Today I write to you about something that probably perplexed you when you saw it, if you saw it at all.

Afghanistan was a dark era in American foreign policy. It was an endless slog started by Bush, the beginning of a long campaign of retribution that would scar thousands of young American soldiers, and cost the lives of 2,461 servicemembers.

A total of 800,000 US troops were deployed to Afghanistan, and after two decades of fighting, on August 30th, 2021, the few remaining forces slipped onto C-130 transports in the middle of the night.

They left behind around 7 billion in equipment and a defeated Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The total cost of training those forces over two decades was 83 billion.

It was undoubtedly a catastrophic failure— the war in Afghanistan was ultimately a defeat from an objective standpoint, regardless of how the government wants to spin it.

So why on earth would Trump, seemingly out of nowhere, announce the United States is “trying to get it back” when referring to Bagram Airbase at a press conference in the UK on the 9/18/25?

Several days later Trump made a truth social post— “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

When pushed about the potential use of military force to reclaim the base he refused to comment saying “We won’t talk about that.” and then added “We want it back, and we want it back soon, right away.”

Bagram Airbase was built in 1950 during the Cold War by the United States, and then expanded into an extensive military complex by the Soviet Union during the Invasion of Afghanistan after the 1979 Invasion. It is situated near Kabul and offers a commanding position with significant influence, while being far enough away to be easily defended.

The question remains— Why does Trump want it?

The Short Answer— China.

Trump shared as much during his press conference with Keir Starmer. The base is located within an hour of where China is building its nuclear weapons.

In the Xinjiang province of China, the United States can station troops to challenge China’s regional dominance in terms of power projection.

Furthermore, the United States does not have a good relationship with the Taliban. They have outright refused to engage in negotiations with the regime about returning the base to American control.

Even if Trump had something the Taliban wanted, which we honestly don’t, there is no guarantee reclaiming the base would be simple.

More so, the scars are still fresh, and the people of Afghanistan are not likely to welcome an American return to the country after 20 years of occupation.

I myself never want to see us return to the Middle East in force again, and I am not alone in that sentiment.

The United States under Trump has made numerous mistakes, and statements like this are a reflection of the shifting global landscape.

By gutting USAID, damaging relationships with key allies like India, and crippling global trade relations with an unnecessary tariff war, the United States’ soft power projection has been severely reduced.

Where the United States has pulled back, China has stepped forward. Under Xi Jinping, China is singular in its focus. The country may have a tremendous amount of internal issues, but undermining the United States as the global superpower is not one of them.

China has not overtaken the United States; however, it has certainly continued to level the playing field. China’s navy just finished sea trials with its third Aircraft carrier, making it second only to the United States with its 11 carriers.

You might say that they have a long way to go, but China has gone from zero to three carriers in only 13 years.

The United States laid the keel for USS Gerald R. Ford in 2009; it was commissioned in 2017 but did not enter service until 2022.

The USS John F. Kennedy is slated to enter service in 2025; however, the Navy has a history of missing deadlines, so I have my doubts.

China’s shipbuilding capacity is 200 times that of the United States. The most common argument when comparing military force between China and the US is that of quality. Even so, we cannot ignore that quantity has a quality of its own.

When the United States cannot consistently deliver one carrier in the time it takes China to build three, one might wonder if Trump has reason to fear not having a base of operations to challenge China in the Middle East effectively.

To be candid, he does. However, the means to challenge China is not through conflict; it is best done through geopolitical goodwill.

By cultivating goodwill with other countries for decades, the United States and its allies were able to make China and other authoritarian powers a lesser alternative to Western aid.

This allowed China to be pacified through alternative means; the unraveling of American diplomatic relations worldwide has cost us that control.

So it now makes sense to a certain degree why having control over an airbase within striking distance of the Chinese nuclear weapons production facilities would be advantageous.

Regardless of the circumstances, I believe that any attempt to retake Bagram would be a mistake. It would be reckless to dive back headlong into the Middle East, and enough American lives have been wasted so that diplomats can project foreign power.

The Regime has made numerous critical mistakes regarding China, and as a result, we can expect to see a new China emerge in the coming years. A weak America is not well-positioned to challenge Xi Jinping and his Iron will.

The Aircraft carrier example is but one of many when it comes to almost every aspect. China is capable of outproducing the United States in every way, and even if every third round is a dud, the cost of confrontation will be unbearably high when the conflict comes.

We must hope that if we find ourselves facing China, it will be under steady leadership, and I sincerely hope that war never comes.

One thing is certain: the United States should not return to Bagram; it would be a mistake. It will not significantly shift the balance of power back in our favor. Trump has already done too much damage. In fact, if he keeps pushing, Afghanistan may turn to China for help. Trump claims they “need” US aid to recover from a highly destructive earthquake.

Who is to say that China won’t provide that aid? They could do it faster and cheaper, and the two countries share a border.

We have enough problems in this country, enough war mongering. We must continue to fight for our democracy and ensure that we can regain control of Congress during the midterms.

If we can do this, we can hopefully avoid whatever chaos a desperate and weak United States under Trump might cause in an attempt to level the playing field in a game they already lost.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

