeera.com)

This Information was shared by Yalda Roshan and has not been independently verified by The Firebrand Project. There have been cases of misinformation regarding the death of female protestors in Iran that have been debunked.

Thank you for your courage in working to share this information with me and others here on Substack Yalda.

Severe Drought In Kenya Threatens Millions

Over two million people in Kenya are currently facing severe food insecurity due to one of the driest rainy seasons recorded from October to December 2025, with rainfall measuring only 30 to 60 percent of the long-term average in many areas. This prolonged drought has led to increased rates of malnutrition, heightened risk of disease outbreaks, and disrupted access to essential health services. The National Drought Management Authority has identified ten counties experiencing drought conditions, with nine in the “alert” phase and Mandera in the critical “alarm” phase. The Kenyan government has warned that if the drought continues, 2.5 million citizens could be at risk of severe hunger and water scarcity. Neighboring countries such as Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda are also facing similar challenges.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been proactive in addressing the health risks associated with this emergency, providing emergency supplies such as cholera and pneumonia kits to high-risk counties. Dr. Martins from WHO Kenya emphasized the convergence of multiple health threats, stating, “Water scarcity is forcing families to rely on unsafe sources, raising the risk of cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoeal diseases.” The WHO is urging national and county governments, humanitarian agencies, and communities to mobilize urgently to ensure access to adequate food and safe water, as immediate action is critical to prevent further health impacts and to support communities awaiting the upcoming long rains.

“We are seeing multiple health threats converging,” said Dr. Martins, Head of Emergency Preparedness and Response, WHO Kenya. “Water scarcity is forcing families to rely on unsafe sources, raising the risk of cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoeal diseases. Drought-induced heat and limited vegetation are also concentrating disease vectors near scarce water points, heightening transmission risk. Livestock herds, which provide vital food source for pastoralist communities, have been affected, leaving children and pregnant women at severe risk of acute malnutrition.” (reliefweb.int)

The Mother of All Deals Locks In Bilateral Trade Shift Between India and the EU

India and the European Union (EU) have finalized a significant free trade agreement after nearly two decades of negotiations, which accelerated in the past six months. This landmark deal, described by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the “mother of all deals,” aims to open up India’s traditionally protected market to the 27 EU member states, particularly in manufacturing and services. Key provisions include the elimination or reduction of tariffs on 96.6% of traded goods by value, potentially doubling EU exports to India by 2032 and saving European companies €4 billion in duties. Tariffs on cars will be slashed from as high as 110% to 10% over five years, while duties on European wines and spirits will be reduced significantly. The agreement also includes a labor mobility pact and discussions on India’s participation in the EU’s Horizon research program.

The trade deal is part of a broader strategy by the EU and India to strengthen their economic ties amid global challenges, including tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and concerns over China’s economic dominance. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the agreement as the “biggest free trade deal in history,” emphasizing the opportunities it creates for both Indian citizens and Europeans. The deal is expected to be ratified by the EU member states, the European Parliament, and the Indian cabinet before implementation, with the formal signing scheduled for later this year. As von der Leyen stated, “We have created a free trade zone of 2 billion people, with both sides set to benefit.”

Tariffs will be reduced to zero for a vast swathe of industrial products, including nearly all iron and steel, plastics, chemicals, machinery and pharmaceuticals. (theguardian.com)

My Thoughts…

Today, we are covering a broad topic of issues. First, I want to address the analysis of Ukraine I referenced in this newsletter. Whilst Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have and continue to create a humanitarian crisis, the analysis echoes what I have observed as well. Despite the global picture that Russia is on the verge of defeating Ukraine, this is simply not true. It is acting in a manner to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine; this crushing of morale is a traditional tactic for Putin and Russian military doctrine in general.

Experience tells us that the people of Ukraine will not back down, and ultimately, the truth is that they are fighting a defensive war… in ‘Russia’. History shows that attacking Russia in winter is a bad idea. That part of history refers to the period when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

Russia is increasingly relying on foreign fighters; it has entered into deals with India to address labor shortages. The Russian military is watching oil revenues drop off a cliff. In the last 48 hours, we saw announcements from several EU and Scandinavian countries banning the Russian shadow fleet from operating in the Baltic, a crippling blow to its exports, as Arctic ports are frozen over in winter.

Drone footage shows bodies littering fields, treelines, trenches, and streets as Russians die in droves for mere meters of gains.

Russian generals are becoming increasingly concerned, as the Russian military’s long-standing tradition is that lying about successes is acceptable. Well, now the Russian war machine appears to be incapable of doing much more than crawling on its hands and knees in Eastern Ukraine and conducting a campaign of terror against the people of Ukraine.

I have long believed that Ukraine’s distinctive advantage as a defender will ultimately win this war. Not through any offensive, or decapitation strike, but through one of attrition. European support makes that possible, as long as Ukraine has funds. They can fight Russia, meter by meter, until Putin’s regime collapses.

The massive snowfall that is devastating the US has claimed more lives as of this morning. The count now stands at at least 50, with conditions worsening; I expect that number to climb. The wild card here is those in ICE detention camps in states like Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and other affected states.

If reports suggest that those detained are being denied heat in these frigid conditions, we could see thousands of deaths as people die from hypothermia en masse.

The logistical nightmare here is shaping up to be catastrophic. The video of traffic backed up for hundreds of miles shows how much trade and manufacturing supply chains are being disrupted domestically. Red states like Mississippi and Tenessee two of the hardest his lack strong state programs and coordinated response, and the absence of FEMA will see these states struggling to rebuild– damage from tornadoes and flooding in 2025 has not been repaired, still in many states due to FEMA cuts and funding maneuvering for ICE. This storm is not close to over. If you live in an affected area, make sure you stay as safe and warm as possible, as temperatures are expected to remain dangerously low for at least the next week.

Many of these states will see further damage from bursting pipes, economic losses from the interrupted flow of goods, and price tags of damage in the Billions.

I reaffirm my assessment that this will be a natural-disaster-level event.

US posturing around Iran suggests that something is going to happen very soon. The USS Abraham Lincoln has a contingent of 70 aircraft. This is more than many countries’ entire Air Forces. With three guided-missile destroyers, they have built up a considerable alpha-strike capability.

A strike on this scale would likely kill hundreds of innocent people. If the goal is regime change, then this force is likely capable of performing an air campaign capable of crippling major military installations across the country.

Intelligence services like the CIA, military intelligence, and those shared by NATO members with the US regarding Iran likely indicate that the situation is less stable than the regime is suggesting. Regardless, a Strike in Iran would be very unpopular regionally. It would likely trigger a refugee crisis, and there is no current figurehead who would take over the role of governing in Iran.

Reporting shared with me by Yalda Roshan suggests that the brutality of the crackdown was immense, and women were being forcibly tortured before being killed in custody. It is the cruelty of these types of regimes that must end; the world is facing enough suffering– we must stop tolerating the sadistic will of cruel men.

The situation in Syria is very interesting, and a surface-level review suggests connections between the Affinity Partners network (Jared Kushner) and Saudi PIF investments. This suggests that another transactional resource deal is underway in Syria, as the United States’ sudden abandonment of the SDF and alignment with the new Syrian government indicates a transactional rationale. Tom Barrack, a longtime supporter of Trump and closely tied to Kushner, Witkoff, and others, is leading these talks. It is also interesting to note that much of the tech that is being found in Russian drones can be traced to exports from Syria.

Whether there is a further connection there, I cannot say at this time.

Africa struggles with disease and environmental suffering, as USAID and overall instability on the continent act as an image into the future of our world if we do not adopt a more collaborative policy in combating climate change/collapse, and global health standards. The extraction model that the US billionaire technofascist government is using, and the actions of Russia and China, suggest the continent will suffer much more before things get any better. Dictators are rising up across the continent,s and brutal campaigns of oppression prevail over desperate struggles for democracy, the global north loves to ignore.

The Mother of all Deals is just that; it strengthens the EU’s economic power as it seeks to decouple from its dependence on US trade. The new global trade agenda is taking shape, and the U.S. is on the fringes rather than at the center.

I think the decision to allow China to purchase US chips is calculated. If they allow it on principle but make the sales conditions so unappealing to companies, they achieve a form of ‘we tried but oh well’. This means that they can effectively cut the Chinese Market off from US companies. China’s blockade of US manufacturing and tech has been devastating, and if the US acts too aggressively, there is a lot more China could do.

With the US economy already on the ropes, I expect to see more trade haymakers when new controls are announced in Q2 of 2026.

