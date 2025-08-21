Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, I write to you about yet another quiet plan—one that serves the wealthy and their hunger for power. It's a plan that will result in the slow murder of thousands of Americans and entire communities.

The plan involves sites long sealed and marked for isolation due to contamination and radioactivity, in areas that are impoverished and frequently consist of high minority populations.

This effort twofold empowers those who seek to dominate the American people and their right to privacy through AI and quietly cull those they deem inferior through clandestine eugenics.

On July 23, 2025, Trump quietly signed a trio of executive orders to tear down guardrails for AI development and allow his technofascist allies to recklessly develop AI at the expense of America and its people.

Today, I want to talk about the E.O. titled “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure.” On the surface, when looking at the countless documents being signed and the reckless abandon with which the federal government is embracing anti-constitutionalism and the fascification of America, it is easy to see this one slide under the radar.

Despite its less-than-conspicuous name, this order is malicious and exceptionally dangerous. The threat it poses is massive, and the way it is already being executed is without a doubt in line with the darker truths that are at the core of this deeply fascist regime.

The infrastructure required to roll out AI use on a scale that serves the darker purposes that the technofascists intend for the technology is tremendous. They plan to acquire that energy rapidly and through any means, regardless of the impacts on the environment or the people of this country.

One of the barriers to building sites is suitable locations, which require extensive permitting from the EPA and compliance with key legislation that exists to protect the American people from dangerous environmental effects caused by reckless corporations.

Consider the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) or Superfund, and the Toxic Substances Control Act.

If hobbling those protections sounds radically irresponsible and dangerous to you, you would be correct. All of that legislation exists to stop private companies from killing Americans and damaging the environments in which we live. They exist to ensure the viability of land to support populations for years to come and ensure that individuals' properties remain safe, their air breathable, and their water safe to drink.

This E.O. serves the purpose of undercutting the EPA’s process for mitigating the damage that can be done to the environment and ensuring that hazardous areas remain contained and undisturbed.

More critically, the E.O. does this by doing several critical things:

By manipulating the language for qualifying projects, any project that is funded by less than 50% by the Federal government does not “qualify” as a “Major Federal Action,” which allows for these privately funded data centers and their accompanying power infrastructure to be excluded from traditional EPA permitting and environmental review.

It also changes the CERCLA to allow critically contaminated lands referred to as Superfund or Brownfield sites to be opened for project developments. These sites are categorized as extremely hazardous by the EPA. They are usually undergoing decades-long decontamination projects, are often irradiated, and have groundwater filled with toxins.

Despite this, the E.O. directs the EPA to open them anyway so that private interests can open data centers on federal land, yet these facilities will be majority privately funded. This further limits environmental oversight and rigorous monitoring of environmental damage and hazards to the environment and local populations.

To make this even more concerning, the E.O. builds in a process to expedite the permitting process so that these privately funded projects can be undertaken without responsible preparation or serious consideration of the implications of their presence. Enter the FAST-41 permitting process, which already exists to further curtail EPA regulation and oversight in the permitting process. Making all of these projects eligible for this form of permitting reveals one key truth: private interests intend to do this quickly and quietly, and they know that the implications will be deadly—and they don’t care.

Even worse, this isn't just an idea or a framework; it is ongoing, and people are already in danger of slow and horrible deaths, and entire populations will be poisoned and killed off in a silent eugenics effort that is as deadly as it is silent.

These data centers will decimate local groundwater supplies, further damaging local infrastructure, and suddenly, local wells will go dry.

A data center uses 5 million gallons of water a day—that water is not returned to the water table; it is evaporated and gone. For context, that is the same amount of water an entire town might use in a single day.

It is reckless resource extraction on a tremendous scale. Even more, the sites themselves are allowed to use whatever form of power they choose. So, massive coal plants or natural gas pumping tremendous emissions into local air and turning clean air into a lethal cocktail for those living nearby is in no way prohibited.

Run-off and waste can seep into local groundwater supplies and rivers, making drinking water inaccessible or, even worse, silently poisoning those who drink it.

These ongoing projects—these Brownfield and Superfund sites...

Where are they?

Why were they classified as deadly and closed off for development?

What communities will be threatened by these AI data centers?

Who is funding them?

Let’s answer these questions—and as we do, you will see the most horrific aspect of this E.O. and its secondary and appalling purpose.

Where are they?

There are currently four sites that are marked for development:

The Idaho National Laboratory (Idaho)

Oak Ridge Reservation (Tennessee)

Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (Kentucky)

Savannah River Site (Georgia)

Why were they classified as deadly and closed off for development?

The Idaho National Laboratory (Idaho) : The site was deemed unsustainable as it sits on an already strained aquifer that supports local populations. Further large-scale use of the reservoir risks depleting available water for the people in the area.

Oak Ridge Reservation (Tennessee) : This area was formerly used as a development and testing area for the Manhattan Project, the one where we developed nuclear bombs. PCBs deeply contaminate it. Polychlorinated biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs, are a group of man-made organic chemicals that are oily liquids or waxy solids and can range from clear to yellow in color with no discernible smell or taste. An area full of deadly poisons that don’t go away and cause cancer and death. A place that should never be opened ever again.

Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (Kentucky) : This site was deemed dangerous due to groundwater contamination by Technetium-99 (Tc-99) and Trichloroethylene (TCE) , both harmful and sure to cause short- and long-term damage to human health, and almost sure to cause cancer in those exposed.

Savannah River Site (Georgia): The site has groundwater contaminated with radionuclides and other hazardous materials with long half-lives, including the above-mentioned Technetium-99 (Tc-99) and Tritium, which is dangerous when ingested and can cause damage to the body's cells when it contaminates the body.

All of these sites pose an imminent threat to the lives of those in the surrounding area and are quite literally full of deadly radioactive chemicals and at a minimum are not sustainable for use. Imagine the use of contaminated groundwater as cooling for these data centers. Not only will the water evaporate, but it also carries lethal and dangerous isotopes.

What communities will be threatened by these AI data centers?

The Idaho National Laboratory (Idaho) : Lower-than-average household income. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are noted stakeholders.

Oak Ridge Reservation (Tennessee) : Scarboro is home to the Scarboro community, which is predominantly African American and of low socioeconomic status.

Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (Kentucky) : The population is 20.1% African American. The community has a history of environmental justice concerns related to the plant.

Savannah River Site (Georgia): A large population of over 800,000 within a 50-mile radius. Has been evaluated for environmental justice concerns.

In all the cases above, the people most affected are impoverished minority populations—predominantly African American and Native American. We know what kind of damage can be done by disturbing these sites.

The decision to upend the delicate balance installed by EPA efforts will kill these people. These are populations with limited or no access to health care and tend to struggle to afford it even if they needed it.

That means that regular check-ups and testing for cancer are a rarity, if not absent. The damage that would be done to these people is beyond cruel. This is a calculated massacre of minority populations paired with a broader plan to accelerate AI capacity so that it can be turned against the American people—eugenics and suppression in one package.

It is despicable.

Who is funding them?

While these centers will be technically owned and managed by the DOE, the real players are private corporations:

Amazon (AWS)

Google (Google Cloud)

Microsoft (Azure)

Meta

Nvidia

OpenAI

Palantir

This goes to show that what matters most is the shareholders, not the lives of Americans.

We know who the shareholders are, and it isn’t “we the people.”

This is not a drill; it is not a conspiracy theory. This is a society where capitalism has spiraled out of control, where money and power usurp the right of the people to live without being poisoned to death.

This is tyranny. While we squabble and fail to present a united front, people will die. This is not just private companies building data centers.

These are private companies working with the federal government to execute minority populations without all the fuss that comes with concentration camps and mass arrests.

This affects all of us; these sites are the first—they won’t be the last.

If you live in one of these areas, you need to activate now. Your life and that of your neighbors is at stake. If you are nearby, you have to inform these people and do everything in your power to stop this massacre.

That is what Firebrands do—we call out fascism and tyranny, and we force evil to be seen in the light of our defiance. Spread this message. I am counting on you. Lives are literally at stake.

Burn Bright, and I will be here with you every step of the way.

