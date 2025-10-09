The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
1h

This was very informative. I worry so much about my grandkids. I hope the world wakes up & stops listening to those who only care about money. They think they’ll go live on another planet but they’d ruin that one too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
1h

Hey Shane , I understand this one ! I moved from California to Florida ( unfortunately ) in California we were very conscientious about climate control and global warming, we recycled , tried to keep our carbon footprint down ! Now Florida : Don’t mention climate control , what’s recycling ? I try to make people aware on Florida Reddit and there does seem to be a change in their thinking ! But not quite enough because this has been a Republican stronghold since 1997 , Thank you Shane

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture