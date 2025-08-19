Firebrands and new readers alike, today I write to you not about current events—I write to you as I seek clarity into the heart of our struggle.

We frequently ask ourselves: Why have things come to this? How can so many Americans stand idly by as we watch the institutions of this country torn to the ground, the rubble reshaped to serve the elite—while prosperity, already an unreachable goal for most Americans, slips from unlikely to impossible?

Americans—supposedly freedom-loving and unwavering in our support of democracy—stand by and seemingly ignore the runaway train that is the United States, despite the collapsed bridge looming visibly in the distance.

Americans have a flaw—a flaw that has been cultivated and exploited, twisted and bloated to make us weak and ignorant in the face of evil.

It is not uniquely American. It is a human flaw.

Yet Americans are more vulnerable to this weakness because of the conditions our country has embraced.

We are wildly apathetic in this country.

We watch as atrocities unfold.

We are robbed blind by those pretending to offer us “financial responsibility.”

Instead of demanding better pay, we get second jobs.

Instead of holding our local governments accountable, we write them off as ineffective—then pay even more in taxes.

We complain about rising prices, yet pay more for lower-quality goods instead of seeking alternatives.

We claim to love our environment—yet America is one of the largest polluters in the world.

We praise our veterans—then abandon them to the streets and criminalize their homelessness.

We call out patriarchy—but our work culture remains oppressive to women, and pay remains unequal.

We decry rape as a crime—yet we ignore victims, and rapists are released early for “good behavior.”

We see our shortcomings—yet we choose to ignore them.

We are all guilty of this, to some degree.

And I ask myself: Why?

The answer lies in the conditions that have defined this country over its short 249-year life.

We Americans have spent generations watching foreign conflicts from afar.

We’ve been the strong arm holding the shield of “freedom” for the Western world.

We were fed the line that freedom is capitalism, and protection comes from nuclear deterrence.

We’ve believed that our military might and geographical distance made us invulnerable to the evils that exist on foreign soil.

Authoritarianism.

Genocide.

Violent war.

Economic exploitation.

Those things don’t happen here.

Until they do.

Our Constitution was supposed to protect us from such things—its built-in safeguards, its division of powers, and an apolitical military sworn to defend us from threats both foreign and domestic.

These were supposed to make our democracy inviolable.

In aligning our national identity with values like “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” we chose to believe that even if we didn’t vote, the institutions would carry out these ideals.

We chose to believe that “trickle-down economics” would bring wealth to the masses.

That for-profit corporations would use tax cuts to help people—instead of spending billions on stock buybacks.

And when individuals called out the corruption, greed, and rot, we’d shrug and say: “That’s just business.”

“That’s just politics.”

Now America is a country where 11% of the population lives in poverty.

Running water and stable housing are not guaranteed.

When people can’t afford homes or basic necessities, we say they “live outside their means” or “didn’t save.”

How absurd.

If I wanted the same purchasing power Americans had in 1970, the minimum wage today would need to be $66.00.

For decades, we’ve written off the slow-motion collapse of our country in favor of comforting lies sold to us by the wealthy and powerful.

Consumerism and digital media have allowed us to escape these harsh realities.

We scroll through content that makes us feel good—filtering out the uncomfortable truths of our disappearing liberties, evaporating wealth, and narrowing opportunities.

Instead of saving, we embraced lifestyles that only work on a screen.

We spent money we didn’t have.

We racked up trillions in consumer credit card debt—enriching the wealthy as they profited off our desperation to project a success we could not afford.

This country is so desperate to feel free that it would rather pretend to be free than confront the truth:

That what we have now is not freedom.

It is a simulation of freedom.

An illusion.

Our commitment to democracy is lacking—because we’ve fallen into the trap of seeking comfort over truth.

Of avoiding the consequences of our species’ actions in favor of digital sedation.

To change this, we must first confront the truth about ourselves.

We cannot be trusted to do the right thing when power is at stake.

People will not willingly share in a system when they stand to gain more by trampling others.

If we want a future of economic mobility and equal opportunity, we cannot continue as we have.

We must challenge what is.

We must seek alternatives to avoid the failings of our own nature.

Capitalism, without safeguards, is a system that serves the greedy and morally lenient.

It punishes those who operate with integrity.

It rewards those who cut corners, hoard wealth, and wield money as power.

In America, money—not people, not the planet, not liberty—is all that matters.

The era of American Apathy is over.

And the time for American Action is here.

Things don’t change unless we do.

If we are tired of poverty and hopelessness, we must dream bigger—of something better and different.

Not just complain. Not just look away.

We must reach.

We must have the courage to cast down the old ways and embrace the new.

We must stop seeing our systems as immovable, and start seeing them as adaptable—meant to evolve in the face of crisis.

We must build a government that sees the nature of greed and corruption—and establishes safeguards against the worst in us.

Just as we have stood passively to the side, we can choose to stand in the way.

The effort and the pain will be worth it, if it means building an America that reflects our values.

An America of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—for all people, regardless of arbitrary or irrelevant differences.

Together—Firebrands like you and I can do this.

Help me end the age of American Apathy.

Help me usher in an age of Action.

Start by talking with your friends and neighbors about how things can, and should, be different.

Share the Firebrand Project.

Bring more Firebrands to the flame.

Burn bright,

And I will be with you every step of the way.

Engagement is key.

If you’ve read this far, I’m asking you to like, restack, and comment on this post.

Doing so forces the algorithm to amplify this message—rather than bury it.

We live in a world where what you write can and will determine your visibility. That’s the game. But together, we can fight it.

I’m counting on you to help keep The Firebrand Project alive and thriving. Without your support, this work risks being smothered—and we can’t let that happen.

That said, I’m not worried.

Because I have over 2,000 Firebrand allies standing with me.

And that makes all the difference.

Thank you.

I am currently running a special that is 80% off annual and monthly subscriptions for 12 months, celebrating us hitting 2,000 subscribers.

If you can upgrade, it will help us reach farther and grow faster. Never mandatory but always appreciated!