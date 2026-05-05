The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Owen's avatar
Peter Owen
16h

It was clear right from the start of Trump's second term that he attenpted to drive a wedge between Russia and China. China has been the target for every move, Greenland and Venezuela included. It was equally clear that the attempt would fail. Russia is too dependent on China. And everybody who had watched Trump up till then were fully aware that any and all promises from Trump are worthless. Recent events have only served to confirm and underline that.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
1d

The amount of compliance we (the US) have been able to extort from the rest of the world to go along with our punitive sanctions has depended mostly on this very structure. The sanctions we place on countries that won't submit to our resource extraction and capture (or whatever exploitative or arbitrary demands we pronounce from on high) are not globally agreed upon by any legitimate organization. It's obvious once you realize this. I do believe due to the way media and government present and frame our sanctions and "violations" of them, probably the larger percentage of the US public don't understand that reality. I've been hoping BRICS (or any other viable alternative) would kick us down a fair number of pegs. Not because I am happy about the economic impact myself and other working class Americans will face, but because our oligarchs and political class have demonstrated time and again they're incapable of behaving with decency or restraint. The global south and all the sovereign states we've terrorized and interfered with deserve their autonomy. I wasn't expecting this exact first off-ramp, but I'm still cautiously optimistic.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture