The Firebrand Project

Ethan Faulkner
Aug 22

​Shane, this is it. You absolutely nailed the core truth of our situation. That line—"left versus right is the war we are sold, while our true enemy siphon off what little we have left"—is the most important sentence anyone will read this week.

​It’s the simple, brutal dynamic that the people in power hope we never see: the producers vs. the parasites. The people who build, create, and deliver are being bled dry by a class of people who only know how to corrupt and consume. They keep us fighting over scraps in a loud, distracting circus so we never look up and see who’s running the show.

​This is the exact diagnosis we need. I'm fired up to dig into this with you tonight and talk about the next critical question: How do we take this righteous defiance and turn it into a concrete, actionable plan?

​Can't wait, brother.

Alissa Resch
Aug 23

Love, love this message! We are the resistance and are united by courage and defiance! Let’s use our power to push back against the fascist Trump/Republican/MAGA authoritarian regime. We can do this people! Spread the word and resist! Much respect 🫡 ✊ 🫶🏻

