The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

It is time for a “Firebrand” Movement.

Firebrand (Noun)

A person who is passionately devoted to a cause, especially one who incites change, provokes thought, or challenges established systems with intensity and conviction.

Let's build it together; I write to provoke thought, open up lines of questioning, and give you— my fellow firebrands a diving board to take on the future together.

All significant change begins with an idea; mine is to get us thinking again, expose systems that were meant to be hidden, and help others wake up so we can face this moment together and then move into a better one.

Be a Firebrand

Every single one of you reads my content and thinks about it differently, I don’t aim to be right 100% of the time. My goal is to start the conversation; I want to awaken a philosophical approach to the future and to do it, I need you. Consider taking up the flame and being a fellow firebrand so that we may burn brighter tomorrow.

The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project A movement for thinkers, feelers, and fighters building the future. We expose the illusions that keep us compliant. And we carry the fire forward—with vision, courage, and purpose.

Shane Yirak

I’m a political essayist and resistance writer. I aim to reframe the national conversation—and build a community of Firebrands who refuse to look away and ask seek truth and justice.

Nick Paro 

Your Army veteran, tech deconstructionist, and new favorite poet! The host of the "Sick of this Show" and co-founder of the "Banner & Backbone" network. Here to reignite civics and redefine masculinity.
