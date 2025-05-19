Firebrands and new readers alike,

I am going to be brutally honest with you. Reading this will make you feel uncomfortable.

That said, you have to read it.

The world is on the verge of chaos; the result of our actions as a species has shown us that the concept of the Great Filter is not only real but also evident in our patterns as a species.

People have long said that humans are terrible for the planet—I have to agree. Look at deforestation, coral reef bleaching, the melting of glaciers and polar ice, and the constant man-made extinctions of species. We have literally polluted the space in our orbit with satellites and space junk. The Pacific garbage patch is larger than the state of Texas.

People severely underestimate what goes into the environment we live in. The reason that life can exist on Earth is due to invisible and conditional weather patterns that exist because of a unique set of circumstances governed by chemistry and physics.

Whether you even comprehend that as a person or not does not make it any less real and consequential.

The wildest part is that, at the end of the day, it's so simple—it's all about salt.

NaCl, that little thing that helps us boil water faster.

The ocean is made of saltwater; our planet has many processes happening in tandem, and the atmosphere is tied to the ocean, governed by chemical concentrations and a straightforward principle.

Molecules like salt are governed by a simple law—they move from higher concentrations to lower ones.

If there is less in a particular space, the molecule will move there as opposed to sharing space with other molecules.

With that in mind, I will now explain to you what the AMOC is and how catastrophic our trajectory is.

The AMOC, or Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation—I know it sounds overwhelming, but remember salt.

This system governs the ocean; we all acknowledge that the ocean moves, yet we don't consider why or how it moves.

The ocean moves a tremendous amount of energy, more than humanity could make in decades, every instant.

It is what governs the weather patterns that we see across the globe as it moves heat around the world.

Europe and the UK are seasonally warmed thanks to the AMOC, while the tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico and around Florida is thanks to the Gulf Stream, which is a key player in the AMOC as a whole.

The AMOC influences hurricanes, and its patterns govern the worst winter storms. Certain regions, such as Russia and parts of Europe, especially Scandinavia, are only habitable thanks to the AMOC.

Thanks to global warming, the AMOC is going to collapse in my lifetime. The repercussions are apocalyptic.

This has happened before; we have the evidence to support it. It was called the Younger Dryas Period, which occurred at the end of the Ice Age, approximately 12,900 years ago, give or take a thousand or so years. Without going into a whole tangent, you can look it up. Here is what happened last time:

Temperatures in parts of Europe dropped by 10–15°C (18–27°F) in a matter of decades.

Glacial conditions returned across much of Europe despite the broader trend of global warming.

This was one of the most abrupt climate reversals in the geologic record.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) shifted southward, altering monsoon patterns in Africa and Asia.

Droughts devastated parts of the Amazon and Africa.

Some areas of the Southern Hemisphere warmed due to heat being trapped in the south when it was no longer transported northward.

Florida was underwater.

Category 4 and 5 hurricanes became more frequent and even more substantial due to the lack of heat moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Northeast U.S. faced massive and rapid sea level rise, and the Midwest suffered from drought.

California and Mexico became increasingly dry, transforming into deserts.

All of this is due to salt. The thermohaline cycle is what drives the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). Here is how it works:

Water follows the AMOC as it moves around the world, transporting heat and energy.

It snakes around the world, ultimately bringing warm water up toward Europe and Greenland.

Once the warm water reaches the Arctic, some of it becomes sea ice.

This is where the thermohaline cycle kicks in.

Warm water brings salt to the AMOC. When the warm water freezes and becomes a solid, it leaves the salt behind in the water.

The salt moves into existing water and makes the water "heavy," essentially causing the heavy water to sink to the bottom of the ocean.

The AMOC current then sends that heavy water back out into the current that will take it around again.

This heavy water takes up less space, so when the AMOC is running, we have lower sea levels.

Pretty simple when we think about salt.

Salt makes heavy water, which allows heat to continue moving up to the Arctic. This process makes cold places warmer and keeps warm places cooler.

Fossil fuels changed all that—a rapid rise in carbon emissions has warmed the planet. Human activities warmed the atmosphere, which has started to melt the Greenland ice sheet at a staggering pace.

As the ice melts, it adds freshwater to the AMOC, which dilutes the concentration and stops heavy water from forming.

When the AMOC stops, you know what happens. It has happened before.

There is a silver lining, should we choose to take it. I know that we can stop global warming.

We are brilliant and could scrub carbon out of the atmosphere and trap it, slow the melting of Arctic ice, and possibly let the AMOC recover.

To do this, we must all work together, shift all our resources and science to stop our destruction.

Yet as we face this crisis, it has been suppressed; there is no way the U.S. government is not aware of this, or the governments around the world, the wealthy who hoard wealth and drive the masses into poor education and poverty.

They are naive to think they will retain any sense of power should this happen; they talk of 50-year plans as if our future is guaranteed, yet they cut environmental regulations and promote the use of fossil fuels.

A rapid shift to carbon-free power sources would have a tremendous impact on slowing down the collapse of the AMOC; coupled with carbon capture and other actions, we might have a chance.

Yet, the largest polluter in the world, the U.S. military, has never disclosed its carbon emissions; however, its domestic emissions alone make it the number one polluter in the world.

China prepares for war, while Russia is spending a significant amount on its military. It must be pumping those emissions right into the Arctic, which indeed only accelerates the melting in Greenland.

If we spent all that effort on saving ourselves instead of wiping ourselves out, we could change the world.

We could pass the test, avert our certain destruction by our worst qualities.

That said— things must change now.

As things stand, the best-case scenario has us collapsing in 95 years. That said, we don't have a great model to study the AMOC, and some predict its shutdown happening this year. One of the sources that I will think of at the bottom of this piece estimates the late 2050s.

We don't have time; we are already out. We need to settle our differences and save ourselves. Or the human experiment is over, and we let the worst of us drive us to extinction, what a disappointing end that would be.

So this is my open letter; let it open eyes and galvanize change. Speak about this with everyone; we must act fast, take back institutions, and use all that makes us incredible to save ourselves.

If we don't exorcise this cancer from our society, it will doom us all.

Don't panic; use this knowledge and spread it.

Let's get on the same page—it's our only hope.

Burn Bright

