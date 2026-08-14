The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
12h

Shane, great informative article and I thank you profusely.

My question is: he is scheduled to meet with Xi soon and I’ll guess that this topic will be on the agenda, with underlings being responsible for dealing with their counterparts in the details. Do you think he might raise this pressing concern himself to try to plead personally for a removal of this ruling??

Your numbers show a frightening prospect for our military and the country in general. If the crashout comes early next year, we don’t have time for waiting in any of these things.

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oneflewover's avatar
oneflewover
8h

YIKES‼️

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