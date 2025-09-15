The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
6

Banner & Backbone Palan-Talk, E5

Palan-Talk Episode 5 : Shyam Sankar and The Defense Reformation
Shane Yirak's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Shane Yirak
,
Nick Paro
, and
Banner & Backbone
Sep 15, 2025
4
6
Share
Transcript

Join

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
on Palantalk on the
Banner & Backbone
network for a deep dive into "Defense Reformation," a document by Palantir's CTO, Shyam Sankar. They analyze what they describe as a "fascist manifesto" disguised as a tech white paper, breaking down its arguments against the current defense industry structure. They discuss Sankar's concept of "monopsony" , his critique of cost-plus contracting , and what they see as the hypocrisy and fear-mongering embedded in the text.

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Mnera
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
,
Crystal Torres
,
Kimmy Win
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I am currently running a 50% off lifetime deal on annual and monthly subscriptions!

If you are able to support my goal of making enough here on Substack to move to a part time role so I can make more content on Substack now is a great time to support!

Get 50% Your subscription here!

Articles

Sick of this Shit with Nick
The insider threat: Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar
Hey y’all, it’s Nick, and I’m Sick of this Shit. I just finished reading Shyam Sankar’s The Defense Reformation. It reads like a technofascist Manifesto dressed as a policy document, with strict isolationism and a heavy emphasis on “tech first” principles…let’s get into it…
Read more
3 months ago · 3 likes · 3 comments · Nick Paro
Sick of this Shit with Nick
The insider threat: the techopoly
Hey y’all, it’s Nick, and I’m Sick of this Shit. This is part 2 on Shyam Sankar and a continuation on my investigation into Palantir and the insider threat. You can read the other articles here - The insider threat: Palantir is here and The insider threat: Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar…
Read more
3 months ago · 1 like · Nick Paro

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture