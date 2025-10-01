The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth J. Sampson's avatar
Elizabeth J. Sampson
6h

If Trump sends our troops back into Afghanistan, maybe a pissed off army general will shoot him . He’ll be here watching it on tv, because as everyone knows, Mr Bonespurs is scared of real action. He’s a chickenshit coward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture