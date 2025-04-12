South Korea is doomed. In under 100 years, the country will have collapsed.

I’m not talking about a geological disaster or nuclear war.

The reaper coming for South Korea is Endgame Capitalism.

Endgame capitalism is not the shining city on a hill.

It’s not innovation or prosperity.

It’s total population collapse.

It is the literal death of a country.

Do you know what truly makes or breaks a nation?

Your guess: Land? Money? Military?

Nope.

It’s babies.

South Korea is the writing on the wall. And I suspect we’re seeing the earliest fractures of that same collapse in America.

Why South Korea Matters

South Korea was the test site—the experiment.

What happens when you inject capitalism into a population with a stable social contract, no labor protections, and no central government?

You get South Korea: a soft target on the global stage.

Following the Korean War, the United States poured money, military power, and capitalist ideology into a recovering agrarian society—once a Japanese colony steeped in Confucian and Buddhist values built around family loyalty and spiritual harmony.

They didn’t prioritize wealth. They weren’t driven by accumulation.

So America pounced.

A wide-open market. A cheap, unprotected workforce. No union infrastructure.

It’s a capitalist wet dream.

And it worked.

South Korea now has the fifth-most powerful military in the world. A $730 billion national pension. A booming tech economy. Major international influence.

So how could they possibly fail?

Because capitalism, like many systems, has a terminal phase.

Like communism ends in state tyranny, capitalism ends in oligarchy.

And we’re already seeing the aftershocks.

South Korea recently had to stop an executive coup.

They’re speed-running American-style collapse.

They’ve caught up with U.S.-style inequality, burnout, and unrest within decades.

We are watching our future unfold—faster and with fewer brakes.

The Cost of Capitalist Success

South Korean workers are underpaid, overworked, and exhausted.

The average citizen lives paycheck to paycheck, crushed beneath the weight of a culture that worships labor and dismisses rest.

From the beginning, American interests shaped the markets—rigged with loopholes, deregulated, and designed to mirror U.S. capitalism.

But this time, there were no New Deal guardrails. No Roosevelt reforms. No labor unions are strong enough to stop the bleeding.

The country cycled through dictatorships.

Authoritarian capitalism took hold in the 1960s.

And all the while, its military buildup was justified by its hostile neighbor to the north—America’s perfect excuse to dig deeper into its flesh.

Nothing of pre-American South Korea remains.

It was wiped clean.

We were told it had to be saved, but I see now that it looks like murder.

Now, South Korea is burning out like a candle.

This is how capitalism ends: it consumes until there’s nothing left.

And then it dies.

Because it burns through its fuel—the people.

Capitalism Breaks People

People are not built to work endlessly, day after day.

We are wired for community. For rest. For collective purpose.

That’s how humans survived for millennia—through shared labor, mutual aid, and group progress.

Capitalism undoes that foundation.

It isolates. It individualizes.

It tells you that safety, security, and success are your problem—and no one else’s.

And that’s where oppression breeds.

If success is entirely on you, it suddenly becomes useful to step on others to get there.

Wage slavery, racism, sexism—they’re not glitches. They’re features of a system that pits individuals against one another for survival.

And in that environment?

People don’t have kids.

They don’t have the time. They don’t have the money. They don’t have the hope.

The burden of staying afloat is so heavy that creating life feels like adding an anchor.

Sound familiar?

Population Pyramids Don’t Lie

You can see it happening—in data.

Look at this.

Go back and look at the date for 1950, go along the timeline. You’ll see after 1950 how the pyramids change.

In the early days, you’ll see a wide, healthy base: lots of young people, fewer old.

An expanding society.

Fast forward to today: the base is shrinking. Young people are missing. The top is weighted with aging citizens.

The next 5–8 decades? Collapse.

It’s not an opinion. It’s math.

There are simply too few people to sustain the country.

Society dies from the roots up.

That’s Endgame Capitalism.

Capitalism Isn’t Broken—It’s Working as Designed

We like to say “Capitalism hasn’t worked yet.”

But the truth is:

Capitalism doesn’t work.

Not forever.

It works in the beginning. It drives innovation. It fuels growth. It rewards creativity—for a time.

But then it hits the human moment—the morality test.

And it fails.

Because the drive to hoard, consolidate, and dominate… always takes over.

And when that happens, capitalism flips.

It moves from diversification to consolidation.

The Two Stages of Capitalism

The Diversification Stage

Early capitalism. Democratic-friendly. Expansive.

New ideas flourish. Independent ventures grow. Workers are needed. Ethical profit is possible.

The Consolidation Stage

Late capitalism.

Corporations merge. Wealth centralizes. The strong devour the weak. The illusion of competition remains—but ownership funnels into fewer and fewer hands.

And when that happens?

Wages stagnate. Costs rise. Labor rights disappear.

And people stop having children.

Because having a family requires safety—and capitalism makes safety feel impossible.

All capitalist countries face this problem.

There is nothing in the system designed to stop the shift from diversity to monopoly.

That’s the flaw.

Could Capitalism Work? Maybe. But Only If It’s Chained.

Capitalism could work—if you build hard limits into it.

If you control wealth accumulation.

If you refuse to let a handful of men buy the whole damn world.

A wealth cap wouldn’t save South Korea now. But it might have decades ago.

What if a country guaranteed the three core values of democracy—Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—through healthcare, housing, education, and security?

What if the system prioritized well-being, not just profit?

Then you’d see population growth again.

Then, you’d see a return to the wide base of the 1950s.

Before America arrived.

If South Korea is the future, then we’re standing in a burning house pretending it’s sunrise.

The fire is already at our feet.

Look at the Trend lines for China and the US using this site here. Tell me what you see.

If you want a visual primer on what’s happening, I highly recommend watching this Kurzgesagt video. It’s what started this path for me.