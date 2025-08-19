The Firebrand Project

john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Aug 20

Americans are weary of the news. Americans are closing their ears and eyes in helplessness. Denial, complacency and surrender cannot be the end of those who used to proudly chant USA, USA at every opportunity.

I'm disappointed in the land of the brave, the land of the free. The beacon of democracy is barely aglow. You are being led by the leash into tyranny. Your tyrant president and his sycophant Republican regime know they have you on the ropes. You are in the 10th round of a heavyweight fight for your freedom. You are loosing badly. The dictator wanna be is up in points, punches and bleeding wounds. Will you throw your gloves aside and cry "Uncle," or will you summon up the courage that your forefathers called upon to build your once great nation and kick the traitors' ass. Believe it or not, your future and your childrens' future is still in your hands. But barely.

JordanMeidasLioness
Aug 19

This message is why I’m going to run for school board

