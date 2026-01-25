The Firebrand Project

john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
20h

DO YOU WANT TO STOP A U.S. CIVIL WAR?

THIS MAY BE YOUR LAST CHANCE TO DO SO.

A massive general strike is the next logical step.

Trump is running a criminal enterprise. His dregs of society Gestapo wanna- be goon squads are executing Americans in cold blood.

Your reaction cannot be, “But how will it work? Will others join? I can’t afford it.”

Right now, after all the evidence we have seen in Trump’s first year, everyone should see the writing on the wall. America has been hijacked by agents of chaos. The regime is a willing partner with Putin and other authoritarian leaders around the world. Trump is on a rampage to destroy, rape and pillage at home and abroad. He has always been the same person, fuelled by greed and criminal instincts, that convince him that he alone is deserving of whatever he desires. He has always been a felon, a racist, a bigot and a selfish prick, whose first and last concern is himself.

He managed to amass his varying groups of followers by pandering to their differing offensive mandates. He unified his rabid base because he promised to deliver to each group, despite the fact that their very varied ideals will eventually force them to battle amongst themselves.

In reality, Trump is a charlatan. He is the ultimate con man, and he will end up betraying even those aligned with his convoluted policies over time.

How can the Christian zealots supporting Israel not see that the Nazis will come for them eventually. How can the broligarchs enriching Trump not see that his nature will demand that he comes for their power and wealth.

They are all blinded by the mirage of pending victory, with the useful idiot President’s charade, of appeasing them, to achieve his own agenda of complete dominance. Trump doesn’t give a flying fuck about any of his supporters causes or beliefs. He wants to be King of more than America, and he wants to name the heir to his stolen throne, to continue his legacy.

You may be thinking that the battle for democracy and your basic rights has been difficult thus far. You may be thinking you are exhausted and depressed by the overwhelming barrage of daily indignities and assaults on your liberties. That is understandable.

But understand this: The fight has just begun. You need to dig deep in your resolve and realize that surrender is not an option, unless you want to be merely enslaved by the demented dictator and his corrupt accomplices.

The only force that might possibly correct this aberration in power is you. You must be willing to suffer the discomfort of an extended strike, which may last weeks or months, if you wish to eliminate the possibility of living under authoritarian rule for decades to come.

As of today, there is no more normal. There is only a crazed psychopath wielding indiscriminate power to subjugate America and beyond. Only you can alter that course.

You can use whatever motivational disgust you need to enrage yourself, be it the execution of innocent protesters, the inhumane treatment of immigrants, the destruction of healthcare, the attacking of allies, the disregard for veterans, or the coverup of the Trumpstein files, but there has to be one collective goal and demand.

Donald Trump and his criminally corrupt cabinet and the complicit politicians who allow the atrocities to continue, must be removed from power. Period.

Complete regime change is the only acceptable outcome, and you must be prepared to fight for that goal with every ounce of resolve you can muster. Sitting back and praying for a correction in the midterms is a fool’s gambit. The emergency is NOW!

Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱
7h

Cat, beautiful and heartbreaking 💔. I can't stess to people I know this is coming our way too if we don't take notice and act.

