The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

August 2025

Labor : A Firebrand Declaration
The People hold the Power
  
Shane Yirak
 and 
Banner & Backbone
15
Fire & Anchor: A Plan for American Defiance
Fire and Anchor - Bring the Fire
  
Shane Yirak
 and 
Ethan Faulkner
6
44:33
American Defiance
Our Power has not diminished, and it is absolute.
  
Shane Yirak
18
Banner No. 2 — Integrity is the American way
An ethos for civically minded, morally courageous, and politically brave Americans.
Published on Banner & Backbone  
Power and Poison: A Brutally Honest Message
8/21/2025
  
Shane Yirak
11
A Brutally Honest Message: Ending American Apathy
8/19/25
  
Shane Yirak
16
Smoke on Every Front: War, Weather, and the Warped Economy (8/13/2025)
Tackling Today - A Firebrand Livestream 8/13/2025 Full Stream!
  
Shane Yirak
1:17:02
A Brutally Honest Message: Eyes and Lies Everywhere
8/13/2025
  
Shane Yirak
15
© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture