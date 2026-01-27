The Firebrand Project

Does the world need Olympics, Expos, and World Cups? Who in their right mind wants these in the first place? The billionaires with private jets and money to burn, apparently. How long can they actually hold out in those bunkers? Maybe they should barricade themselves in now and leave the rest of us to pull together and sort this shit out.

