DISCLAIMER: This brief was written with events and information up to August 10, 2026; any events that have occurred since are not addressed. It aims to explore the dynamics driving events underneath diplomatic cover that often saturate MSM headlines.

TFP CONFIDENCE TIERING: The Firebrand Project labels the confidence behind every significant finding in this piece. CONFIRMED means multiple independent sources have verified it. HIGH-CONFIDENCE means the sourcing is strong with minor gaps. DEVELOPING means the indicators are credible but not yet fully corroborated. CLAIMED means a single party — often one with skin in the game — has asserted it without independent verification.

The United States has been trying to build a rare earth supply chain that doesn’t run through China for fifteen years. On June 22, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce listed MP Materials Corp and USA Rare Earths on its export control blacklist. Those were the two companies the strategy depended on. There is no third option.

01 — CHINA IDENTIFIED THE TWO COMPANIES THE US STRATEGY DEPENDED ON — AND LISTED THEM BOTH

Mountain Pass, California — MP Materials’ sole active US rare earth mine, listed by MOFCOM June 22, 2026.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | On June 22, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce added MP Materials Corp and USA Rare Earths to its export control list, alongside a procurement ban covering 46 US defense contractors, per Al Jazeera and Manufacturing Dive. MP Materials operates the only active rare earth mine in the United States — Mountain Pass, California — and the Department of Defense holds a 15% equity stake in the company. The DoD committed to purchasing 100% of magnets produced at MP’s Fort Worth facility for a decade at a $110/kg floor price. USA Rare Earths received $1.6 billion in federal investment for an Oklahoma magnet facility. Both firms are the largest recipients of US federal investment in rare earth independence, per FDD. Both had moved away from direct Chinese supplies. That is precisely why they were targeted.

The listing did not arrive in isolation. It sits at the top of a countermeasure ladder China’s Ministry of Commerce has been building since January 2025. On January 2, 2025, 28 US defense firms — including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing Defense, and Anduril — were added to China’s Export Control List, per ThomasNet. In April 2025, Wave 2 rare earth export controls restricted seven medium and heavy rare earths plus permanent magnets, with defense end-users explicitly denied, per MOFCOM. In October 2025, Wave 3 expanded controls to 12 rare earths plus processing technology with extraterritorial scope — then paused until November 10, 2026, per Al Jazeera. In May 2026, China issued its first-ever Blocking Order protecting Chinese entities buying Iranian oil, per Morrison Foerster. Each instrument is independently deployable and individually deniable as trade policy. Together they form a layered, reversible architecture of coercion.

The effect on the US rare earth independence program is structural, not incremental. Yttrium shipments from China to the US fell 95% — from 333 tons to 17 tons in the eight months following April 2025 — per FDD. That is a leading indicator of full supply denial in practice, not a projection. MP Materials and USA Rare Earths were the two pillars of the US strategy to break Chinese rare earth dependency before 2030. Both are now quarantined from the Chinese processing inputs and technology transfers they need during the transition window. The December 2023 ban on rare earth processing and refining technology exports — never lifted — closes the tech-transfer route entirely.

Questions

The brief assesses that China deliberately targeted MP Materials and USA Rare Earths because they were the two pillars of the US independence program. How strong is the evidence that this was intentional surgical targeting, rather than the two companies simply being swept up in a broader retaliation cycle? Does the timing against the DoD equity stake and the Fort Worth facility buildout strengthen the precision-strike reading?

One thing that is very clear about MOFCOM is that it is a key institution through which the CCP coerces global trade partners. The influence of MOFCOM has grown substantially as the CCP has cracked down on what companies are allowed to export, key materials, especially rare earth elements — REEs — and magnets, and other essential components, steadily tightening export controls so that companies exporting these materials are closely monitored and controlled by MOFCOM and the CCP.

The nature of a list in and of itself suggests that nothing is there by mistake, and it would be doing the strategic minds of the CCP a disservice to suggest they are not aware of the crippling dependency its primary military rival has on it for its military and technological industries — two arenas in which China and the United States have been competing with increased intensity in recent years, particularly with the AI boom.

The timing, regardless of intent, is taking place after the US made a massive commitment and bet its domestic alternative to REEs and magnets on the two companies that were just put on a list that effectively cuts them off from the industry they need to meet those commitments. If it was a coincidence, it is a magnificent one.

The yttrium 95% shipment collapse is presented as a leading indicator of full supply denial in practice. Is yttrium representative of the broader rare earth supply picture, or is it a single-element data point that may overstate the trend? What does the full-spectrum import data show for the other controlled elements?

Yttrium is just one indicator. What should stand out is the speed at which imports fell. This indicates just how short the United States stockpiles were, and it also means that industries beyond the military-industrial will be affected. This compounds with increased container shipping costs, with the cost per container from Asia to the US increasing at least 100% since the beginning of the Iran war.

The full-spectrum picture is no less damning. The controls span every conceivable rare-earth and refined-mineral import you can imagine. Production stops at a key point when only one input is limited; when the full spectrum is denied, it stops altogether. Not only the imports of the raw earth elements themselves, but the refining of REEs and magnets mined in the US are now cut off from the sources that would refine what they are pulling out of the ground — meaning what domestic supply we have, which meets less than 1% of annual domestic demand, still needs to be refined in China, where these secrets are closely held, allowing China to hold a devastating monopoly over 91% of global rare earths refining. The US has no reasonable short-term alternative, and it is burning through the equipment that these materials would replace at a wartime pace under heavy attrition. This is a cycle that compounds cyclically, the supply crisis becoming more acute every time attrition and trade restriction combine.

02 — THE PROCUREMENT BAN ISOLATED EVERY MAJOR US WEAPONS PRODUCER SIMULTANEOUSLY

A Raytheon (RTX) phased-array missile defense radar system — the production base named in Beijing’s June 22 procurement ban.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | The same June 22 action that listed the rare earth miners also imposed a procurement ban on 46 US defense companies, cutting them off from Chinese suppliers entirely, per Al Jazeera. The list is not a collection of marginal contractors. It is the American weapons production base. Lockheed Martin — builder of the F-35, Aegis, HIMARS, and Patriot — holds more than $60 billion a year in DoD contracts. Raytheon — sole producer of the THAAD radar, the Tomahawk, the SM-3, the SM-6, the AMRAAM, and the Patriot interceptor — holds more than $25 billion. Boeing Defense, General Dynamics, General Atomics, Anduril Industries, and L3Harris fill out a roster that accounts for the overwhelming majority of US precision-munitions and platform production, per Manufacturing Dive and Squire Patton Boggs. In a single announcement, Beijing isolated all of them from the Chinese supply chain at once.

The earlier instruments in the ladder had already narrowed the lane. The April 2025 Wave 2 controls denied rare earth magnets to defense end-users. The December 2024 gallium, germanium, and antimony restrictions — suspended for general trade until November 2026 — explicitly retained their military-use prohibition, per Pillsbury. China controls roughly 94% of global gallium and 83% of germanium production, per GLOBSEC. The December 2025 Unified Dual-Use Items List extended that control extraterritorially, closing third-country routing as a workaround. The procurement ban is the final layer: it does not just restrict materials — it names the companies and forbids the transactions.

The consequence is a production base that must now rewire its supply chains at the exact moment it is being asked to surge. Every platform on the banned list carries rare earth magnets, gallium semiconductors, or both. An F-35 airframe requires roughly 408 kilograms of rare earth content; a Virginia-class submarine more than four metric tons. The contractors who build them are now formally cut off from the country that processes the overwhelming majority of those inputs — while the two companies that were supposed to replace that supply sit on the same blacklist.

Questions

Raytheon is the sole producer across six critical weapons systems and sits on the procurement ban. Is the sole-producer concentration a greater structural vulnerability than the ban itself — and does the ban’s practical bite depend on how much Chinese content actually flows into Raytheon’s current production lines versus its future ramp?

In principle, this is why what China is doing is so devastating. The United States has consolidated all of its military production under a handful of contractors — Raytheon is a prime example, and the same applies to all major defense contractors. This has made the owners of those companies and their political allies very wealthy. It has also created a situation in which a single procurement ban can render the replenishment of the flagship missile defense system for the global West entirely irrelevant with the stroke of a pen. This is only possible because of the dependency created by the decision of those manufacturers to offshore the procurement of these components, and the government’s inaction in dissuading the practice, thereby insulating resupply options in the event of a conflict with China.

The December 2024 military-use prohibition on gallium and germanium was never suspended even while the general ban was paused. Given that, how much additional damage does the June 22 procurement ban actually inflict beyond what was already in force — is it the decisive instrument, or the formalization of an isolation that already existed?

The same concept is universally applicable here — it just means that some of these shortages have been over a year in the making. That means that the DoD procurement pipeline is likely even worse than the estimates we will see from those think tanks that have not been following this situation since early 2025, unlike us here at The Firebrand Project.

03 — WASHINGTON HANDED CHINA THE LEVERAGE BY CLEARING BIG TECH FOR CLASSIFIED WORK

NVIDIA data center GPU — the compute hardware inside the classified-network clearance that created a new dual-use exposure.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | In May 2026, the Pentagon cleared SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection AI, Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services to operate on the Defense Department’s classified IL6 and IL7 networks, per Al Jazeera. The decision was domestically rational — the military wanted the best commercial AI and cloud capability inside its command systems. But clearance carries a legal consequence that nobody priced in: every company on that list now holds defense-contractor status under China’s dual-use export control framework. The gallium and germanium semiconductor inputs those companies’ data centers and GPU infrastructure require are subject to China’s military-use export ban — the one that was never suspended. Anduril Industries, already on China’s January 2025 export control list, holds a $20 billion Army contract for its Lattice AI platform, per Investing.com.

This is the own-goal architecture. The United States spent thirty years consolidating its defense contractor base into a handful of primes — then, between 2024 and 2026, deliberately integrated its commercial technology sector into the classified defense architecture. Each move was individually rational. Together they created a single point of failure across the entire military-technology-industrial complex — one that China’s existing dual-use framework can address with instruments already on the books. The December 2025 Unified Dual-Use Items List closes the third-country routing option globally, meaning NVIDIA cannot simply buy its way around the restriction through a Taiwanese or Korean intermediary. Beijing did not build this exposure. Washington built it, and Beijing inherited it.

The practical meaning: the same MOFCOM control architecture that restricts Lockheed and Raytheon now applies with equal force to every company cleared for classified network access. The noose is not around the defense sector alone. It is around the integrated stack — the chips, the cloud, the AI models, and the weapons — simultaneously.

Questions

The own-goal framing assigns the structural vulnerability to Washington’s clearance decision rather than to any new Chinese action. Is that the correct causal assignment — and does it follow that the fastest de-escalation lever is unilateral US decoupling of Big Tech from classified networks, even at the cost of capability? NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Google are consumer-facing companies with enormous Chinese commercial exposure. Does their dual-use exposure under MOFCOM create a divergence of interest between the tech sector and the defense primes — and could Beijing exploit that divergence to split the US industrial response?

The problem with entangling these companies with government contracts at the most fundamental level is that they now provide essential services that the DoD and other government institutions cannot quickly replace. This all goes back to the idea of capital consolidation and the effective death of competition in US businesses, particularly in government contracting. So whether it is Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, or Palantir — the outcome is the same. Not only are these companies counting on billions in revenue from the US government, but those profits are already baked into market pricing. So if the US cancels those contracts, the primes that underpin US markets face massive revenue losses at a moment when the AI bubble is nearing its terminal phase.

It is very possible that those contracts are what are keeping these companies' top lines from going underwater. So if the only alternative is to switch, the list encompasses not just the primes but almost all up-and-coming companies that received contracts from the DoD — especially those pertaining to its drone initiatives, which have tremendous overlap with these tech-giant primes.

The consolidation of wealth and power has made this strategy that MOFCOM is enacting much more effective than it should be against an economic power like the United States.

The capability losses of decoupling with these companies during wartime are also unfeasible, as the situation is already dire and US attrition means that to lose the support these companies provide in terms of system maintenance and contracting would be unsustainable.

04 — THE NOVEMBER CONVERGENCE AND THE MISSING DOMESTIC BRIDGE

Germanium semiconductor wafer — one of the inputs whose general-trade suspension expires November 27, 2026, while its military-use ban was never lifted.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | The countermeasure architecture is currently running at partial activation — and the calendar, not diplomacy, controls what happens next. The Wave 3 rare earth controls, covering 12 additional rare earths plus processing technology with extraterritorial scope, are paused only until November 10, 2026, per Al Jazeera. The suspension of the December 2024 gallium and germanium export ban expires November 27, 2026 — and its military-use prohibition was never suspended at all, per Pillsbury. Five weeks after the second expiry, on January 1, 2027, the NDAA compliance deadline requires the Defense Department to stop purchasing Chinese-origin strategic materials outright.

DEVELOPING. The sequence is the threat. A single MOFCOM announcement in November could reactivate the complete mineral denial stack — Wave 3 rare earths, permanent magnets, gallium, germanium, and the processing technology ban — at the precise moment the US production ramp is most dependent on those inputs. The NDAA deadline then arrives after the convergence, meaning Washington would face a statutory prohibition on buying Chinese materials at the exact moment no domestic alternative exists to replace them. The choice becomes binary: grant waivers and signal that Beijing’s leverage works, or comply and accept the production halt. This is a scenario, not a prediction. Beijing has paused instruments before — the March 2025 entity list removals during trade talks show the architecture is genuinely reversible. But reversibility is the leverage. The November convergence means the option to fire the full denial stack simultaneously now exists as a standing capability, and every US production plan written between now and 2028 must be priced against it.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE. The arithmetic behind that convergence is stark. The United States consumed roughly 48,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2025 and produced 300, per Reuters — domestic coverage of 0.6%. Even under the most aggressive projected buildout, 2026 domestic production reaches 5,000 metric tons against flat demand: 10.4% coverage in peacetime. At twice peacetime demand — the war-tempo multiplier the current conflict implies — coverage falls to 5.2%. At four times, 2.6%. Of the $205.2 billion in FY2026 procurement, $160.1 billion — 78% — is tied to programs with direct rare earth magnet dependencies. At current coverage, roughly $159 billion of that procurement faces an input constraint that cannot be resolved before January 2027.

DATA SNAPSHOTS

US domestic rare earth coverage — peacetime vs. war-tempo (The Firebrand Project)

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | The arithmetic behind that convergence is stark. The United States consumed roughly 48,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2025 and produced 300, per Reuters — domestic coverage of 0.6%. Even under the most aggressive projected buildout, 2026 domestic production reaches 5,000 metric tons against flat demand: 10.4% coverage in peacetime. At twice peacetime demand — the war-tempo multiplier implied by the current conflict — coverage falls to 5.2%. At four times, 2.6%. Of the $205.2 billion in FY2026 procurement, $160.1 billion — 78% — is tied to programs with direct dependencies on rare earth magnets. At current coverage, roughly $159 billion of that procurement faces an input constraint that cannot be resolved before January 2027.

Platform-level rare earth requirement vs. annual contract value — Numbers are from DoD official procurement; under the belligerent source rule, these numbers are likely accurate in procurement asked but not representative of actual deliveries — The Firebrand Project

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | Stockpiles do not bridge that gap. The Defense Logistics Agency stockpile was valued at $1.3 billion as of 2023 — approximately three months of peacetime demand, and under one month at full industrial consumption rates. The $12 billion Project Vault initiative, if 30% were allocated to neodymium-praseodymium, would cover roughly eight months of peacetime demand — or two months at four-times war tempo. Contractor-held magnet inventory is described by Govini and Pentagon assessments as lasting at most a few months. Every buffer is measured in months. Every rebuild is measured in years.

DEVELOPING | The exit vectors each fail on their own terms. An NDAA waiver is available immediately but confirms that Beijing’s leverage works and extends the dependency it was meant to end. The MP Materials and USA Rare Earths buildout could reach 10,000 metric tons a year by 2028 — about 21% of peacetime demand — but both programs are now quarantined from the Chinese transition inputs they were designed around. Allied sourcing through Lynas covers light rare earths only and leaves the heavy rare earth gap untouched. CHIPS Act fabs still require gallium and germanium in the fabrication process — both of which are subject to an active military-use ban. Diplomatic resolution has no structural incentive behind it: Beijing escalated five weeks after the June summit. Combined, the optimistic trajectory reaches 25–35% of demand by 2028–2029. The question is not whether readiness degrades. It is how severely, and for how long.

US domestic rare earth coverage — peacetime vs. war-tempo — The Firebrand Project

HIGH-CONFIDENCE | The platform-level math shows why the aggregate figures understate the problem for the systems that matter most. The F-35 program alone requires approximately 40,800 kilograms of rare earth content per year — more than eight times the entire current annual output of the US domestic industry, per internal Firebrand analysis of DoD procurement and platform-content data

Questions

The November convergence is presented as a standing option rather than a declared intention. What indicators between now and November 10 would tell us whether Beijing intends to reactivate Wave 3 — and is there anything the US could offer that would extend the pauses without conceding the underlying leverage? The NDAA January 1 deadline was written as a decoupling instrument, but in current conditions it functions as a self-imposed deadline against no domestic supply. Should Washington amend or waive it preemptively — and what does it cost strategically if the waiver decision is made under November pressure rather than now?

To be frank, none of it matters. The lack of leverage that Washington now has — following the dismantling of US foreign influence and the disastrous campaign conducted by the Secretary of Defense — frames the choice. If a functional alternative existed, the companies would be using it by now. This is precisely why the addition of MP Materials and USA Rare Earths to the export control list is so devastating. The waiver in principle just reinforces the limitations that China has put in place. Remove it or keep it — it will not affect the outcome. Events are already in motion. The consequences are coming.

The 2.6% coverage figure at 4x war-tempo assumes demand scales linearly with production surge. Is that the right model — or does war-tempo demand concentrate in specific munitions classes, making the effective coverage for the systems that matter most even lower than the aggregate suggests? Every exit vector fails individually, but the combined trajectory reaches 25–35% by 2028–2029. Is the correct US strategy to pursue all five simultaneously as a portfolio — accepting the waiver’s strategic cost as the price of buying time for the buildout — or does the waiver undercut the urgency the buildout depends on?

The correct trajectory is to placate China, and attempt to regain access at least to domestic-use REEs at scale. Since the US military is now using AI, that means it is likely that AI-related uses for Chinese exports are not possible. It also creates a situation where building domestic energy could be considered dual use because of AI companies purchasing such a large percentage of that power and then supplying services to the DoD and government institutions. Unless China rolls back these controls and procurement bans, the United States will be effectively removed as a major military power in decades — potentially less if more resources are used up in Iran and the wider region.

BOTTOM LINE

Closing Questions

If China reactivates the full denial stack in November — Wave 3 rare earth controls, gallium, germanium, all at once — how long before the production lines that make Patriot interceptors, THAAD radars, and F-35 sensors run dry, and what exactly is the US plan to prevent that?

I could write a lot more about this, but to put it simply: that is it. The US will fall immeasurably behind in every competitive industry. Tech, clean energy, military industrial — everything. Because of the dependency on tech in so many fields, it makes this limitation, for all practical purposes, a headshot.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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