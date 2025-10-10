Firebrands and new readers alike,

The genocide in Gaza is something that we have all watched in horror for the last two years, as Israel responded to an attack that killed 1,219 people by killing 67,000.

They bombed the Palestinians, they starved them, they leveled their homes and reduced their universities and hospitals to rubble.

We thought that this was because they were cruel; we thought this was because the IDF and Benjamin Netanyahu sought to wipe the Palestinians from the earth.

Now we may have underestimated just how far the billionaires will go. We watched videos of IDF forces collapsing high rises, and we have seen the pictures of Gaza from the air. There is nothing left.

What if this campaign were not one merely to drive the Palestinians out so that zionist settlers could seize their land? What if it were an elaborate effort to annihilate an economy and clear away an entire city so that it could be rebuilt in the image of American, Arab, and Israeli billionaires?

When Trump put forward a twenty-point peace plan, I was skeptical. I am in favor of anything that stops the slaughter. Even so, an end to violence does not mean that the outcome guaranteed by a peace plan is to the benefit of the people of Palestine.

I have read the entire plan, and we will review it again together today. After we are done, I suspect you will see what I saw. All those months ago, when Trump posted his awful AI video of Trump in Gaza, he had every intention of making it a reality.

This peace plan, signed on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and still moving forward as of this time, is not a peace plan. It is a business proposal, one designed not to return the city of Gaza to the people of Palestine but to build New Gaza in its place.

The 20 Points and What They Really Mean.

1. Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.

Any peace plan must ensure that there is peace; this remains the same. I would point out that this first point is plagued by ambiguity. Terror is not defined, and what defines a “threat?”

Even so, this is not anything out of the ordinary.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

So we begin, already at the second point, I had alarm bells going off. Why would they use the term redeveloped? Why not restored? Why not rebuilt?

The term redeveloped is not about reconstruction; it is about investment and new construction, not the restoration of the city of Gaza. The addition of the “have suffered enough” exists to distract from the first sign of the fundamental objective of this peace plan.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Here we have another core element of any peace plan. I would expect this in any peace agreement, and I do wholeheartedly support this point. I am sure that many of you do as well.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

The hostages are the “victory” for Israel; Netanyahu cannot claim victory and save face if he does not get the hostages. I'm surprised any of them are alive. To see any of them return home is a good thing. I do not think Benjamin Netanyahu gave a shit about them, but he certainly would not back away from the conflict without being able to save face.

5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after 7 October 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

A reasonable hostage exchange process, rather incredible that Israel has 15 bodies for every one that Hamas returns. Goes to show that Netanyahu and the IDF are just as much monsters as Hamas.

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

I believe this serves the purpose of removing Hamas from Gaza, for a successful “redevelopment of Gaza Hamas cannot be present. This is why I believe the Gulf States are important; they can facilitate the exit of Hamas from Gaza.

Nothing is guaranteed, and I am not convinced this deal will come to completion; even so, this makes sense.

7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025, agreement.

If you are going to redevelop Gaza, you need a workforce. The people of Gaza need aid, and I am overjoyed that the children of Gaza will not be starving. I hope with all my heart that this aid finds those who need it as soon as possible. Since the agreement has been signed, aid has yet to be allowed into Gaza on 10/10/25; however, agencies have signaled that they are ready as soon as the city is opened.

9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

It is at this point that we begin to see the true goals of this plan. Not only is this Board of Peace to be chaired by Trump himself, but the only other name listed here is Tony Blair, who has already been vocal about not the restoration of Gaza but its entire redevelopment into a resort paradise. Blair and his partner Jared Kushner, also Trump’s son-in-law, have made it clear they do not intend to restore Gaza but to remake it. Now that a nearly $ 3.5 billion investment in Jared Kushner by the Gulf State Investment funds takes on a new shape entirely.

This stewardship has nothing to do with allowing for the rebuilding of the Palestinian Authority and everything to do with holding the people of Gaza hostage. At the same time, Billionaires build their own eutopia around them.

10. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energise Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

In essence, the absolute pitch will come soon, Trump, Gaza, and the design of his beloved “Future Gaza.”

11. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

This serves the purpose of incentivizing investment in their new billionaire utopia. Further optimizing the environment for the funneling in of foreign billions.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.

They want the Palestinians to stay and rebuild a city designed for the elites; the people of Palestine will not be rebuilding their home. They will be building a playground for the rich.

13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarisation of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration programme all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

Here is where we first encounter the term “New Gaza”; if the alarm bells are not ringing in your head, they should be. They do this intentionally; they enter the term underneath the clause in reference to disarmament. Additionally, this buyback program is intriguing, perhaps even a money laundering scheme? Who wants to buy back old soviet weapons? Does Iran want their drones back?

I’m skeptical.

14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbours or its people.

Once development is underway, it will be ensured that New Gaza is protected again. The billionaires do not want anyone blowing up their investment.

15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

Who is this ISF? I suspect it will be former IDF soldiers, Blackwater contractors, and more private interests. A genuine peace plan would likely call for a UN peacekeeping force. However, this is explicitly not called for here. Even more interesting, why add the part about ensuring the rapid flow of goods to rebuild Gaza?

You already know what I think.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.

The transition from the IDF to those under the control of the Board of Peace is a transition from one form of occupation to another.

17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

So basically, regardless of whether Hamas accepts the deal, they are going to begin developing Gaza anyway. Wtf…

18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.

19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

These last three read like a soft exit to me, basically— don’t worry about all the other shit we said, we really care about Gaza and want them to have everything they want.

Conclusion

After going through this twenty-point plan, one thing is clear to me. This plan is not for the Palestinian people. If the goal were to return the city of Gaza to its people, they would not have the audacity to rename it. They do not want to give Gaza back to its people; they want to own it.

They want an unregulated billionaire-owned capitalist playground where they can funnel their billions, where they can have favorable taxation, and build a puppet government that will serve as the elite.

The people of Gaza will not receive workers' protections; the authorities to be implemented may be just another form of occupation, at worst, slave drivers.

The money is there, the bread crumbs are hard to miss, and the people of Palestine deserve better. They deserve their home back, not to be forced to build a resort for billionaires.

Thank you for reading.

Burn Bright, and I will be here with you every step of the way.

