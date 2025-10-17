Firebrands and new readers alike,

This article is the second in our series, Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia.

In this article, we are going to cover the evolution of strategic bombing using drones on the battlefield of Ukraine. The use of drones on both sides forced innovation, and that competition for supremacy continues to be the deciding factor in the conflict.

Before we can discuss why NATO is currently incapable of winning a conflict with Russia, we need to examine the type of conflict it would likely face.

This is drone warfare, and it is changing daily and in real time. So let me catch you up to speed.

Early Months of Drone Warfare.

In the previous article, we discussed how in the early months of the war, Russia intended to wage a modern war. One dependent on combined arms operations, using their numerical advantage and superior equipment, the plan was to crush Ukraine in three days.

Three years later, that didn’t happen, and not only that, but Ukraine has managed to destroy the entirety of Russia’s pre-war Tank Fleet, over three-quarters of its Armored Fighting Vehicles, and caused more casualties than the entirety of Russia’s standing military before the invasion began.

Among those casualties are at least a quarter of a million dead Russian troops.

All of this was made possible by the drone, which turned Putin’s “Quantity has a quality of its own” strategy upside down.

Drones are now the primary means of engagement on numerous fronts, including strategic bombing and precision strikes.

That is what we will cover in this section.

Drones used in these early months of the war were what most people used to think of the term "military drone," An unmanned plane, capable of carrying missiles and striking targets without putting a pilot in harm’s way.

In the early months, Ukraine heavily relied on Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drone, using it to target and disrupt extended Russian convoys and supply lines.

However, Russia maintained Air Superiority in these early months, and once its sophisticated anti-air systems were brought to bear, these expensive and easily spotted weapons began to fall from the sky.

At the end of 2022, Ukraine had received a total of 77 Bayraktar drones when combining pre-war and wartime deliveries. 26 of those drones have been confirmed lost; however, the number is likely much higher.

Russia claims to have shot down 100, which is clearly a lie because Ukraine did not even have that many… Ukraine would not want to reveal that it had lost the majority of its fleet of Bayraktar TB2 drones, so the answer to how many have been lost is likely somewhere in the middle.

Ukraine could not afford to lose Bayraktar’s and, ultimately, their use became extremely limited.

A Bayraktar TB2 drone.

This is an example of adaptation; what works for a while does not continue to do so. Shifting conditions make it nearly impossible to use a given strategy indefinitely without adapting to varying conditions.

This could be due to the weather, supply lines, troop numbers, and, as in the case of the Bayraktar, the arrival of new weapons to counter what is working.

Once the dust settled, Russia moved its modern anti-aircraft systems into place all over occupied Ukraine, one of which houses a complex radar, and usually features one or two launcher systems.

Detecting drones and missiles is a crucial aspect of modern warfare. To do this, complex radar systems and launchers are used. They launch surface-to-air missiles that can target and destroy aircraft from kilometers away,

These systems are deployed to create a web of air coverage, preventing the opposing force from gaining air superiority.

Russia has three primary anti-air systems: the Pantsir-S1, the Tor-M2, and the Buk-M3.

Pantsir-S1: A short-range gun and missile system designed specifically to counter threats such as drones, cruise missiles, and low-flying aircraft. Costs 13-15 million USD.

Tor-M2: A highly mobile, short-range system, the Tor is a dedicated “drone hunter.” Costs 25 million USD

Buk-M3: A more advanced, medium-range system, the Buk is capable of easily tracking and destroying a target at a much greater distance. Costs 45 million USD.

A Buk-M3 launch system.

Russia had its own drone; the Orlan-10 was a constant sight in Ukrainian skies and used for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

In terms of drones capable of firing at Ukraine, they used the Kronstadt Orion. Although this drone was not seen in large quantities, it was used extensively throughout the early months. If it filled the same role as the Bayraktar TB2, however, it was not used nearly as effectively.

A Bayraktar drone costs 5 million per drone; these anti-systems merely need to have their interceptors replenished. With a price tag as high as the TB2 had, Ukraine had no choice but to seek an alternative solution.

Raining Death and Salvation Through Sound

In September of 2022, Russia launched its first strike using the Shahed-136, an Iranian drone that changed the war forever. Ukraine had pleaded and began to receive Patriot systems to intercept Russian Ballistic missiles, but the Shahed was a nightmare. An easy-to-produce and straightforward Kamikaze drone, capable of carrying a 90kg warhead, costing around $ 20,000, it was cheap to manufacture yet deadly.

Russia launched them in swarms of hundreds, and Ukraine, faced with hundreds of targets, could not afford to use patriot interceptors that cost millions per missile to shoot down these drones.

According to a report by the Kyiv Independent on September 6, 2025, intelligence indicates that Russia can manufacture 2,700 of these drones per month.

Every night, Shahed drones began to descend on Ukrainian cities. They did not hit just military targets; they hit everything.

Upwards of 14,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since 2022, and a great many of them are thanks to the Shahed, its telltale buzzing sound, something that makes people dive for cover in Kyiv and across Ukraine.

The Shahed-136 presents several challenges, one of which is that it is difficult to detect. They fly low and are hard to detect on radar. Ukraine could not shoot them down if it could not find them.

Here is an example of why Ukraine continues to defy Russia: it is the brilliant innovation driven by a desire to save lives.

Shahed drones are many things, but they are not quiet. Ukrainian Engineers developed a complex system of acoustic sensors, named Sky Fortress, which uses AI to use data from a network of over 6,000 microphones to locate and alert Ukrainian defenders to the location of incoming Shahed drones.

Each sensor costs between 400 and 1,000 USD and can work in tandem with radar systems to create a sphere of total awareness over Ukraine.

A Skyfortress Acoustic Sensor Array

Once they could find them, they could kill them. Using a variety of creative solutions, ranging from high Western donations like Upgraded Gepard Anti-aircraft systems to shooting out the window of a single prop plane with a machine gun.

Even so, Russia committed to the Soviet strategy, and the quality versus quantity debate reared its ugly head. More and more Shaheds were getting through, and more Ukrainians were dying.

Ukraine needed a cost-effective solution, and they turned once again to drones.

The Ukrainian interceptor drone has saved thousands of lives; its simplicity is what makes it even more ingenious.

To stop a 20,000 dollar drone, you must ensure that your solution costs less. Ammunition for Gepards is expensive and not manufactured domestically. Helicopters and planes need fuel and maintenance.

The solution to a one-way Shahed-136?

A one-way interceptor drone costing between 400 and 1,000 USD, carrying a small charge, controlled by hundreds of volunteers.

An advanced Ukrainian Interceptor drone, from 2025

In late 2022, Ukraine had an interception rate of 50-70% of all Shahed drones; now that rate has increased to 90%.

Sky fortress detects them, Interceptor drones take them down, and weapons like the Gepard fill in the gaps.

No system is perfect, but Ukraine has built something cost-effective and sustainable. A defense against drone swarms, they did this because lives depended on it.

Every Shahed that goes down to an interceptor is an economic exchange, Ukraine coming out on top for a fraction of the cost.

End of Part 2

The battle for the skies of Ukraine is ongoing, and the addition of F-16s and western support to bolster the Ukrainian air force has changed the balance of power. Patriot Batteries made it so that Russian jets had to avoid Ukrainian airspace, and Shaheds have become the primary means to carry out their bombing campaign.

The evolution of strategic bombing using drones is but one example of how drones are being used in Ukraine. In the next article, we will cover how Ukraine has been striking back at Russia and how it has developed its own long-range drone technology and pulled off incredible operations that have cost the Kremlin billions.

If you are as impressed as I am by the innovation and strength of the Ukrainian people, share this article.

Burn Bright, and Slava Ukraini!

More from The Firebrand Project