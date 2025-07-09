Firebrands and new readers alike,

People often say they remember exactly where they were on 9/11. I’m too young to recall that day myself, but I can imagine the feeling.

That said, I’m fairly certain it felt similar to the moment I found out Russia had invaded Ukraine.

I watched in horror as my Ukrainian coworker showed me videos of missiles striking cities—his home. As he spoke of his friends being drafted, of people disappearing, I could feel the gravity of what was unfolding.

I’ve always appreciated the nuance of war—not its violence, but the sheer complexity of strategy, logistics, and resource management. These aren’t just difficult tasks—they demand foresight, pattern recognition, and the ability to pivot in real time.

You could say real-time strategy is a personal obsession of mine. And based on everything I knew, Ukraine didn’t stand a chance.

The odds were near zero.

But then something happened.

Putin’s so-called “special military operation” missed its three-day window. A week passed. Then a month. And Ukraine still stood.

Europe saw what I saw. The world saw it.

Ukraine could fight back. And more than that—it would.

They weren’t going to be prisoners of Putin. Not again.

The United States under President Biden saw the opportunity and moved quickly. Support flowed in—money, weapons, intelligence. NATO rallied. Europe had no choice. Ukraine’s position bordered Poland, the Baltics, and Belarus. Everyone knew what kind of man Putin was—what he meant when he spoke of “liberating Soviet territories.”

It was David versus Goliath.

Only this time, David wasn’t alone. He had partners, patrons, and armor. If David could be armed with drones, satellites, anti-tank systems, and the will of a people who refused to be erased—then maybe, just maybe, he could win.

And Ukraine decided: it would win.

President Zelensky was a fairly popular president—imperfect, not universally loved.

But when catastrophe strikes, how one rises to the occasion defines history. Once the bombs began falling, Zelensky took off his suit—and hasn’t worn one since, save for the funeral of Pope Francis.

He traveled relentlessly, making Ukraine’s case on the global stage. He knew that if Ukraine was to survive, it had to be seen not just as an invaded nation—but as Europe’s shield.

And he did it.

He demanded help, and he got it. Ukraine was armed not just to resist, but to strike back.

The United States played a central role, sending M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets. Perhaps most critically, it provided the Patriot air defense system—capable of intercepting Russian cruise missiles and protecting both civilians and infrastructure.

The U.S. also shipped vast amounts of its retired military vehicles to Ukraine, arming them with weaponry that, in many cases, surpassed Russian systems.

But America wasn’t alone.

To date, over $430 billion USD in global support has been pledged to Ukraine.

This number is staggering—and it also puts into perspective how massive the $170+ billion allocated to ICE really is.

The U.S. has provided around $125 billion, most of it under President Biden, primarily in military aid.

The European Union has contributed $139 billion, with member states funding everything from reconstruction and drone manufacturing to humanitarian support and medical services.

Europe is invested in Ukraine at every level. It cannot be overstated—NATO and the EU are all in.

Even frozen Russian assets have been redirected to Ukraine, thanks to coordinated efforts by the G7.

And none of this would have been possible without Volodymyr Zelensky.

He is, without exaggeration, one of the most impressive people of our time.

But weapons are only as strong as those who wield them. The people of Ukraine used them well—but what’s remarkable is how they’re fighting this war, and more importantly, what they’re not doing.

War in the modern age is shaped by technology. America’s military dominance is owed in large part to its ability to project air superiority anywhere on Earth.

Russia, on the other hand, has always leaned on its massive artillery and tank divisions—boasting thousands of units.

Before we dive deeper into how Ukraine flipped the script on Putin, let’s step back and examine how the invasion was supposed to go… and how it actually unfolded.

Putin’s special military operation was supposed to be over in a matter of days.

On February 24th, 2022, Russian troops flooded over the border. They moved quickly, seemingly en route to Kyiv. The Ukrainians scrambled. But then something remarkable happened.

The advance slowed. Columns were sabotaged. Tanks burned for miles as Ukrainians waged a guerrilla war against Russia’s legions.

Ukrainian forces held the line—and quickly the West fell in behind them, providing anti-tank weaponry like Stingers and Javelins.

With each shipment, the road to Kyiv got bloodier, muddier, and more full of burned-out Russian armor.

It wasn’t just the weapons that did this. It was the iron will of the Ukrainian people, wielding those tools with precision and resolve.

Months passed. Ukraine managed to drive a stunned Russian force away from key western cities and Kyiv itself, limiting the incursion to eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

By the end of the first year, Russia’s Black Sea fleet had been crippled—its flagship, the Moskva, destroyed. In total, Ukraine has disabled 15 vessels and incapacitated 24.

For every punch Russia threw, Ukraine took it—and hit back harder. This wasn’t a lumbering Goliath swinging wildly. Ukraine fought like a scalpel, not a sledgehammer.

Yet one challenge loomed: manpower.

Ukraine did what it does best—it adapted. It didn’t fight the war Russia prepared for. It changed how the war was fought.

Enter the FPV drone.

Early in the war, Ukraine began strapping grenades and anti-tank charges to recreational drones. Desperate measures—until they worked.

Then Russia learned the hard way: Soviet-era tanks like the T-90 and T-80 had a fatal flaw. A small explosive, placed precisely, could ignite the entire magazine.

Suddenly, a $500 drone could destroy a $10 million tank.

And that’s the calculus of war. It’s not about what is lost—it’s about what you get for the cost. Return on investment.

Drones were trading hundreds of dollars for millions in Russian losses.

At the start of the war, Russia had between 2,800–3,300 operational tanks and another 10,000–13,000 in Soviet reserve.

View of FPV Drone as it flies to attack a Russian IFV

As of now, Ukraine claims to have destroyed 10,995 tanks—over two-thirds of Russia’s entire fleet, including its most advanced models.

All because Ukraine fought smarter. Instead of sacrificing soldiers to Russian armor, they sent in swarms of drones—guided by skilled operators, turning Cold War steel into modern scrap.

For every thousand dollars Ukraine spends, Russia loses millions.

This is the new age of war. And Russia wasn’t ready.

Using drones, Ukraine maintains visibility across the entire front 24/7. They react to incursions instantly. They conserve manpower, degrade Russian forces from a distance, and strike with precision.

With this asymmetric strategy and sustained global support, Ukraine can do the unthinkable: outlast Russia in a war of attrition.

That’s the goal. Hold the line until Putin runs out of tanks, missiles, and men—or until his economy collapses under the weight of global sanctions and domestic unrest.

Russia’s oil exports have been hit hard, forcing the use of a shadow fleet. Its economy is under immense strain.

Putin turned to North Korea and Iran, propping up his war effort with foreign weapons and puppet alliances. It has extended the conflict—but not changed its direction.

Because pressure isn’t progress.

Offensive after offensive has stalled. Russia pays over 1,000 casualties a day for meager territorial gains. The skies over Ukraine are filled with fire—but most of it lands on civilians.

And yet the people of Ukraine do not back down.

As the war dragged into late 2024 and now into 2025, Ukraine stepped up its drone game. Early strikes hit 30% of the time. Now they hit over 70%.

Fewer drones. Same destruction. Better math.

In early 2025, Ukraine invaded a swath of Russian territory in Kursk, occupying 1,250 km before withdrawing in April. Even now, they hold part of Belgorod Oblast—territory inside Russia—since March.

Then came the most impressive drone and espionage strike to date: Ukrainian drones penetrated Russian airspace and destroyed one-third of Russia’s nuclear-capable bomber fleet.

Billions in damage. For a few million in drones.

That’s not just victory. That’s collapse.

These are irreplaceable losses. Each bomber, tank, or fuel depot Ukraine destroys is a blow Putin can’t recover from.

As Russia stockpiles weapons for new offensives, Ukraine’s drones destroy them preemptively—delaying, demoralizing, and exposing Russian forces to further strikes.

Every day, drones strike inside Russia. Oil facilities. Ammunition depots. Power infrastructure. Ukraine is burning down the foundation of Putin’s war machine—one drone at a time.

David is bloodied.

But Goliath is being bled dry—and he gets slower with every swing.

Ukraine has shown the world that with the right support, it can do more than defend itself.

It can cripple the regime that tried to erase it.

And still, war is not popular in Russia. Putin has never formally declared war. He still calls it a “special military operation.”

But that lie is becoming impossible to maintain, as Ukraine brings the war to Russia’s doorstep—economically, militarily, and psychologically.

Which brings us to now.

Knowing all this, the headlines of late are deeply troubling.

Can Ukraine continue without the level of support it’s had?

Let’s look at what’s happened in recent months—and what it means for the future of Ukraine’s resistance.

One of my primary concerns with Trump’s regime taking power—short of the long list of transgressions, betrayals, corruption, and pure evil—was what would happen to Ukraine.

My position on the Ukraine war has always been simple: to those who say, “Why are we sending weapons to Ukraine?” I say this—would you rather fight Russia yourself?

These weapons were designed for one enemy: Russia. Ukraine is just the one brave enough to use them.

Under Biden, Ukraine was supplied with everything America had spent decades developing to stop Soviet aggression. In essence, this has been the proxy war the Cold War always anticipated.

The craziest truth is that America was finally backing Ukraine the way we should have all along. Russia’s clock was ticking—months, maybe years—before it could no longer sustain its war machine. Ukraine had proven its ability to fight smart and trade drones for tanks, strikes for depots, and attrition for victory.

But when Trump took office, I knew it would change.

And it did.

Intelligence sharing stopped. Weapons deals were paused. Russian propaganda began circulating on American airwaves.

The most concerning development? The pausing of Patriot missile deliveries and other critical munitions already approved by Congress.

Trump now claims those shipments will resume. But since when have we taken him at his word?

I have a hard time believing he’ll act any differently. He skipped a meeting with Zelensky to call Putin after lamenting Russia’s absence at the G7.

In my view, he missed that meeting because he’s a coward—and Zelensky is a real man.

Trump also quietly lifted sanctions on Russian banks. That, to me, was the true betrayal. It allowed a bankrupt Russia new sources of revenue to continue its war.

This wasn’t an oversight. It was a favor.

Worse still, since taking office, the Trump administration has not imposed a single new sanction on Russia. Sanctions only work when they evolve. When new shell companies emerge, new penalties must follow. Trump has done nothing.

Now back to the Patriots.

In the week of July 8, 2025, shipments of Patriot interceptors were paused. Munitions already staged in Poland were turned around.

Trump’s regime claims the pause is due to low stockpiles. That may be true. But these systems were already promised to Ukraine.

Without them, Ukraine loses its best defense against high-impact missiles—those that flatten cities and cripple infrastructure. Supplies are already low. If they run out, the cost will be measured in lives and the collapse of critical systems.

Europe is moving to fill the gap. But this delay—this betrayal—has consequences. These were not “extra” weapons. Ukraine was counting on them.

Here lies my concern: if Russia does enough damage, and Ukraine’s drone and air defense systems are disrupted, it could quickly lose its ability to fight. This is a war of attrition—and Ukraine, with full support, could have won it.

With Trump’s interference, that future is now uncertain.

Make no mistake: the invasion of Ukraine is historic. If Ukraine falls, Europe is next.

Here’s my take.

I believe the U.S. will severely curtail support to Ukraine—unless Trump has a sudden change of heart. Possible? Sure. Likely? No.

Victory now lies with Europe and the United Kingdom. Ukraine can win—but only if David is given a new sword and a fresh shield.

Even if Ukraine loses territory, it has already bled Russia in ways it will never recover from. Russia’s economy is now dependent on war. If Russia stops fighting, it collapses.

If Europe can cover the gap left by the U.S., Ukraine wins.

If it can’t, Ukraine could fall—and Europe will have to decide whether to intervene and protect both its people and the $400 billion already invested.

I believe they will. They must. Because if Ukraine falls, Russia will be at NATO’s doorstep.

And Putin’s economy needs war to survive. He will keep going.

He may loot Ukraine. He may try to subjugate its people. But I doubt he will ever control them. Ukraine has too much pride, too much spirit, too much love for liberty.

Ultimately, I believe in Ukraine and its people.

Ukraine is what democracy under fire looks like. What resistance looks like.

They are the reason dictators like Putin and Trump fear the light.

They inspire us. And that makes them dangerous.

That’s why we must continue to tell their story.

Slava Ukraini.

Let us all hope we can be as brave and resilient as the people of Ukraine, because we will need to be.

Burn Bright.

