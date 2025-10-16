Firebrands and new readers alike,

The war in Ukraine has been raging for almost four years now, Vladimir Putin’s three-day special military operation has failed spectacularly, and the people of Ukraine have captured the admiration and support of the world, as they defend their democracy against Tyranny.

Ukraine occupies a special place in my heart. I remember where I was when hundreds of thousands of Russian troops surged into Ukraine. I remember watching in awe as weeks turned into months and Ukraine drove Russia back further and further east.

The admiration I have for the fighting spirit of the country, and the loathing I have for the Russian Federation and Putin, have made this conflict something that I keep track of daily.

After several years, I believe I have gained insight into just how significant this conflict is, and in a way, have become an “armchair expert.”

The Invasion of Ukraine is the first war that has been visible to the outsider, as every soldier has a smartphone. Drone footage is uploaded to the internet, allowing reporters and volunteers to take footage and images, and geo-locate events. This enables real-time tracking of a conflict by online observers, a capability that has never been possible before.

This conflict is not only remarkable for the innovation and resolve of the Ukrainian people, but it also highlights how war has evolved in the twenty-first century. The model for modern combat has changed, unmanned systems and FPV drones have created a new battlescape, and despite Ukraine’s warnings and the clear observations that can be made.

NATO and the United States are not ready to win the next war; it will be the militaries that adapt quickly to the drone threat that are successful in this new war.

Today, let’s dive into the early years of the Ukraine invasion and the impact of drones on the power of the Russian military and its ability to wage war.

Quantity has a Quality of its own.

First, when examining the war in Ukraine, it is essential to acknowledge that the conflict began like any other.

Russia intended to wage a modern war; it brought thousands of Tanks and Artillery batteries.

It followed the template for ground war in the 21st century; the doctrine for modern war was one of combined arms.

In essence, by controlling the airspace above the battlefield and the battlefield itself while operating in tandem with mobile or fixed artillery and missile batteries, a military would dominate.

Through the use of expensive and modern tech, the winner would be decided by who best accomplished this doctrine.

This was the reason that the world and Putin expected Ukraine to go quietly.

Obviously, this did not happen, and three days have turned into three years. Ukraine, supplied with Western anti-tank weapons using guerrilla tactics, took advantage of Russian logistical failures and corruption to bleed the Kremlin badly.

The pictures of kilometer-long columns of billions of dollars of Russian Armor and weapons stranded on Ukrainian roads, out of fuel or trapped between wrecks of other vehicles, thanks to well-planned Ukrainian ambushes, astounded the world.

Ukraine war: Bucha street littered with burned-out tanks and corpses

It was during these ambushes that the FPV made its debut. Someone in Ukraine changed the face of war when they strapped an explosive to a Mavick drone and reduced a multi-million dollar Russian tank to burning scrap.

An economic trade that would change the war forever, for several hundred dollars, Ukraine could cost Putin billions, and the military that was long held as second only to the United States began to lose tech that it could not replace.

Ukrainian FPV moments before it strikes a Russian tank.

Putin, with no regard for the lives of his troops, kept up the pressure. Tanks and men could be replaced, but if his pride were wounded, it would never heal.

The world rallied behind Ukraine, and as it was bolstered by Western AID and received modern tanks, the battle shifted once more.

A more traditional war emerged, and combined-arms operations occurred on both sides. Multiple offensives saw Ukraine reclaim much of what Russia had taken as it clawed back the rapid gains that Russia had seen in those first weeks.

Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, with a few areas remaining under Russian control; the cities of Izium, Kupiansk, Balakliia, Vovchansk, and Lyman were reclaimed.

Kherson was retaken, and suddenly, Russian territorial gains were limited to the eastern part of Ukraine.

All the while as these offensives occurred, Ukraine was sustaining losses, ones that a country as small as Ukraine could not sustain indefinitely, especially when Putin was willing to draw upon his millions.

All told, between February 2022 and February 2024, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Russia lost 8,800 AFVs, which consist of IFVs or Infantry Fighting Vehicles or APCs of Armored Personnel Carriers.

Before the Invasion, the IISS estimated that the Russian Fleet consisted of around 11,230 AFVs, which constitutes a loss of over three-quarters of their entire modern fleet.

Even more shocking is the total annihilation of Russia's Main Battle Tank (MBT) fleet. Prior to the war, the Russian tank brigades consisted of approximately 2,927 vehicles. Consisting of the modern T-90 and T-80 tanks as well as modernized T-72s.

Within the same two-year period, Russia lost over 3,000 MBTs, effectively losing its entire fleet.

Putin, still undeterred, drew upon his stockpiles, the methodology of Stalin, and the quality of quantity, his weapon. The inventories of Soviet vehicles were brought out of storage; this stockpile of 25,000 vehicles was undergoing rapid refit.

The IISS reported that Ukraine had 858 MBTs, although the country had reserves; however, it had long lost its ability to restore or even manufacture MBTs or AFVs at scale. Even when counting the tanks provided by allies, the total number of MBTs the country has barely passed 1,600. Casulties apply to both sides; however, Western tanks, such as the German Leopard 1 and 2, the American M1 Abrams, and the British Challenger, had superior range and, most importantly, crew survivability.

Regarding AFVs, the numbers were very similar, with Ukraine having a total of just over 2,200 available. Here, foreign aid was essential. Being able to transport troops to forward positions safely was crucial when Ukraine faced such a significant numerical disadvantage; every life was precious.

Here, in my opinion, we find the MVP of foreign donations: the M2 Bradley, equipped with a 25mm chain gun and anti-tank TOW missiles. It kept troops safe and was lauded by its crews and passengers for its survivability and lethality as it engaged Russian tanks and emerged victorious.

Western countries donated 300 Bradleys. To this day, I believe that Ukraine should be sold as many as they would like to purchase, as many are decommissioned.

Combined Western allies provided over 7,000 vehicles to Ukraine; however, only 450 of them were IFV variants, such as the Bradley. The vast majority were Humvees and troop transports, which were not capable of fighting in the same way as the Bradley, German Marder 1A3, and Swedish CV-90.

A Ukrainian Bradley IFV engages a Russian MTLB APC with its 25mm Bushmaster chain cannon.



This equipment gave Ukrainian troops the edge, but Putin kept up the pressure, and while the crews would survive, their vehicles often did not.

As of now, Ukraine likely only has several dozen Bradleys left at best, many of its Western tanks being held back or destroyed.

The refitting of Putin kept the Armor coming, and Ukraine needed a way to even the odds, and so the FPV was a low-flying drone that dropped explosives in a way that would change war forever.

As of today, Russia has nearly depleted its entire Soviet stockpiles, and its capacity to refit vehicles has dropped substantially. Based on satellite imaging, only 35-39% of its soviet MBT stockpile remains, 36% of its IFV stockpile, and 45% of its AFV stockpile. What remains is in the worst condition, a substantial amount that would be more costly to refit than it would be worth.

The Ukrainian General Staff claims that Russia has lost 11,261 Tanks in Ukraine, and 23,384 AFVs.

The Russia-Ukraine Report Card, a source that aggregates losses from multiple sources, puts the losses for Russia at 22,909 vehicles, of which 13,293 were tanks.

Ukrainian numbers are usually higher, while western sources tend to be lower; the IISS, for instance, totals Russian vehicle losses at 14,000.

I believe the truth lies somewhere in the middle. The most incredible revelation here is that Russia, nonetheless, lost the entirety of its MBT fleet, and then its reserves in nearly their entirety. AFVs are no longer something in abundance but a commodity.

The quality of quantity has proven to be lacking in the face of Ukrainian drone warfare.

Ukraine’s fighters developed a new form of combined operations warfare, using drones to coordinate operations and provide support to Infantry operations, target and destroy russian MBTs and AFV columns, and wipe out large infantry assaults. Drones became the most critical weapon in the Ukrainian arsenal. A crucial weakness within the T-model tank designs is their auto-loader. Ukrainian drone operators perfected a method of striking these tanks that would make the Ammunition inside explode, taking care of both tank and crew permanently.

War is about adaptation, and even Putin realized that these losses were unsustainable. With the total number of casualties for Putin at 1.12 million, of those, the lowest estimates have the number of dead at a quarter of a million.

The total size of the force initially sent into Ukraine was between 150,000 and 190,000. The equivalent of the entire Invading force has been killed, resulting in total casualties passing the total number of military personnel before the invasion at 900,000.

End of Part 1

As I write this, I realize that to do this topic justice, I will need to break it up into a series of articles.

The next article will cover the evolution of drone warfare; in this article, we covered the impact of drones on the Russian military.

Make no mistake, without drones, the total decimation of Russia's pre-war military formations would not have been possible.

In the next article, we will discuss how drones changed over the course of the war, their various uses, and the threat that they pose not just to Ukrainian and Russian fighters but to civilians and NATO countries as well.

Thank you for reading, Burn Bright.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue. Only with your support can we continue to grow and make this mission possible.

I can only continue to fan the flames of our revolution with your help. I am entirely Firebrand-funded, and to be able to offer this long-term, I need to reach 600 paid monthly subscribers.

Right now, we are 1/6th of the way there!

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

I never want to ask for your support without sharing what you will be making possible in return!

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

The Firebrand Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

More from The Firebrand Project