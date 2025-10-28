Firebrands and new readers alike,

This article is the third in our series, Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia.

In this article, we are going to cover how Ukraine managed to go on the offensive and hurt the Kremlin where it hurts, its Oil and Gas infrastructure.

The last article in this series will tackle the ultimate question: Is NATO ready to beat Russia?

However, before we get there, we need to cover the evolution of drone warfare and what Ukraine has taught us about how war has been forever changed.

Make sure to read the first two articles in this series to get the whole picture. Each of these articles builds on the others.

The Kursk Gambit

Ukraine has faced odds stacked in its favor since day one of Putin’s special military operation. We covered the gross disparity in equipment in the first article. Russia’s extensive reserves positioned it for a war of attrition despite its original failure.

Ukraine needed a way to even the odds, to force Russia to the negotiating table. Western sanctions were not enough; Putin had plenty of Oil money to finance his war.

At this point in the conflict, Ukraine had its hands tied when it came to using Western systems to strike within Russia. With Putin certain to keep up the pressure, they needed to put pressure on Russia. Make the people realize that this war could hit them at home.

So on August 6th, 2024, Ukrainian forces stormed across the Russian border into Kursk.

Eleven tanks and 20 other armored fighting Vehicles rocketed across the Russian border, catching conscripts by surprise and causing a massive rout. They brought with them some of their precious Western equipment: M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley M2 Fighting Vehicles, and M142 HIMARS. There are even reports that they used several of their very rare British Challenger Tanks.

All told, at least 600 Ukrainian vehicles participated in the Kursk offensive; no reliable sources state the number of infantry.

Map of Ukrainian-held territory in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces controlled around 1300 kilometers of Russian territory by August 19th, and 92 settlements. In the first six months, Ukraine captured 909 Russian soldiers, who could be used in essential prisoner swaps to get back Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ukraine also now held a bargaining chip; they had bloodied Putin’s nose, and they could use Kursk as a bargaining chip to bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

Unfortunately, Putin called in a favor. Using a mutual defense pact with North Korea, Kim Jong Un sent between 11,00 and 12,000 North Korean soldiers in addition to the millions of artillery shells and equipment that it was also providing.

Putin assembled a massive force to retake Kursk, totaling 78,000 troops after the addition of North Korean reinforcements.

Ukraine held this territory for quite some time, establishing a key supply point in the village of Sudzha. However, on March 11th, 2025, a massive Russian assault began. Russia had been making steady gains, shrinking the total held territory by Ukraine to around 420 square kilometers.

When the town of Sudzha was lost, so was Ukraine’s ability to supply troops within Kursk, and Ukraine withdrew from Kursk at significant cost. Russia claimed that it had retaken all of Kursk on April 26th; however, Ukraine contested, but the territory it still held was negligible. Its bargaining chip is gone, and with it a staggering cost.

Seven hundred ninety total pieces of equipment were confirmed destroyed via geolocation, 55-73 Tanks. Among them was an M1 Abrams, multiple M2 Bradley IFVs, an American Stryker APC, and M-777 Howitzers.

Russia paid in blood for every inch, Ukraine claims to have inflicted 62,400 to 77,000 casualties. With 25,200 killed in action.

North Koreans also saw significant losses. Ukraine claims over 4,500 were killed and wounded, which seems to align with South Korean Intelligence, which claims 600 dead and 4,100 wounded. UK intelligence has the figure higher at 6,000 casualties, but does not clarify whether this includes dead or injured.

United States military aid was in crisis, Trump had seemingly thrown his lot in with Putin, at the very least was not interested in a sovereign Ukraine, and was more interested in ending the war regardless of whether it forced Ukraine to make unacceptable concessions.

Despite aid from European allies, Europe was still buying Russian Oil. Putin was not going to negotiate, and Trump did not want to help.

With the Kursk gambit a costly failure, Ukraine needed to find a new way to put pressure on Russia. To even the odds, and so it pivoted from calling on Europe for sanctions to crafting its own.

Drone Sanctions

Ukraine began striking Russian Oil Refineries in January of 2024, these strikes were fairly frequent, around March of 2024 these strikes decreased substantially as Ukraine pivoted to a new strategy for the application of pressure. As Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk stalled, we saw a change in strategy and a rapid reescalation of Drone strikes in late 2024 and a firebombing campaign that would rock Russian oil refining capabilities would be unleashed on the worlds’s biggest Gas Station.

Western countries were still buying Russian oil, India and China had upped their purchases as the EU phased out more and more.

Ukraine turned to its engineers and innovators; it needed a drone capable of striking deep within Russia. In 2024, Russia spent 40% of the total federal budget on defense, and it is now spending close to 10% of its GDP on defense.

Then consider that Oil and Gas exports account for 15-20% of Russia’s GDP, and 30%-40% of its total federal budget.

Ukraine knew that it was facing a war of attrition. It knew that foreign support from the United States was waning. It had to develop a plan that could be executed and supported domestically.

In the earliest stages of the war, Ukraine was using modified Soviet era reconnaissance drones such as the Tu-141 for strikes within Russia.

The Evolution of Ukrainian Long Range Strike Drones can be distilled into Three Phases.

Evolution of Ukrainian Long-Range Attack Drones (2022-Present)

Phase 1: Early Stages & Adaptation (2022 - Early 2023)

Modified Commercial Drones: Initial use of adapted commercial UAVs for reconnaissance and basic attacks.

Repurposed Soviet Systems: Use of Tu-141 “Strizh” reconnaissance jets as rudimentary long-range drones/cruise missiles.

Cost: $170,000 - $370,000 to Convert

UJ-22 Airborne: Early domestically produced fixed-wing UAV, adapted for attack roles; range likely several hundred kilometers.

Cost: $110,000 - $300,000

UJ-22 Airborne

Phase 2: Emergence of Dedicated Strike Platforms (Mid-2023 - Early 2024)

”Beaver” (Bober): Became prominent with strikes on Moscow; canard-wing design, purpose-built kamikaze drone; reported range ~1,000 km.

Cost: ~$106,500

UJ-26 Beaver

Phase 3: Increased Sophistication & Strategic Impact (2024 - Present)

Lyutyy (”Fury”): Larger, conventional fixed-wing drone (Bayraktar-like); key platform for early 2024 refinery strikes; range >1,000 km, larger warhead (speculated 40-75 kg).

Cost: ~$200,000

Lyutyy “Fury”

Fire Point FP-1: Introduced late 2024; specifically designed for deep strikes; reported range up to 1,600 km; likely used in an intensified refinery/infrastructure campaign.

Cost: ~$55,000

FP-1 Long Range Strike Drone

Technological Advancements: Incorporation of improved navigation (INS, terrain matching), enhanced Electronic Warfare (EW) resistance, and potentially basic AI for terminal guidance and navigation in GPS-denied environments. Swarming tactics were also observed.

Fire Point FP-2: Successor/variant to FP-1, in development or early deployment; limited public information. Larger Warhead Capacity.

Ukraine embraced the need; if it was going to fight Russia, it needed to have a domestically produced weapon that could strike deep within Russia. So it designed a weapon well-suited to the task.

A key element here is cost-effectiveness; more specifically, the ability to craft a weapon suited to the purpose.

These drones were made to compromise the Russian Oil and gas industry, to hasten the collapse of Russia’s economy, and cripple its ability to fund the war.

Sanctions in place limited Russia's ability to import critical technology used in its refineries, meaning that acquiring replacement parts would be costly and take much longer than usual.

The FP-1 is the culmination of years of work, learning the lessons of previous models. It is cheaper, has an extensive range, and carries a substantial warhead with a payload of between 60-120 kg.

It is the definition of the best “bang for your buck”

It has paid too.

In Q1 of 2024, Ukraine successfully knocked out or disabled 12-14% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

In that same period in 2025, estimates put Ukrainian strikes at reducing Russian refining capacity by 1.4 million barrels per day.

Right now, in late 2025, the consensus is that Ukraine has knocked out 40% of Russia's refining capacity.

It is striking that fuel storage facilities, ports, and gas lines for export are present.

For a country that depends on oil and gas exports for 40% of its annual federal budget, the math becomes clear.

Ukraine has found a way to put the pressure on, and it is working.

If the world won’t stop buying, it will make it impossible to sell.

In late 2025, there are reports that Russia is actually importing foreign Oil so that it can feed its war machines. There are shortages across eastern Russia, as Moscow ensures that the remaining supply reaches Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

This will be a cold Russian winter, especially for the people of the eastern territories, where Putin sources most of his troops.

Conclusion

The evolution of the domestically produced long-range strike drone is a testament to Ukrainian drone development. They are frequently faced with challenges on the battlefield, and their answer is usually to innovate and develop a drone that solves the problem.

Russia is a big country, but Ukraine has been smarter at every turn. The recent release of the FP-5 Flamingo Cruise missile heralds a potentially massive change. Capable of carrying a 1000kg warhead, this weapon, which Ukraine claims that it can domestically produce at scale, could annihilate Russian refineries.

We will have to see what comes next. In the next article, we will investigate the FPV—the deadliest weapon on the battlefields of Ukraine.

