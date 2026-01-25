Note From The Founder:

This raw piece was published in the middle of the night by Cat The FireBrand Project, who is a proud American, a Firebrand Analyst, and my friend.

In this article, you will see my visceral rage… Here I will attempt to put down some coherent thoughts.

Alex Pretti stepped in front of someone who had been harmed; he did what he dedicated his life to… protecting others.

He spent the last moments of his life struggling on the frigid pavement, held down, resisting, until a thug in federal uniform dumped his magazine into him like it was Call of Duty.

Alex was not a threat; he was disarmed, and he was being struck in what appears to be the ribs and the face. His firearm was removed, and he did not pose a threat to any of the ICE assailants.

He was executed… for doing what I would hope that any of us would have done.

ICE is a danger to everyone; they do not act like trained law officers.

They act with no regard for the law. As long as ICE is in our streets, we do not have a rule of law.

Let me definitively reframe ICE for us going forward. Cat has done this well. So I will echo her sentiment.

ICE is not a federal agency; it receives federal funding, and the regime would like to be immune from all its actions.

They are brown shirts, secret police, enforcers, and a militia. They are not agents; they are not officers of the law. They are rapists, murderers, thugs, and weak men who thrive on the suffering of others. They covet coins minted and paid for by our federal government that feature symbols of death. They share those coins whilst laughing at video recordings of their murders.

American lives are tokens to them, the lives of legal residents a trading game. Citizens are bonus points. The discussion behind closed doors is not about how we will stop shooting people. The question is— who gets to kill someone next?

Here is what I believe— I believe that Alex Pretti was dead the moment those ICE agents walked up to him on the street. I think they chose him, and the moment he stepped up to help that woman.

They decided they had sufficient cover to execute him.

If ICE is the federal government, then they feel that they can kill us with Impunity. Do not forget who puppets the agency, that Stephen Miller is exacting his psychopathic fantasies on the American people.

If you think it will get better, you must understand that this is the unwelcome commercial before the game.

Next comes assault weapons, armored troop carriers, mand achine guns— the 8th circuit already said chemical weapons are on the table.

There is an America that I was promised, one where Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness were attainable. We are watching that country bleed out on the pavement alongside each one of our brothers and sisters ICE puts there.

This is enough— Listen to what Cat has to say.

—Shane (Founder: The Firebrand Project)

It is three in the morning. It is just now reaching freezing in Houston and sleet is pounding on my car—That I live in because of MAGA hate. I have spoken out against MAGA & suffered the consequences from my support system. My family, each in their own way, have shown me that protecting Trump Almighty was more important than paying back money they owed me, dignity they owed, or just plain caring for their child, sister, & mother of their children. I really knew it was bad when they clearly didn’t care about their grandchildren, nephews, & children. Behavior that was inappropriate became undeniably abusive with the psychological warfare techniques applied by the Trump Regime.

I just watched my colleague and friend Shane Yirak’s emotional response to the second execution in Minnesota in the last few weeks. The violent murder of another innocent 37-year-old. Alex Pretti passionately cared for veterans of this amazing country. A man who was helping a woman who had been violently pushed down by ICE. He was aiding in the protests every way he could. He was directing traffic in an effort to help people.

Alex was a true patriot, exercising his rights under our 1st & 2nd Amendments & he was murdered for it. Because facists say those rights are “FOR ME & NOT FOR THEE”. Nazi’s become judge, jury, and executioner of those they must dominate & control at all costs. Pretti was videoing the events as a mob of jackbooted Thugs began beating him— intentionally barely trained for 47 days, for the 47th Nazi president — like it’s all a fucking game —poorly trained for maximum aggressive effect. “They” (Putin & The Christian Nationalists, puppeteering Trump) are utilizing everything that they learned from the psychology behind Hitler and have applied to the masses. Psychology used for evil, just as Putin has planned since he regained power in 1999. The largest part of this war has been psychological war. We don’t need to understand how it keeps its stranglehold on half the country, we just need to understand that it worked and it worked really, really well. It’s all a game to serve fragile egos, that never developed, while fantasies of Hitler dance their heads. I am more disgusted at those who have continually supported this cruelty against their own fellow countrymen, family members, and INNOCENT CHILDREN.

These are the demented fantasies of Putin, Vought, Steven Miller, & of course Trump. Who is diagnosed demented . If you didn’t know, this president is diagnosed with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s as he is clearly taking a medication prescribed for that disorder. We don’t need to see the bruising on the hand, the MRI’s, and multiple cognitive tests to know that this person is completely fucking insane. Fascists don’t just come for Jews, gay people or immigrants. THEY COME FOR EVERYONE. They will also come for the MAGA who don’t “do it right“ at some point. They will just be the last on the list like in the famous Niemoller poem. While they sit back and believe they are superior , & as the rest of us are fighting the battle that they are too intellectually lazy to fight. I have been on Substack since last January, trying to explain that my own family has turned against me, their children and grandchildren. Because I felt it happening— that I had become “the other.” The women in my family did horrible manipulative, psychological bullshit to me and my children, and the men in my family -who owed me money- refuse to pay it back while I have gone homeless and now live in my car. I am deemed “evil” for speaking against Trump Almighty. It is not ironic that a weather crisis unfolds on the same day our nation was rocked by a horrific, violent show of force. As Trump and Miller openly call for the Insurrection Act and entertain the forcible removal of a duly elected governor of Minnesota—acts of domination and control, true to the Mad King mantra—nearly two-thirds of the nation sits under severe freeze warnings, buried beneath massive snow and ice. As I am writing this- sleet is pounding on my car. But I can live in my car and weather this storm. Because I know this weather.

I have seen it played out in history. My forefathers did all they could to warn u of what this behavior looks like and what it will mean if we let continue. I have also been fortunate enough to hike & camp through hundreds of State parks and 11 National Parks all around this beautiful country of ours, in all different times of year. And-I am supported. I have had multiple text messages from my new friends that I have made on Substack. My new self-made family, who is worried about me freezing to death in my car -when my own lifelong MAGA loving family could care less. They have been brainwashed by the hate of a tyrant. They have not only forgotten the message of Christ ,that has been bastardized and co-opted to weaponize His word against God’s children, they have forgotten their Constitution and why our country was formed. We were literally made to identify and end this exact form of governmental abuse. America was founded to defeat tyranny. For all of our relatives that have fought in wars. For all of the sacrifices, our families have made for us to come to this country for a better life….For every bully that has ever made your life miserable..

WE CANNOT STAY SILENT We do not have the luxury to stay silent in the workplace. We do not have the luxury to be silent at the grocery store. I was at La Madeleine this morning, eating breakfast when the shooting occurred, and I literally told all of the workers what had just happened. They looked at me like I was crazy, but I wanted them to know what the exactly was becoming of their nation. I planted a seed. You are not crazy. WE are the fighters. WE are going to save this country. And WE will take it by force with the sound of our voices. You have your special voice. It might not be telling the workers on the line at the restaurant, but you can make a sign and put it in the break room. You can make a poster and put it on your overpass. You can put shoe polish on your car. You can flood the zone with articles like this one and posts of facts! WE must make our voices heard. I know it is scary… because it was scary to lose my family with two children. But your new support family is right here cheering you on! The future for those that come after us is more important than our fears. It’s OK to be scared —pushing through it & showing up is what makes a warrior. Remember, this is psychological warfare. It just feels frightening until you do it! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH… IN MEMORY OF ALL OF OUR FAMILY & FOREFATHERS WHO HAVE FOUGHT FOR OUR FREEDOM… WE MUST ALL GET OFF OF THE COUCH AND ENGAGE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST TYRANNY THAT FORMED THIS COUNTRY PEACEFULLY… LOUDLY… AND UNTIL IT IS VANQUISHED… ALEX PRETTI GOFUNDME: (currently at $367,000!) https://gofund.me/e0e7008b6 Please consider donating to my GoFundMe. When we are out of this crisis, I will match this funding & WE will collectively donate it to who we think needs it most & pay it forward. https://gofund.me/9ab678f12 Venmo: @Catherine-Bower-4

