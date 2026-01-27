©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, we see a world in flux with billions of dollars of investment flooding into Africa, even as the embattled continent wrestles with coups, disease, insurrections, banditry, wars, oppression, and the ongoing climate crisis.

The economic crisis appears to be going global as tensions in global markets are driven by policies from nations like Japan, struggling with mounting debt and rising inflation worldwide. The Middle East appears to be preparing for escalation, and fragile ceasefires are collapsing into renewed conflict in Syria.

As bills come due, Saudi Arabia faces a potential slew of failed mega projects totaling hundreds of billions in investments.

Extreme weather in the US is shaping up to be a national crisis as millions face potentially lethal conditions, and the death toll rises.

US announcements strain relationships with European allies in Italy, as the US claims it will send ICE agents to the Olympics and more.

Let’s get into the news.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Tanzania sees a 42 billion dollar Investment following Human Rights Violation and Contreversial Elections

Tanzania is poised to finalize a significant $42 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant project by June, according to Kitila Mkumbo, the country’s minister of state for planning and investment. This ambitious project, which aims to tap 47.13 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, is being jointly operated by Equinor and Shell, with ExxonMobil and other partners involved. After delays due to proposed changes to a financial agreement, Mkumbo indicated that the commercial discussions have concluded and that the focus is now on establishing the legal framework necessary for such a substantial investment. The project is expected to create over 100,000 jobs and potentially position East Africa as a new LNG export hub to Asia.

In addition to the LNG project, Mkumbo revealed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the central bank to sell some gold reserves to fund ongoing infrastructure projects, highlighting the country’s need for cash amid political unrest and financial support withdrawal from international partners. Following a contentious election that led to significant unrest and a political crisis, Tanzania’s development budget has faced reductions of $2 billion to $3 billion from European nations, which have withheld financial support due to concerns over human rights violations during the unrest. Mkumbo stated, “We need cash. We have a lot of infrastructure projects that are going on and they need funding.”

Mkumbo’s comments come in the wake of a number of bilateral partners reviewing their financial support following unrest surrounding last year’s election, which plunged Tanzania into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Hassan was declared the landslide winner of the election after her two leading challengers had been disqualified from the race.

The main opposition party, CHADEMA, and some human rights activists have said security forces killed more than 1,000 people in the unrest.

(reuters.com)

Reuters Reporting: November 11, 2025

Violent protests erupted in Tanzania following the disqualification of two leading opposition candidates during the October 29, 2025 elections, leading to claims by the U.N. Human Rights Office that hundreds were killed, while opposition party CHADEMA and activists assert the death toll exceeds 1,000. The government, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has dismissed these figures as exaggerated and has not provided its own casualty estimates. Reports indicate that security forces may have concealed evidence by hiding bodies, and more than 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the unrest, including opposition leaders. The election has been criticized for not meeting democratic standards, with allegations of government suppression of dissent and human rights violations.

(reuters.com)

Confirmation of Sudanese Armed Forces Victory Over RSF In Long Contested Region

Sudan’s military has reportedly broken a nearly two-year siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the key town of Dilling in the Kordofan region, gaining control over vital supply lines. The military announced the opening of a road leading to Dilling, which lies strategically between Kadugli, the besieged state capital, and el-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan. The military claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on the RSF during this operation. Meanwhile, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), has been seeking regional support by visiting countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The military’s success in Dilling is seen as a significant gain that could lead to further territorial advances against the RSF and its ally, the SPLM-N.

Displaced people ride an animal-drawn cart in the town of Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan [Reuters]

The humanitarian situation in Dilling is expected to improve as the army can now bring in much-needed medical supplies and food that had been blocked during the RSF’s siege. Despite reports of severe hunger in Dilling, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification did not declare famine due to a lack of data. The ongoing conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and created what the UN describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis, with over 14 million people displaced. Since October, more than 65,000 individuals have fled the Kordofan region, highlighting the dire humanitarian impact of the conflict.

“The fact that he visited Qatar this time round is quite significant because it shows that there are some special ties between the emir of Qatar and al-Burhan’s government. Qatar has supported the Sudanese government by providing humanitarian aid,”

“The army is trying to make use of this momentum to take territory not just from the RSF, but also from its ally, the SPLM-N, led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which controls territory and has forces in South Kordofan.”

(aljazeera.com)

Japanese PM Suggests Cutting Consumption Tax, Sends Ripples through Global Markets

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent tax and spending proposals ahead of the snap elections on February 8 have caused significant turmoil in global markets, particularly affecting Japanese government bonds and the yen. Takaichi has pledged to suspend the country’s 8 percent consumption tax on food and non-alcoholic beverages for two years if her party, the Liberal Democratic Party, wins the elections. This plan could lead to an estimated annual revenue shortfall of 5 trillion yen ($31.71 billion). The market’s response has been one of concern over Japan’s already high debt levels, which exceed 230 percent of GDP, the highest among advanced economies. Following Takaichi’s announcement, yields on long-term Japanese bonds surged, reflecting investor anxiety about the sustainability of Japan’s fiscal policy amid a backdrop of rising global interest rates.

The implications of Japan’s bond market volatility extend beyond its borders, influencing U.S. Treasury yields and raising concerns about fiscal credibility in other heavily indebted nations. As Japanese investors may prefer domestic bonds with higher yields, demand for foreign bonds, including U.S. Treasuries, could decline, potentially nudging global yields higher. Despite the current market jitters, some economists believe Japan’s fiscal situation is more manageable than it appears, given that most of its debt is held domestically and denominated in yen.

Thomas Mathews from Capital Economics noted, “The debt situation is more manageable than a lot of people think,” suggesting that while Japan’s debt levels are concerning, the country is not on the verge of a financial crisis in the short to medium term.

“When Prime Minister Takaichi announced a planned reduction in consumption taxes, this made existing bond-holders of Japan’s debt uneasy, requiring a higher compensation for the risk they bear,” Anastassia Fedyk, an assistant professor of finance at the Haas School of Business of the University of California, Berkeley, told Al Jazeera.

“As a result, bond prices dropped, and yields rose. And yes, this is a general pattern that applies to other countries, too, though Japan has an especially high level of debt, making its position more vulnerable.”

(aljazeera.com)

United States to Send ICE Agents to Italy for Olympics, Sparks Backlash In Italy– Days After ICE Agents Threaten Italian Journalists in Minneapolis

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will play a security role during the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Games, a U.S. embassy source confirmed. The agents, specifically from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, will assist the U.S. State Department’s security service from February 6-22, 2026. While they will not engage in immigration enforcement activities in Italy, their mission is to “mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations.” This deployment has sparked criticism from various Italian politicians, who express concerns about the presence of ICE personnel, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding the agency in the U.S.

Italian leaders have voiced strong opposition to ICE’s involvement, with Milan’s left-leaning mayor, Giuseppe Sala, labeling the agency as “a militia that kills.” Maurizio Lupi, a centrist party leader, described the decision as “sheer idiocy,” reflecting a broader sentiment that ICE’s presence is unwelcome. The criticism highlights the strained image of the U.S. in Italy, prompting calls from opposition parties like Italia Viva to bar ICE agents from entering the country altogether. The hard-left USB trade union plans to hold an “ICE OUT” rally in Milan on the opening day of the Games, underscoring the contentious atmosphere surrounding this security arrangement.

Quote: “It’s clear that they’re not welcome in Milan, there’s no doubt about it,” said Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan.

(cbc.ca)

ICE Agents Threaten Italian Journalists

Footage of two Italian journalists, Laura Cappon and Daniele Babbo, being threatened by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis has ignited political controversy in Italy. The incident occurred while the journalists were reporting for the Italian state broadcaster RAI, prompting calls from the centre-left opposition for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to condemn ICE’s actions. Prominent political figures, including former premiers Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Renzi, expressed solidarity with the journalists and demanded a formal protest from the Italian government.

The footage, aired on Sunday, shows the car being stopped by the federal agents as the driver refuses their demands to roll down her window, as Cappon states that they are Italian press.

“I’m not doing anything wrong, I’m just driving around my community”, the driver says, before an ICE agent warns: “We are going to break out your window and extract you from the vehicle”.

“This is the only warning” - another ICE agent continued - “If you keep following us...we will break your window and we will pull you out of the vehicle”.

(wantedinrome.com)

Fragile Ceasefire in Syria Proceeds With 15-day Extension As Doubts Persist, Humanitarian Crisis Remains Severe

The situation in Syria remains critical, with over 170,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) reported across Aleppo, Al-Hasakeh, and Ar-Raqqa governorates as of January 25, 2026. The highest concentration of displaced individuals is in Qamishli, housing approximately 97,900 IDPs, followed by Al-Malikiyyeh District with around 32,000 IDPs. Recent developments include the extension of a ceasefire for an additional 15 days, which has led to a relative decrease in hostilities and the opening of two humanitarian corridors to facilitate the movement of aid and civilians. Despite these positive steps, significant challenges remain, including overcrowding in camps, service gaps, and ongoing security concerns that hinder humanitarian access.

The humanitarian response is focusing on urgent needs such as shelter, food support, access to safe water, health care, and protection services for vulnerable groups, particularly children. Recent weather conditions, including a snowstorm, have exacerbated the plight of IDPs in regions like Kobani and Qamishli, increasing the demand for winterization assistance, including heating fuel and winter clothing. As humanitarian partners expand their outreach efforts to include families in host communities, the situation remains volatile, with ongoing displacement and protection concerns in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

In Al-Hasakeh governorate, the situation remains volatile, with ongoing developments raising protection concerns. Pre-emptive displacement has been observed, with hundreds of families reportedly self-relocating from southern neighbourhoods of Al-Hasakeh city toward Shaddadi.

As a result of recent developments, more than 30,000 people have reportedly departed collective centres in Ar-Raqqa and Tabqa.

Recent weeks have seen notable developments across Ar-Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, and Al-Hasakeh governorates. A ceasefire agreement was signed on 21 January, which was extended for an additional 15 days on 24 January.

“Priority humanitarian needs include shelter and winterization assistance, food support, access to safe water, health care, and protection services, particularly for children and other vulnerable groups.”

(reliefweb.int)

Fragile Peace Threatened By Accusations of Drone Attacks Near Aleppo

On January 27, 2026, Syria’s Defense Ministry reported that its forces intercepted and destroyed several drones launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Ayn al-Arab, accusing the SDF of targeting civilian areas, which violates a recently extended ceasefire. This incident escalates tensions in a region already fraught with conflict, as the Syrian Army previously accused the SDF of breaching the ceasefire by attacking military positions. The ongoing instability in northern Syria complicates efforts to de-escalate the civil war, with various factions vying for control in this strategically significant area near the Turkish border.

This latest incident comes just one day after the Syrian Army publicly accused the SDF of breaching the terms of an active ceasefire by targeting military positions around Ayn al-Arab. The reported drone assault occurred despite the extension of that fragile truce between the Syrian government forces and the SDF by an additional 15 days. The conflicting accusations highlight the ongoing instability in northern Syria, where multiple factions maintain a precarious presence.

(en.yenisafak.com)

Deadly Measles Outbreak Persists in DRC as Conflict and Poverty Make Vaccinations Difficult

In 2025, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faced a severe measles epidemic with over 82,869 suspected cases and 1,175 deaths across nearly all provinces, exacerbated by existing health crises such as mpox and cholera, as well as ongoing insecurity and reduced humanitarian funding. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) responded by deploying teams to support local health authorities, launching emergency interventions in multiple provinces, treating approximately 20,870 patients, and vaccinating over 1.1 million children throughout the year. Despite these efforts, the DRC’s health system struggles with chronic underfunding, inadequate resources for vaccination campaigns, and logistical challenges due to geography and conflict, which hinder access to healthcare and vaccination for vulnerable populations.

The ongoing conflict in eastern DRC has further complicated vaccination efforts, as displacement disrupts children’s immunization schedules and creates conditions ripe for disease transmission. MSF’s medical coordinator, Dr. Jean Gilbert, emphasized the dire situation, stating, “Even when supplies are available, getting them to where they are needed has become far more complex and costly.” This highlights the critical need for increased collaboration and support to strengthen health systems and ensure that essential care reaches every child in need, as the humanitarian response faces significant funding shortfalls and logistical barriers.

“Movement of people caused by ongoing fighting creates a breeding ground for continued transmission and rapid spread of the disease between regions,” says Dr. Ndong. “People living in collective shelters, often with limited access to clean water and sanitation, are particularly at risk.”

Insecurity—including unsafe roads, sporadic clashes, and active fighting in frontline areas—often makes it extremely challenging to deliver vaccines where they are most needed and to carry out immunization campaigns on time. Delays caused by security constraints allow the virus more time to spread, making outbreaks harder to contain and increasing the risk for children before teams can respond.

(reliefweb.int)

Deadly US Freeze Claims 30 Lives as Situation Worsens for Millions In the United States

Downed Powerlines in Oxford, Mississippi |Credit Bruce: Newman/Special To The Clarion Ledger|

A severe winter storm has left much of the United States grappling with below-freezing temperatures and widespread power outages, resulting in over 30 reported deaths across more than a dozen states. The storm, which delivered over a foot of snow across a 1,300-mile stretch from Arkansas to New England, has caused significant disruptions, including halted traffic, canceled flights, and school closures. As of Tuesday morning, approximately 550,000 people remained without power, primarily in the southern states, where freezing rain caused extensive damage to trees and power lines. Officials have warned that power restoration could take several days, and forecasters predict the possibility of another winter storm impacting the east coast this weekend.

In Mississippi, the aftermath of the ice storm, described by Governor Tate Reeves as the worst since 1994, has prompted officials to set up warming stations equipped with cots, blankets, and generators. The University of Mississippi canceled classes for the week as students faced treacherous conditions on campus. The storm’s impact extended to air travel, with over 14,000 flight delays or cancellations reported nationwide, marking the highest level of cancellations since the Covid-19 pandemic. As communities across the Midwest, South, and Northeast experienced subzero temperatures, residents sought refuge in hotels, with many families, like Alex Murray’s, opting for temporary stays to preserve essential supplies.

“The bitter cold afflicting two-thirds of the US was not going away. The weather service said on Monday that a fresh influx of Arctic air was expected to sustain freezing temperatures in places already covered in snow and ice. And forecasters said it’s possible another winter storm could hit parts of the east coast this weekend.”

(theguardian.com)

Cancellation of the Saudi Vision 2030 Mega Project Indicates Trend of Billions on the Hook for Delays or Cancellation

Saudi Arabia has suspended the construction of the Mukaab, a colossal cube-shaped skyscraper planned for the New Murabba development in Riyadh, while reassessing its financing and feasibility. This decision reflects a broader shift in strategy by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as it prioritizes more profitable initiatives amid fiscal pressures due to low oil. The Mukaab was designed to be an ambitious project, featuring a 400-meter by 400-meter metal cube with the world’s largest AI-powered display, and was intended to fit 20 Empire State Buildings within its structure. However, work beyond initial soil excavation and pilings has been halted, and the overall completion timeline for the New Murabba district has been extended from 2030 to 2040.

The reassessment of the Mukaab is indicative of a larger trend within Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, where the PIF is shifting focus from extravagant projects to more immediate and financially viable ones, such as infrastructure for the upcoming World Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup. The New Murabba project, which is expected to cost around $50 billion and create 334,000 jobs, has faced criticism for its design resembling the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site. As Saudi Economy Minister Faisal al-Ibrahim stated, “We’re very transparent. We’re not going to shy away from saying we had to shift this project, delay it, re-scope it,” highlighting the kingdom’s evolving approach to its ambitious development plans.

Mukaab is the first project in the Saudi capital reported to be reassessed for feasibility.

The structure was billed as large enough to fit 20 Empire State Buildings, and feature around 2 million square meters of interior floor space, making it the world’s largest single-built structure.of the east coast this weekend.

(reuters.com)

Turkey Plans Buffer Zone In Preparation for Collapse of Iranian Government, as Fears of Refugee Crisis Grow in Face of US Military Buildup

Turkey is preparing for a potential influx of refugees from Iran in the event of a government collapse due to escalating protests and possible US military intervention. In a recent closed-door parliamentary briefing, Turkish foreign ministry officials discussed plans to establish a “buffer zone” on the Iranian side of the border, aimed at preventing refugees from entering Turkey. The Turkish defense ministry has already enhanced security along the 560km border with Iran, implementing a technologically advanced barrier system that includes surveillance drones and a modular concrete wall. The backdrop to these preparations includes violent protests in Iran, which have resulted in approximately 4,000 deaths and 20,000 injuries, driven by rapid inflation and currency devaluation.

The Turkish government is acutely aware of the destabilizing effects of past conflicts, such as the US-led invasion of Iraq and the Syrian civil war, which led to significant refugee crises. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has publicly opposed foreign intervention in Iran, urging the US to seek diplomatic solutions instead. As tensions rise, the US is reportedly considering precision strikes against Iranian officials, further complicating the situation. The potential for a large-scale refugee crisis looms, with estimates suggesting that a full-scale war could push up to one million Iranian refugees toward Turkey, prompting Ankara to reconsider its previously open-door policy toward refugees.

Top Turkish foreign ministry officials on Thursday briefed lawmakers in a closed-door meeting at parliament, telling them that Ankara is preparing for several potential scenarios regarding Iran, according to two participants who spoke to MEE.

One participant in the briefing said Turkish officials used the term “buffer zone” to describe Ankara’s intention to do everything possible to prevent another wave of refugees entering the country.

However, a second participant said the officials did not explicitly use the phrase “buffer zone”, though they expressed a willingness to go beyond the usual measures.

“Essentially, they said they believe everything possible should be done on the Iranian side to ensure that those who might come in the event of a migration remain there,” the second source said.

(middleeasteye.net)

Iranian Backed Factions Threaten Retaliation in the Case of US Strikes in Iran, and Names and Faces of 78 Iranian Women Published As Info Trickles out of Iran

Members of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, including Iranian-backed militias, have issued threats of retaliation against the United States in the event of an attack on Iran, likely to deter US military action. Kataib Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Abu Hussein al Hamidawi, called on fighters to prepare for potential conflict, emphasizing support for Iran against both the US and Israel. Reports suggest that Iraqi groups are increasing their military readiness, indicating a possible escalation in response to US strategies. However, the Axis of Resistance may respond differently to a US strike than during the June 2025 Israel-Iran War, as US officials have indicated that a potential strike could aim for regime change, altering the strategic calculations of these groups.

Domestic constraints may limit the ability of militias like Hezbollah and Iranian-backed Iraqi factions to retaliate if the US attacks Iran. Hezbollah has focused on reconstitution and has avoided direct conflict with Israel and the US since the November 2024 ceasefire, refraining from responding to recent Israeli strikes. Similarly, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, such as Kataib Hezbollah, face political repercussions for engaging in conflict with the US, especially during the sensitive Iraqi government formation process. Additionally, Iran has covered the anti-drone cage at the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) at the Natanz Nuclear Complex, possibly to conduct discreet repairs or assessments, following damage from Israeli airstrikes that destroyed many of its centrifuges used for uranium enrichment.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah Secretary General Abu Hussein al Hamidawi stated on January 25 that the Axis of Resistance would support Iran against Israel and the United States and called on Kataib Hezbollah fighters to “prepare” themselves. Unspecified Iraqi sources similarly told Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-affiliated media that Iraqi groups have “sounded the trumpet of war” and that “all personnel are being armed and are ready” to attack US bases.

(understandingwar.org)

Names and Faces of 78 Women Made Public as the cost of the suppression of Iranian Protestors Comes to Light:

The Iranian uprising that began on December 28, 2025, was sparked by Bazari merchants protesting economic grievances, which quickly escalated into widespread political defiance against the clerical regime. The government responded with severe violence, resulting in thousands of deaths and over 50,000 arrests, as reported by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Despite an internet blackout aimed at hiding the repression, the PMOI has documented the names of 631 victims, including at least 78 women, highlighting the struggle for freedom and equality in Iran. The NCRI Women’s Committee continues to update this list as more victims are identified.

(wncri.org)

List Of Women Who Laid Down Their Lives For Freedom Of Iran Jan 2026 1 637KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My Thoughts…

Today, I am seeing the continuation of a concerning trend in the Middle East. US movements suggest that a military buildup is underway. This suggests that the US may be committed to regime change, but it just was not comfortable with the assets in the region. The arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday suggests that the doctrine of overwhelming force could be employed in any upcoming operations.

The decision by Turkey to hold closed-door meetings and prepare for waves of refugees bodes ill. This means neighboring countries view escalation as a very real possibility. It seems that, despite public statements by Iranian officials, they are still struggling to quash dissent because US actions seem to show that they believe regime change is possible.

A US strike on Iran would see considerable retaliation and could risk drawing the US into another protracted engagement in the Middle East, and Iran is very capable of inflicting casualties on American troops if commanders are not careful. Iran is calling upon its regional axis, suggesting they also feel that US strikes are highly likely.

This would not be a popular move in the region; a regime collapse would destabilize the entire Middle East.

The Ceasefire in Syria appears to be all but over, as in recent days, fighting has increased following drone strikes. I am not as well-versed on this conflict… However, the US president supposedly called for the original ceasefire. Suggesting US interest in the region, we will watch this story and see what that may be.

The announcement of the United States sending ICE agents to the Olympics is entirely unhinged. ICE was intended as a domestic law enforcement agency. It has evolved now into a private militia that is loyal only to the United States Billionaire Techno-Fascist government in power.

This announcement, following the threatening of two Italian press members by ICE agents, could do serious damage to Italian/American relation,s which has been one of the friendlier nations to the United States in the EU.

This announcement, coming mere days after the second execution in Minneapolis, suggests that the Trump coalition wants to use loyalists for foreign security and could signal a further shift of surrounding political leadership with ICE instead of traditional protections.

The idea of floating ICE operating internationally is concerning, and I anticipate it will not be well-received. I would be pleased and impressed if Italy bans ICE from the games. I think that they should.

MBS and his Vision 2030 megaprojects have been a pet project for the Tyrant since he took power. These absurdly expensive megaprojects are all approaching deadlines and falling dramatically short of expected benchmarks.

The outright cancellation of the Mukaab project is what I believe to be a Bellwether for an avalanche of failed projects costing the regime in power hundreds of billions.

This highlights a trend that will continue into 2026, as we see big gambles from the past fall short amid heightened tensions. These projects provide thousands of jobs, and their failure en masse could lead to instability and protests. Moreover, it creates weaknesses that could be exploited by rivals like the UAE at this tense moment.

Speaking of the UAE, it appears that the tides are turning in Sudan. The confirmation of the SAF’s victory in Milli, breaking a two-year battle, is likely in part due to renewed backing from Saudi Arabia and Egypt as the push to crush UAE proxy groups across the region continues. Meetings with Qatari leaders and Sudanese leadership suggest that Qatar may be considering endorsing the regional push to stop the UAE’s regional meddling and financial backing of destabilizing actors such as the recently defeated STC in Yemen.

What looked like a limited conflict in Yemen is now appearing to be a regional campaign by Egypt and Saudi Arabia to reshape the region and the power players within.

The collapse of the Iranian regime would severely complicate ongoing operations and could hinder efforts in other conflicts.

As the United States faces a winter storm of epic proportions, we have seen the death toll nearly double since yesterday’s reporting. With some states expecting power outages for days, I am concerned that casualties will skyrocket in impoverished communities without heat. Homeless individuals could die in droves, and those in ICE detention could very well freeze to death as conditions inside detention camps are appalling, and some reports are claiming that staff at detention camps are refusing to turn on the heat.

With the absence of FEMA and States like Mississippi and Tennessee under republican control, the gutted and ineffective institutions traditionally seen in this region of republican governance are woefully unprepared.

The United States is facing a humanitarian crisis, and its main tools to address the situation have been damaged beyond quick repair by the Techno-fascist billionaire US government.

Lastly, the cost of life in Iran is still incredibly hard to quantify, as the information blackout persists due to the government-sanctioned internet blackout. Thanks to people like – and the NCRI Women’s Committee, we are beginning to see the names and faces of those lost in this horrific example of human cruelty under autocratic governments.

I dedicate this newsletter to the courage of those 78 women.

Thank you for reading.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

