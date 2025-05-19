The Firebrand Project

Schmendryck
May 20

This is where the naivete of the ultra rich with their silos & bunkers & plans for Martian colonies all become laughable both in terms of the timeline & the consideration of realistic appraisal.

And while I mourn for the world awaiting my children, & OUR children more broadly, perhaps it is past due time for the earth to rid itself it's most virulent pestilence. As has been said more light-heartedly elsewhere, the Earth is going to be fine in the long run, & that may be true, even if WE are not. But perhaps what it takes for the earth to be fine is specifically for us to NOT be.

L B Bowen's avatar
L B Bowen
May 19

My brother, a hydro geological engineer, explained this to me years ago. People have known about this a long time. The leaders we choose seem to be idiots. They have wealthy backers who apparently don’t give a damn about what happens to their descendants, or our planet.

Thank you for this warning. We are in for some really hard times and some of us will try to help in any way we can.

