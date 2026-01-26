©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today is a busy day in World News; there is a lot I would like to cover, but far too much is going on.

We have catastrophic storms blanketing the US in a deep freeze, with lethal consequences, as weather conditions remain at critical levels.

The true death toll in Iran might be much worse than we think, and escalation could be on the table again.

In Sudan and the Middle East, things are being shaken up, as the RSF appears to have launched a new offensive that was halted by Sudanese government forces.

Economic Shake Ups, as the dollar appears to be teetering on the brink.

The EU’s strategy to diversify trade away from the United States is taking shape, and the US domestic situation is at a breaking point as American Citizens have been twice executed by ICE fighters in Minneapolis.

Lots to cover, so let’s get into the news.

World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Unprecedented Winter Storms Wreck Infrastructure and Cause Deaths Across the United States

A powerful winter storm has swept across the United States, affecting tens of millions of people from New Mexico to New England. The storm has caused significant disruptions, with at least 18 reported deaths and over 12,500 flight cancellations on Sunday, marking the highest number since the COVID-19 pandemic began. At least 25 governors have declared states of emergency as icy conditions have left roads treacherous, particularly in southern states where residents are facing winter weather not seen in decades. In Tennessee alone, approximately 246,000 customers lost power due to downed trees and power lines, while nearly 800,000 across the southeastern U.S. are without electricity.

As the storm moves away from the East Coast, an influx of Arctic air is expected to bring continued sub-freezing temperatures for several days, with nearly 200 million Americans under extreme cold alerts. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced school closures for remote learning, humorously inviting students to throw snowballs at him if they saw him outside. The storm has also prompted community efforts, such as residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma, using vintage fire trucks to help those in need.

The National Weather Service warns that “the big picture story is the extreme cold, it’s lasting into early February,” indicating that the severe weather conditions will persist for the foreseeable future. Almost 200 million Americans were under some form of extreme cold alert, from along the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said. Lubbock, Texas, had a low of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and New York City, Washington D.C. and Boston all faced single-digit temperatures through much of the week ahead. (reuters.com)

Source Reuters

A private business jet, a Bombardier Challenger 600, crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine during a snowstorm, resulting in the deaths of seven people, while one crew member survived with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night as the airport was experiencing heavy snowfall, although other flights were taking off safely at that time. The jet was registered to a corporation associated with a personal injury law firm in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, which included a post-crash fire. The airport has since closed and will remain shut until at least noon Wednesday, amid widespread air travel disruptions across the eastern U.S. due to the winter storm.

(pbs.org)

Iran Unrest Continues and Officials State Potentially 30,000 killed in Two Days

An Update from the Critical Threats Project (CTP) and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reveals critical insights into the Iranian regime’s internal dissent and its violent response to protests. Reports indicate that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on January 9 to suppress protests “by any means necessary,” with security forces reportedly instructed to shoot to kill and “show no mercy.” Leaks from two senior Iranian officials suggest that approximately 30,000 people may have been killed during protests on January 8 and 9, highlighting the regime’s brutal crackdown. These leaks undermine the regime’s narrative that it is a victim of terrorism and expose the internal divisions among regime personnel, some of whom oppose the crackdown.

Moreover, the Iranian regime has maintained an internet shutdown since January 8, which has stifled communication and organization among protesters. The ongoing debate within the regime centers on the potential consequences of restoring internet access, with some factions fearing renewed protests while others warn of the economic toll of the shutdown. Political analyst Mostafa Najafi described the recent protests as “one of the most alarming incidents of the past century,” indicating a significant crisis that reflects the Iranian population’s deepening dissatisfaction and eroding trust in the regime. CTP-ISW’s assessment suggests that the regime’s failure to address the underlying grievances could lead to a resurgence of protests in the future.

“Two senior Iranian officials separately told TIME on January 25 that 30,000 people may have been killed on January 8 and 9.” The New York Times reported on January 25 that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on January 9 to crush the protests “by any means necessary,” citing two Iranian officials briefed on Khamenei’s directive. The officials stated that security forces were ordered to shoot to kill and “show no mercy.” (criticalthreat.org)

Credit Understandingwar.org

US President Confirms Claims that Experimental Weapons Were Used in Strike that Captured Maduro

Venezuela’s Defence Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, has accused the United States of using the country as a “weapons laboratory” during the January 3 abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. He claimed that the US employed advanced military technologies, including artificial intelligence and previously unseen weaponry, resulting in the deaths of 47 Venezuelan soldiers and 32 Cuban soldiers who were protecting Maduro. US President Donald Trump confirmed the use of a weapon he called “the discombobulator,” which he said disabled equipment during the operation. While details of the mission remain undisclosed, there are suggestions that sonic weapons or other nonkinetic tools were employed to disorient Maduro’s guards and disrupt their defenses.

Military analysts have pointed out that the US has a history of testing new technologies in real-world conflicts, with examples including the Gulf War and the cyberattack on Iran. The article discusses various nonkinetic tools used by the US military, such as electronic warfare and directed-energy weapons, which can jam communications and disable electronics without causing physical damage. However, experts caution that the term “discombobulator” lacks a clear definition and may refer to existing nonkinetic tools rather than a new weapon.

Claims from Venezuelan troops describe a chilling encounter with US forces. “Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” the security guard wrote. “We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.” On January 16, Padrino Lopez said Then last week, he made the “weapons laboratory” accusations and was quoted by El Universal as saying: “The president of the United States admitted that they had used weapons that had never been used on battlefields, weapons that no one in the world possessed. They used that technology against the Venezuelan people on January 3, 2026.” He appeared to be referring to an interview Trump gave to the US news channel NewsNation in which he said a “sonic weapon” had been used. (aljazeera.com)

UAE-Backed RSF Launches New Offensive in Sudan and Apparent Victory for SAF

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a significant offensive against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Blue Nile state on January 26, 2026. This attack, described by a Sudanese intelligence source as “very heavy,” was anticipated by the army, which had previously sent reinforcements to the region. The RSF has been joined by allied fighters from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N), and heavy fighting has been reported near the capital, Ad-Damazin. While pro-RSF channels showed footage of their fighters at military bases, SAF sources claim the attack was repelled, maintaining control over their garrison. Speculation arose over the origins of the offensive, with SAF sources suggesting it was launched from South Sudan and Ethiopia, where the RSF is believed to have bases.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has led to tens of thousands of deaths and displaced over 14 million people. As the RSF seeks to divert SAF resources from the Kordofan region, where intense fighting has occurred, the SAF has reported capturing the Habila locality in South Kordofan, aiming to break the siege on Dilling. Both sides have engaged in drone attacks, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children. The situation remains dire, with the war continuing to escalate and draw in regional dynamics.

“The war in Sudan began in April 2023 and has resulted in the deaths of at least tens of thousands of people, with over 14 million forced to leave their homes.” (middleeasteye.net)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have captured Habila locality in South Kordofan, according videos verified and geolocated by Sudan War Monitor. Habila is a key agricultural town located west of the besieged town of Dilling, which remains the military’s primary objective as SAF seeks to break the siege imposed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the SPLA-North. (Sudan War Monitor)

India and EU Make Landmark Auto Deal Slashing Tariffs on European Cars

India is set to significantly reduce tariffs on imported cars from the European Union, slashing them from as high as 110% to 40% for vehicles priced over 15,000 euros ($17,739). This move is part of a broader free trade agreement expected to be finalized soon, which has been dubbed “the mother of all deals.” The agreement aims to enhance bilateral trade, particularly benefiting European automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, which have struggled to penetrate the Indian market, dominated by local manufacturers such as Suzuki and Tata. The initial tariff reduction will apply to around 200,000 combustion-engine cars annually, with plans to further lower the tariff to 10% over time. However, battery-electric vehicles (EVs) will not receive any tariff cuts for the first five years to protect domestic investments.

This landmark agreement comes at a time when India is looking to expand its automotive sector, which is currently the third-largest car market globally. The anticipated changes in import duties are expected to facilitate a broader range of vehicle offerings from European manufacturers, allowing them to test the market without committing to local production immediately. As the Indian car market is projected to grow to 6 million units annually by 2030, companies like Renault and Volkswagen are preparing for increased investment in the region. As one source noted, “Lower taxes will allow carmakers to sell imported vehicles for a cheaper price and test the market with a broader portfolio before committing to manufacturing more cars locally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has agreed to immediately reduce the tax on a limited number of cars from the 27-nation bloc with an import price of more than 15,000 euros ($17,739), two sources briefed on the talks told Reuters. (reuters.com)

Credit Reuters

United States Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Arrives in the Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has arrived in the Middle East alongside several guided-missile destroyers as part of a U.S. military buildup amid escalating tensions with Iran. This deployment follows President Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. has an “armada” heading toward the region, although he expressed a desire to avoid military action. The increase in U.S. military presence comes after a crackdown on protests in Iran, with Trump threatening intervention if the Iranian government continued its violent response to demonstrators. In addition to the carrier group, the Pentagon is also relocating fighter jets and air-defense systems to bolster its capabilities in the region.

The United Arab Emirates has stated that it will not permit its airspace or territory to be used for any hostile military actions against Iran, emphasizing the delicate geopolitical situation. A senior Iranian official warned that any attack would be viewed as “an all-out-war against us,” highlighting the potential for conflict. The U.S. military’s Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE has been crucial for operations against the Islamic State and reconnaissance missions, making it a key asset in the region. As tensions remain high, the U.S. military is preparing to demonstrate its combat capabilities through exercises in the area.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an “armada” heading toward Iran, but hoped he would not have to use it. The warships began deploying from the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month, as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following a crackdown on protests across Iran. (reuters.com)

Ukraine Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi Appear Unproductive as Russia Ramps Up Recruitment

Kremlin officials have consistently reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to its original war aims while rejecting Western security guarantees for Ukraine. Reports indicate that negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, as confirmed by two US officials on January 24. US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, described recent trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US as “very productive,” with plans for continued discussions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Russia’s commitment to supposed “fundamental understandings” reached during the August 2025 US-Russian Alaska summit, using the ambiguity surrounding the outcomes of the August 2024 summit to obscure efforts to hinder the peace process. Alexei Polischuk, Director of the Russian MFA’s Second Department of CIS, reiterated Russia’s stance on addressing the “root causes” of the war, which include Ukrainian neutrality and non-nuclear status, protection for ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine, the ousting of Ukraine’s current government, and addressing perceived security threats against Russia. He also rejected postwar security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of foreign peacekeeping forces, stating that a peace agreement should be finalized before any discussions on security guarantees. He opposed the timeline and components proposed by the US administration under Donald Trump.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Russia is using its participation in ongoing negotiations with the United States to mitigate potential increases in US pressure that could hinder its war efforts. On January 24, Peskov criticized former President Trump’s “knee-jerk” foreign policy methods, asserting that they aim to force others to “bend over the knee,” and emphasized that Russia must not yield to such pressure. Since February 2025, the Kremlin has been balancing the need to project strength to its populace while engaging with the US to avoid additional pressure that could force President Vladimir Putin to compromise on his original war aims. Peskov’s remarks indicate a recognition of Russia’s vulnerabilities to increased pressure, as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assesses that the West has not successfully invalidated Putin’s theory of victory and that Russia shows no willingness to compromise. The US and Europe could potentially compel Russia to make concessions by increasing support for Ukraine, imposing sanctions, and limiting Russia’s access to essential resources for its war effort.

Russia is intensifying its recruitment efforts for the Russian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), which may also support conventional ground forces, Kommersant reported on January 22. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has launched a federal recruitment drive offering one-year contracts that restrict recruits to the USF and require discharge if they refuse to renew. The MoD is targeting young candidates with skills in technology and analysis. Additionally, reports from the opposition outlet Astra confirm that the MoD has been conducting recruitment campaigns at universities since mid-January 2026, where students were forced to acknowledge their understanding of the contract terms. Concerns have been raised that these recruits may be assigned to infantry roles, potentially extending their service beyond the initial contract. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that the Kremlin is employing various strategies to boost recruitment amid high casualties, including justifying the protection of critical infrastructure and focusing compulsory call-up efforts in less politically sensitive areas to avoid backlash in major cities like Moscow.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appointed Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov as a Ministry of Defense (MoD) advisor on defense technology on January 25. Fedorov noted on January 25 that Beskrestnov is one of Ukraine’s best experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare (EW), and Russian military decision making; Beskrestnov will focus on developing systemic solutions against Russian strike and reconnaissance drones. (understandingwar.org) Follow the link for a comprehensive breakdown of All the Current Fronts in Ukraine

Credit understandingwar.org

Metals Have Record Smashing Weekend– Signals Weakening Dollar and Global Uncertainty

Gold prices are on an upward trajectory, rallying toward $5,400 after breaking the significant $4,400 level, driven by geopolitical tensions and a weakening U.S. dollar. Central banks are actively increasing their gold reserves, with Poland aiming to reach 700 tonnes to rank among the top 10 global holders. The current market dynamics reflect a shift away from trust in traditional alliances, particularly following President Trump’s remarks at Davos, which have unsettled European leaders and contributed to a flight toward hard assets like gold. This environment of uncertainty is further supported by the bearish trend in the U.S. dollar, which is expected to drop below the pivotal 96 level, potentially pushing gold prices even higher.

The technical outlook for gold is bolstered by a strong breakout, with the price gaining momentum after forming an ascending triangle. Historical trends suggest that continued momentum could push gold prices to $900-$1,000 per ounce, with a near-term target of $5,400. Additionally, the gold-to-silver ratio indicates a strong potential for silver to lead the precious metals rally, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment for gold.

“These drivers are not transitory. They point to long-term structural shift to favor gold over paper assets.” This highlights the broader implications of current market conditions on the future of precious metals. (fxempire.com)

Minnesota Judge Presides over Potential Suspension of ICE Operations in Minneapolis After Execution of Alex Pretti

A federal judge, Katherine Menendez, is currently deliberating on Minnesota’s legal challenge against the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement operations, which have recently resulted in two fatal shootings by federal officers. The state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, is seeking to temporarily halt these operations, arguing that conditions on the streets have become dire. Menendez expressed skepticism about the government’s motivations and the extent of its authority to enforce immigration laws, questioning whether the federal requests infringe on constitutional limits. The case has drawn attention not only for its immediate implications but also for its potential impact on other states facing similar federal actions.

The lawsuit follows the shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs officer and the subsequent shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol officer, which has heightened the urgency of the situation. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison described the federal surge as “a novel abuse of the Constitution,” emphasizing that such actions could embolden the federal government to repeat similar conduct elsewhere. The case has garnered support from attorneys general across 19 states, highlighting its broader implications for immigration enforcement nationwide. As the legal proceedings unfold, tensions have escalated on the ground, with protests targeting locations associated with federal agents.

“If this is not stopped right here, right now, I don’t think anybody who is seriously looking at this problem can have much faith in how our republic is going to go in the future,” said Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Brian Carter. (pbs.org)

This Morning a protester’s finger was shot off by ‘less than lethal ammunition’ by ICE officers.

My Thoughts…

Today, the feeling is very much a continuation of next week; the surge of metals over the weekend signals concern over stability in the US. Not just its economy, but also the country’s overall stability. Following the second execution by ICE agents in Minnesota, the viral videos of countless angles demonstrate what can only be described as an execution. The EU’s agreements with India are important, as one of the barriers for countries like Germany to take a harder line against US economic coercion is concern about the European Auto industry. These new deals suggest that the EU is continuing to diversify trade away from the US. Following agreements between Canada and China, as well as discussions between China and the EU, the framework for global trade excluding the US is taking shape.

The severity of the crisis in Iran is still hard to gauge; the idea that 30,000 were killed in two days highlights the severity of the crackdown. The continued internet blackout suggests that things are not as in hand as Iranian leaders would like. The orders to crush the protests by ‘any means necessary’, coming on the heels of a two-day death toll of 30,000, are hard to consider. The violence in Iran must be extreme.

If protests persist, this would explain the US’s aggressive posture. Following the Davos summit and the formation of the board of peace, we have seen a dynamic shift in the Middle East.

This comes on the heels of a shift by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to curb the UAE’s influence in the region.

Escalating action against the RSF in Sudan by Egypt, and, if the SAF’s victory over the RSF is true, it would signal a successful campaign in the region to remove UAE proxies and influence.

The arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying assets, which would like include several frigates and destroyers. Sees a significant US naval force shifted to the region.

It is possible that the movement of forces could be aimed at stabilizing the region following the formation of Trump’s Board of Peace to support the development of the GREAT trust and New Gaza. It could also be that there is renewed US interest in regime change in Iran.

The severe storms across the US indicate the continuation of a concerning pattern, extreme weather threatening sensitive US infrastructure. Beyond this, lives are being lost to exposure, particularly those in poverty or homelessness. Hundreds of thousands without power amid record-low temperatures, and over 20 states in a declared state of emergency, could see months of restoration… if that is due to a lack of aid from FEMA and previous federal support.

This weather pattern continues to expose a trend of crumbling US infrastructure and delayed, inadequate government responses to disasters.

This will also have profound effects on the US economy, as weather conditions this severe are likely to disrupt shipping, logistics, and production.

Despite rhetoric from Russian and American officials, the situation on Ukrainian peace proposals is going nowhere. Words contradict the consolidation and recruitment of new units. There are multiple fronts, and the battle still rages. Russian attacks push the people of Ukraine to their limit.

Finally, in the US, the rule of law is in flux. ICE agents have killed two US citizens without what would legally be considered sufficient cause. The execution of Alex Pretti could be a breaking point; if courts are unable to prevent ICE from taking such actions against Americans, things could become much worse.

It seems that the situation is escalating as video of a woman being severely wounded in the hand by non-lethal rounds circulates this morning.

The assertion that the United States is testing new weaponry in Venezuela appears to have been endorsed as a publicity stunt by the United States government. The United States testing these weapons on operations that already stand on virtually non-existent justifications further isolates it and paints it as an unreliable and dangerous force on the global stage.

This week looks like another tense one, and we could likely see violence escalate further worldwide. We will check in on many conflicts this week– from the DRC to Taiwan.

