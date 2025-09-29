Banner & Backone: Palantalk E7, TESCREAL

Today’s episode of Palantalk was a special one; we welcomed our first guest! Join us as we discuss the depraved religion of the Silicon Valley Technofascists.

Show Notes

On today’s Episode of Palantalk,

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak welcome on our special guest, The Opinionated Ogre, to give a deep dive into the “religion” birthed from Silicon Valley — TESCREAL.

T - Transhumanism

E - Extropianism

S - Singularitarianism

C - Cosmism

R - Rationalism

EA - Effective Altruism

L - Longermism

For a full read of today’s 2 main articles, with definitions for each TESCREAL philosophy, see

The Opinionated Ogre’s work:

For secondary readings on the human costs of accelerating towards the AI “Singularity” and achieving the TESCREAL philosophies, see

Shane Yirak’s work:

