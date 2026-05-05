For decades, the dollar highway had no exits. Then China built them — right before US checkpoints. As of May 4, 2026, they are open, legitimate, and in use

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks the red carpet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to Beijing. The visit formalized bilateral cooperation agreements now active in energy, finance, and settlement infrastructure. (Source: Xinhua)

For decades, the United States did not need to ask for compliance. It had a highway.

The dollar system moved trade, settled energy, and carried international payments through the infrastructure Washington built and still controlled. Sanctions were the weigh station, and the United States could stop anyone at will.

That is what highways do. You use them not because you chose them but because everything built around them assumes you will.

The exits closed. The roads beside them turned to gravel. States that tried to leave — Iran, Russia, Venezuela — paid for it in isolation, inflation, and the slow unwinding of everything built on the assumption that the road would stay open. That history became the architecture of compliance. You did not challenge the highway. You drove.

On May 1, 2026, the United States designated a Chinese oil terminal in Qingdao for importing tens of millions of barrels of Iranian crude. Standard procedure. Another name on the list.

On May 2, China’s Ministry of Commerce told five of its petrochemical companies not to comply.

Not to comply.

That sequence — 24 hours, one counter-order — was China opening the exits. China didn’t attempt to build a new highway. It just started building offramps right before US checkpoints. A highway is convenient until it becomes restrictive.

The Gulf was running its own calculation. When you run it, it looks something like this:

ΔGCC = (U_LEW + EF_outcome) − C_cost − A_alt U_LEW = US leverage from Epic Fury war outcome EF_outcome = strategic gain from Iranian nuclear degradation C_cost = visible coercion cost (munitions burn rate, waiver contradictions, congressional division, dollar liquidity stress, blockade leakage) A_alt = activation of pre-arranged Chinese alternatives Even a US win produces negative ΔGCC if C_cost + A_alt exceeds the strategic gain.

Every variable points in the same direction — and none of it is good for Washington’s freeway.

The Offramp Doctrine requires only that the exits be functional, legitimate, and available for the moments when the toll booth becomes a weapon.

As of May 4, 2026, all three are in place.

01 — The Structural Contradiction

The Trump administration’s strategic bet in Europe has a name in Washington policy circles: “reverse Nixon.”

Normalize Russia, create leverage against China. Politico framed the NSC reasoning directly: “empower Russia to deter China.” The execution is structurally infeasible.

Russia is a Chinese dependency — one that China has calibrated carefully to maximize without collapsing it. The dominant share of discounted Russian crude flows to Chinese buyers. Bilateral trade reached ~$240.1 billion in 2023 — a record confirmed by the Chinese General Administration of Customs — with 2024 on pace to match or exceed it. Chinese dual-use electronics are confirmed in Russian defense production per OFAC and State Department designations. Chinese banks and financial intermediaries are the primary settlement infrastructure for a Russian economy cut off from Western rails.

The realistic NSC goal, charitably read, is not to flip Russia but to produce Russian non-alignment sufficient to prevent material Chinese support in a Pacific crisis. This is a lower bar than “flip” — and it still fails. Non-alignment requires Russia to sacrifice access to Chinese trade, technology, and settlement without being offered a credible US substitute. A Russia aligned with Washington still trades in yuan, still runs on Chinese electronics, and still settles through Chinese rails — and China knows it.

Ukraine, downgraded from ally to mineral asset, is now managed under a commercial investment framework — the Reconstruction Investment Fund, signed in March 2026, is structured as development finance rather than a security guarantee. The $400 million USAI release in late April was driven by Senate Republican pressure, a congressional floor rather than an executive strategic recommitment. The gap between what Ukraine requires — a binding security obligation — and what Washington can offer — a congressionally protected $22 billion weapons pipeline — is unbridgeable under current US posture. That gap does not close.

Meanwhile, European states — observing the Ukraine transaction — are accelerating strategic autonomy, not alignment with Washington. Every EU hedge creates space China fills. China has fired zero shots, conducted live ISR collection on the exact US force package required for a Taiwan response, and is accumulating operational learning at no cost. The US paid 850-plus Tomahawks and a depleted FY27 production pipeline for the privilege of teaching Beijing what a Pacific campaign costs.

The expected cost of Chinese coercion in the Pacific falls as allied response capacity erodes, European attention turns inward, Gulf settlement rails diversify, and US industrial timelines extend.

02 — The Gulf Leverage Model

There is a version of the Gulf leverage argument that the United States appears to believe: if Epic Fury succeeds — Iranian nuclear program degraded, IRGC constrained, blockade enforced — Gulf states recognize US resolve and tighten alignment.

The Gulf states are running a different calculation.

Gulf financial institutions watched the Tomahawk production gap widen in public congressional testimony. They received a Balama dollar liquidity warning on April 28 — a Gulf financial institution explicitly stating that Epic Fury-induced dollar shortages could force acceleration of yuan settlement. They watched the United States issue Russian oil sanctions waivers while simultaneously sanctioning Iranian oil flows — a public demonstration that the sanctions architecture is selective, not principled. Blockade leakage at five vessels was documented. The Gulf is pricing reliability, not capability.

Tankers conduct ship-to-ship transfers in open waters — the mechanism cited in the May 1 US State Department designation of Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal for importing sanctioned Iranian crude. (Source: scmp)

Against that cost: pre-arranged Chinese alternatives, operational before the first strike. The UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank joined CIPS — China’s cross-border payment system — as a direct participant in June 2025, the first MENA bank to do so. The mBridge platform had processed $55.49 billion across 4,000-plus transactions, 95.3 percent of which were in Chinese digital yuan, before Epic Fury began. ADNOC-CNOOC, ADNOC-ENN, and ADNOC-Zhenhua LNG contracts are multi-year and active. The UAE has been a member of BRICS since January 2024. The whole system was there in practice before Epic Fury even began. The United States provided the incentive to use it.

The GCC Jeddah summit on April 28 produced no binding collective defense commitment, no OPEC-plus support signal, and a protocol downgrade from the UAE Foreign Minister, not President MBZ. The communiqué produced language about “regional stability.” Saudi Arabia had not publicly responded to the UAE’s OPEC exit as of D+66 — more than ten days of institutional silence from the kingdom on its primary partner’s unilateral production move. Ten days.

Epic Fury is simultaneously a GCC decision window. A second GCC-China summit is scheduled for Beijing in 2026. Stalemate — the campaign’s most likely outcome — is the worst case for Gulf alignment, combining all negative features without the resolution that might restore US credibility.

◈ Assessment The Gulf is deciding whether US coercive architecture is still affordable to depend on. The ΔGCC equation runs negative under every current scenario. The question is not whether Gulf states are recalculating. It is how far the recalculation has already gone.

03 — The Offramp Doctrine Confirmed

On May 1, 2026, the US State Department sanctioned Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd. — the first US sanction on a Chinese domestic-soil entity during the Epic Fury campaign — for importing tens of millions of barrels of sanctioned Iranian crude through ship-to-ship transfers off Singapore.

Li Xinchun, the terminal’s Chinese national president, was designated individually.

US Treasury OFAC General License W, issued May 1, 2026, authorizing a wind-down period for transactions involving Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd. — the first US sanction targeting a Chinese domestic-soil entity during the Epic Fury campaign. Within 24 hours, China’s MOFCOM ordered five petrochemical firms not to comply. (Source: US Treasury / OFAC)

On May 2, MOFCOM issued a prohibition order under China’s Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extra-territorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures — a statute enacted in January 2021 but never previously invoked. Five Chinese petrochemical companies on the OFAC SDN list — Hengli Petrochemical, Shandong Shouguang Luqing, Shandong Jincheng, Hebei Xinhai Chemical, and Shandong Shengxing Chemical — were ordered not to recognize, enforce, or comply with the US designation.

Multinational banks with China-side operations — Citi China, HSBC China, DBS, Standard Chartered — now face a genuine penalty tradeoff: implement OFAC designations and risk Chinese penalties; comply with MOFCOM and risk US penalties. The assumption that OFAC’s reach is automatic and universal has, for the first time in practice, encountered a state willing and legally equipped to enforce the alternative.

State Council Decree 834 (Supply Chain Security) was issued in March 2026. Decree 835 (Counter-Extraterritoriality Regulations) followed on April 7. The Qingdao sanction came on May 1. The blocking order came on May 2. The gun was loaded; the response was rehearsed.

One invocation is not a pattern. The structural significance compounds if China invokes blocking rules each time the United States designates a Chinese entity in the Iranian oil trade. Three invocations within twelve months are beginning to fracture the assumption of universal OFAC compliance among China-exposed firms. The current count is one.

China built exit ramps while the highway’s history of consequences kept every other state focused on staying on the road — CIPS operating at record throughput levels during the Epic Fury campaign period, mBridge active through the campaign, yuan-denominated LNG contracts delivering active Gulf energy settlements, Murban crude futures denominated in yuan on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. These rails do not need to carry all global traffic to matter. They need only to be operational when US exclusion becomes a threat.

The standard de-dollarization narrative treats that as China building a full parallel highway — a BRICS reserve currency, an alternative IMF, a new global financial architecture. That framing is easy to rebut: the dollar still dominates reserve holdings, SWIFT still moves the majority of global settlements, and no BRICS currency exists.

The Offramp Doctrine is surgical — place an exit in front of the United States’ most vulnerable allies and trade partners right when conditions become the most intolerable.

▶ Key Finding The MOFCOM blocking order is the first live invocation of China’s counter-extraterritoriality statute. It places multinational banks in a genuine penalty bind. It confirms that the Offramp Doctrine is not theoretical. It is operational.

04 - Synthesis

The United States has not lost the highway.

It remains the dominant architecture of global finance and security. But highways only produce strategic leverage when there are no exits.

Every sanction teaches the exit routes. Every waiver marks which rules are conditional. Every blockade demonstrates how long the main road can be closed before traffic finds another way. Each public demonstration of US capacity constraints — the munitions burn rate, the congressional floor rather than the executive commitment, the protocol downgrade at Jeddah — is read by exposed states not as evidence of power but as evidence of the cost of dependence.

The offramps are wide, paved, and open — built quietly, while everyone else was watching the road.

Bottom Line

China never set out to build a new highway.

It built exits — specific, surgical, and placed exactly where US coercive architecture is most exposed. The MOFCOM blocking order is one invocation. The FAB-CIPS connection is one settlement rail. The mBridge platform is one transaction record. None of them individually collapses the dollar system. Together, they mean that the next state facing US exclusion has a real alternative to compliance.

The Offramp Doctrine does not require a BRICS reserve currency. It does not require SWIFT to fail. It requires only that when Washington reaches for the lever, the lever moves — and nothing happens on the other end.

On May 2, 2026, for the first time, someone took the exit and announced it to the world.

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