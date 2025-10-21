The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
6

Emergency Firebrand Report! Trump is Demolishing the White House.

I am pissed, I go over why this is illegal, and me and the Firebrands find a way to fight back.
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Oct 21, 2025
3
6
Share
Transcript

This morning I went live, I’m Pissed. My Firebrands and I devised a strategy to fight back.

I explain how this action is entirely illegal, citing the laws it violates.

This is the article I've put together to help you get started in fighting back against this criminal offense.

Trump is Demolishing the White House, Here is How We Fight Back!

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 21
Trump is Demolishing the White House, Here is How We Fight Back!

Read full story

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

The Firebrand Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you

P. J. Schuster
,
Ms. H
,
Robert Sawers
,
Jason Dyer
,
Dawn Marrow
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture